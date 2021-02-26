Athletes make college decisions

Garrett senior forward Kenan Kennedy has signed with the Great Lakes Christian College men's soccer team. Kennedy was the Railroaders' leading scorer last fall with 18 goals and seven assists.

Woodlan senior Brennan Donovan has committed to Manchester men's soccer. He scored five goals in his senior season.

Huntington North's Hanna Whitney has signed to run at Hanover College. Whitney finished third at the Marion cross country sectional this fall, 14th at the Marion regional and 42nd at the New Haven semistate, which was run at Huntington University.

vjacobsen@jg.net