    Tuesday, February 23, 2021 12:10 am

    Four Railroaders named to All-NECC team

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    NECC girls basketball champion Garrett leads the all-conference team with four first-team selections.

    Railroaders Bailey Kelham, Morgan Ostrowski, Taylor Gerke and Nataley Armstrong were all named to the All-NECC First Team. Angola was represented on the first team by Hanna Knoll and Lauren Leach, Central Noble by Lydia Andrews and Bridgette Gray and West Noble by Lillian Mast and Mackensy Mabie. Eastside's Sullivan Kessler and Fremont's Jada Rhonehouse were also named to the first team. 

    The full team is listed below:

    2020/2021 Girls Basketball NECC All-Conference

    Hanna Knoll - Angola

    Lauren Leach - Angola

    Lydia Andrews - Central Noble

    Bridgette Gray - Central Noble

    Sullivan Kessler - Eastside

    Brea Garber - Fairfield

    Jada Rhonehouse - Fremont

    Bailey Kelham - Garrett

    Morgan Ostrowski - Garrett

    Taylor Gerke - Garrett

    Nataley Armstrong - Garrett

    Bailey Hartsough - Lakeland

    Faith Riehl - Lakeland

    Alayna Boots - Prairie Heights 

    Lillian Mast - West Noble

    Mackensy Mabie - West Noble

    Honorable Mention All-Conference

    Madison Vice - Central Noble

    Mariah Hosted - Churubusco

    Brooke Sanchez - Fairfield

    Bailey Willard - Fairfield

    Madison Keil - Lakeland

    Jazmyn Smith - West Noble

    Hallie Mast - Westview 

