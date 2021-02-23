Wayne Sectional moved to Columbia City

Boys basketball Sectional 6, which was scheduled to be held at Wayne, will now be hosted by Columbia City, several athletic directors at participating schools have confirmed. The IHSAA had previously stated that sites for state tournament events might be moved due to differing COVID restrictions implemented by counties or school districts.

The schools competing in Sectional 6 include Class 4A No. 1 Homestead, Columbia City, South Side, Wayne, Huntington North and New Haven.