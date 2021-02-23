Tuesday, February 23, 2021 12:10 am
Four Railroaders named to All-NECC team
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
NECC girls basketball champion Garrett leads the all-conference team with four first-team selections.
Railroaders Bailey Kelham, Morgan Ostrowski, Taylor Gerke and Nataley Armstrong were all named to the All-NECC First Team. Angola was represented on the first team by Hanna Knoll and Lauren Leach, Central Noble by Lydia Andrews and Bridgette Gray and West Noble by Lillian Mast and Mackensy Mabie. Eastside's Sullivan Kessler and Fremont's Jada Rhonehouse were also named to the first team.
The full team is listed below:
2020/2021 Girls Basketball NECC All-Conference
Hanna Knoll - Angola
Lauren Leach - Angola
Lydia Andrews - Central Noble
Bridgette Gray - Central Noble
Sullivan Kessler - Eastside
Brea Garber - Fairfield
Jada Rhonehouse - Fremont
Bailey Kelham - Garrett
Morgan Ostrowski - Garrett
Taylor Gerke - Garrett
Nataley Armstrong - Garrett
Bailey Hartsough - Lakeland
Faith Riehl - Lakeland
Alayna Boots - Prairie Heights
Lillian Mast - West Noble
Mackensy Mabie - West Noble
Honorable Mention All-Conference
Madison Vice - Central Noble
Mariah Hosted - Churubusco
Brooke Sanchez - Fairfield
Bailey Willard - Fairfield
Madison Keil - Lakeland
Jazmyn Smith - West Noble
Hallie Mast - Westview
