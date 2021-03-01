Area girls basketball players chosen for Top 60

Snider's Destiny Jackson, Angola's Hannah Knoll, Carroll's Emily Parrett and Norwell's Maiah Shelton were among those high-school senior basketball players selected for the Hoosier Basketball Magazine's Top 60. Players were selected from about 1,400 to participate in the 40th annual Top 60 Senior Workout, which will be Sunday at Beech Grove in Indianapolis. Concordia's Chanteese Craig and South Side's Lamyia Woodson were selected but are unable to participate.