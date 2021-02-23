Tuesday, February 23, 2021 4:40 pm
Central Noble inches up in poll
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
Homestead and Blackhawk Christian remain ranked No. 1 in this week's AP Poll, while Central Noble crept up a spot to No. 3.
Blackhawk Christian (19-3) received all 12 first-place votes in Class 2A, and Shenandoah (19-3) is ranked second. Central Noble (21-1) moved up a spot to No. 3 after beating South Side on Monday night.
Homestead (22-0), the last remaining undefeated in the state, received all 13 first-place votes in Class 4A. Carmel (19-2) is second.
In Class 3A, Leo (18-2) held steady at No. 4 despite falling to Bishop Dwenger. Hammond (14-1) remains No. 1 in the class.
Barr-Reeve (20-2) remains the top-ranked team in Class A.
The full poll is listed below:
Indiana Boy's High School Basketball Poll
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Homestead (13) 22-0 260 1
2. Carmel 19-2 214 2
3. Lawrence North 21-2 198 3
4. Indianapolis Cathedral 18-2 178 4
5. South Bend Adams 20-1 166 6
6. Plainfield 19-2 129 5
7. Lafayette Jeff 19-2 98 9
8. Warren Central 17-6 95 7
9. Gary West 16-3 80 10
10. Indianapolis Attucks 17-5 75 8
Others receiving votes: McCutcheon 54. Fishers 7. Evansville Reitz 6.
Class 3A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Hammond (11) 14-1 236 1
2. Silver Creek (1) 16-4 218 2
3. Mishawaka Marian 16-3 180 3
4. Leo 18-2 126 4
5. Heritage Hills 15-3 121 8
6. South Bend St. Joseph's 15-4 109 9
7. Guerin Catholic 17-3 99 NR
8. Sullivan 16-2 94 10
9. Greensburg 15-3 90 5
10. Evansville Bosse 15-3 52 6
Others receiving votes: Danville 51. N. Harrison 40. Beech Grove 12. Indpls Brebeuf 6. Western 6.
Class 2A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Fort Wayne Blackhawk (12) 19-3 240 1
2. Shenandoah 19-3 216 2
3. Central Noble 20-1 170 4
4. Parke Heritage 20-3 143 5
5. South Ripley 19-1 140 6
6. Linton-Stockton 18-4 121 3
7. South Spencer 15-4 109 7
8. Blackford 17-4 79 8
9. Indianapolis Covenant Christian 18-4 68 9
10. Northeastern 17-3 61 10
Others receiving votes: Carroll (Flora) 48. Rochester 16. Madison-Grant 16. Westview 7. Churubusco 6.
Class 1A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Barr-Reeve (12) 20-2 240 1
2. Loogootee 17-3 212 2
3. Kouts 21-2 192 3
4. N. Daviess 18-3 166 4
5. Indpls Lutheran 18-3 138 6
6. Morristown 17-4 104 7
7. Edinburgh 16-5 103 5
8. Tindley 13-9 77 8
9. Bloomfield 12-7 74 9
10. Orleans 15-4 57 NR
Others receiving votes: Argos 45. Covington 16. Lafayette Catholic 16.
