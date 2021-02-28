Homestead finishes regular-season ranked No. 1

Homestead is ranked No. 1 in the final IBCA coaches poll of the season, which was released Monday. The Spartans (22-0) received 19 of 20 first-place votes, and second-place Carmel (20-2) received one top vote.

Blackhawk Christian (21-3) rose one spot to No. 5, and Carroll (15-6) improved by one spot to No. 19 despite being idle this week.

Leo (18-4) is no longer receiving votes after losing to Blackhawk Christian and Woodlan last week, and South Adams (15-8) received votes.

The full poll is listed below:

Poll Results - February 28, 2021

(Rank, School, Total Points Record, 1st Place Votes)

1 Homestead 398 22-0 19

2 Carmel 378 20-2 1

3 Lawrence North 360 22-2

4 Indianapolis Cathedral 335 18-2

5 Blackhawk Christian 308 21-3

6 Hammond 299 15-1

7 South Bend Adams 257 21-1

8 Warren Central 222 18-6

9 Silver Creek 220 18-4

9 Barr-Reeve 220 22-2

11 Plainfield 179 20-2

12 Indianapolis Attucks 168 17-6

13 Lafayette Jefferson 161 21-2

14 Westfield 148 16-4

15 Gary West Side 101 17-4

16 Center Grove 76 11-6

17 North Central (Indianapolis) 56 12-9

18 Fishers 52 14-6

19 Carroll 38 15-6

20 Mishawaka Marian 25 18-3

Other Schools Receiving Votes

Avon, Ben Davis, Bloomington North, Bloomington South, Brebeuf Jesuit, Brownsburg, Castle, Chesterton, Evansville F. J. Reitz, Floyd Central, Greenwood, Guerin Catholic, Heritage Hills, Jeffersonville, Kouts, Lawrence Central, Loogootee, McCutcheon, New Albany, Northridge, Pike, Rochester, Shenandoah, South Adams, South Bend St. Joseph, Sullivan, Valparaiso, Western, Zionsville