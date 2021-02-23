Four Railroaders named to All-NECC team

NECC girls basketball champion Garrett leads the all-conference team with four first-team selections.

Railroaders Bailey Kelham, Morgan Ostrowski, Taylor Gerke and Nataley Armstrong were all named to the All-NECC First Team. Angola was represented on the first team by Hanna Knoll and Lauren Leach, Central Noble by Lydia Andrews and Bridgette Gray and West Noble by Lillian Mast and Mackensy Mabie. Eastside's Sullivan Kessler and Fremont's Jada Rhonehouse were also named to the first team.

The full team is listed below:

2020/2021 Girls Basketball NECC All-Conference

Hanna Knoll - Angola

Lauren Leach - Angola

Lydia Andrews - Central Noble

Bridgette Gray - Central Noble

Sullivan Kessler - Eastside

Brea Garber - Fairfield

Jada Rhonehouse - Fremont

Bailey Kelham - Garrett

Morgan Ostrowski - Garrett

Taylor Gerke - Garrett

Nataley Armstrong - Garrett

Bailey Hartsough - Lakeland

Faith Riehl - Lakeland

Alayna Boots - Prairie Heights

Lillian Mast - West Noble

Mackensy Mabie - West Noble

Honorable Mention All-Conference

Madison Vice - Central Noble

Mariah Hosted - Churubusco

Brooke Sanchez - Fairfield

Bailey Willard - Fairfield

Madison Keil - Lakeland

Jazmyn Smith - West Noble

Hallie Mast - Westview