Central Noble inches up in poll

Homestead and Blackhawk Christian remain ranked No. 1 in this week's AP Poll, while Central Noble crept up a spot to No. 3.

Blackhawk Christian (19-3) received all 12 first-place votes in Class 2A, and Shenandoah (19-3) is ranked second. Central Noble (21-1) moved up a spot to No. 3 after beating South Side on Monday night.

Homestead (22-0), the last remaining undefeated in the state, received all 13 first-place votes in Class 4A. Carmel (19-2) is second.

In Class 3A, Leo (18-2) held steady at No. 4 despite falling to Bishop Dwenger. Hammond (14-1) remains No. 1 in the class.

Barr-Reeve (20-2) remains the top-ranked team in Class A.

The full poll is listed below:

Indiana Boy's High School Basketball Poll

Class 4A

W-L Pts Prv

1. Homestead (13) 22-0 260 1

2. Carmel 19-2 214 2

3. Lawrence North 21-2 198 3

4. Indianapolis Cathedral 18-2 178 4

5. South Bend Adams 20-1 166 6

6. Plainfield 19-2 129 5

7. Lafayette Jeff 19-2 98 9

8. Warren Central 17-6 95 7

9. Gary West 16-3 80 10

10. Indianapolis Attucks 17-5 75 8

Others receiving votes: McCutcheon 54. Fishers 7. Evansville Reitz 6.

Class 3A

W-L Pts Prv

1. Hammond (11) 14-1 236 1

2. Silver Creek (1) 16-4 218 2

3. Mishawaka Marian 16-3 180 3

4. Leo 18-2 126 4

5. Heritage Hills 15-3 121 8

6. South Bend St. Joseph's 15-4 109 9

7. Guerin Catholic 17-3 99 NR

8. Sullivan 16-2 94 10

9. Greensburg 15-3 90 5

10. Evansville Bosse 15-3 52 6

Others receiving votes: Danville 51. N. Harrison 40. Beech Grove 12. Indpls Brebeuf 6. Western 6.

Class 2A

W-L Pts Prv

1. Fort Wayne Blackhawk (12) 19-3 240 1

2. Shenandoah 19-3 216 2

3. Central Noble 20-1 170 4

4. Parke Heritage 20-3 143 5

5. South Ripley 19-1 140 6

6. Linton-Stockton 18-4 121 3

7. South Spencer 15-4 109 7

8. Blackford 17-4 79 8

9. Indianapolis Covenant Christian 18-4 68 9

10. Northeastern 17-3 61 10

Others receiving votes: Carroll (Flora) 48. Rochester 16. Madison-Grant 16. Westview 7. Churubusco 6.

Class 1A

W-L Pts Prv

1. Barr-Reeve (12) 20-2 240 1

2. Loogootee 17-3 212 2

3. Kouts 21-2 192 3

4. N. Daviess 18-3 166 4

5. Indpls Lutheran 18-3 138 6

6. Morristown 17-4 104 7

7. Edinburgh 16-5 103 5

8. Tindley 13-9 77 8

9. Bloomfield 12-7 74 9

10. Orleans 15-4 57 NR

Others receiving votes: Argos 45. Covington 16. Lafayette Catholic 16.