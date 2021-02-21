Homestead unanimous No. 1, Carroll falls in rankings

Homestead is now the unanimous No. 1 in the most recent IBCA poll after beating rival Carroll on Friday night.

The Spartans, who completed the regular season with a 22-0 record, took the final first-place vote from No. 2 Carmel (19-2), which received one top vote last week.

Blackhawk Christian (19-3) remains No. 6. Carroll (15-6) lost games to Homestead and North Central but fell just three spots to No. 20.

Central Noble (20-1) and Leo (18-2) received votes.

The full poll is listed below.

Poll Results - February 21, 2021

Rank School Total Points Record 1st Place Votes

1 Homestead 400 22-0 20

2 Carmel 377 19-2

3 Lawrence North 358 21-2

4 Indianapolis Cathedral 336 18-2

5 Hammond 311 14-1

6 Blackhawk Christian 298 19-3

7 Barr-Reeve 257 20-2

8 South Bend Adams 245 20-1

9 Warren Central 231 17-6

10 Silver Creek 216 16-4

11 Indianapolis Attucks 203 17-5

12 Plainfield 168 19-2

13 Gary West Side 159 16-3

14 Lafayette Jefferson 156 19-2

15 Bloomington North 110 11-2

16 Westfield 82 15-4

17 Fishers 70 13-5

18 Center Grove 37 11-6

19 Evansville F. J. Reitz 36 13-3

20 Carroll 24 15-6

Other Schools Receiving Votes

Bloomington South, Brebeuf Jesuit, Brownsburg, Central Noble, Columbus North, Evansville Bosse, Floyd Central, Greenwood, Kouts, Leo, Loogootee, McCutcheon, Mishawaka Marian, New Albany, North Central (Indianapolis), Northridge, Pike, Shenandoah, South Ripley, Sullivan, Valparaiso, Zionsville