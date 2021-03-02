The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Tuesday, March 02, 2021 4:10 pm

    Homestead, Blackhawk Christian finish regular season as unanimous No. 1s

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Homestead (22-0) is the unanimous No. 1 in Class 4A according to the final AP Poll of the season, and Blackhawk Christian (21-3) received all first-place votes in Class 2A. 

    Leo (18-4) dropped five spots in Class 3A after losing to Blackhawk Christian last week. 

    Central Noble (23-1) remains No. 3 in Class 2A, while Churubusco also received votes. 

    The full poll is listed below:

     

    Class 4A

    W-L, Pts, Previous Rank

    1. Homestead (12) 22-0 240 1

    2. Carmel 20-2 196 2

    3. Lawrence North 22-2 182 3

    4. S. Bend Adams 21-1 164 5

    5. Indpls Cathedral 18-2 162 4

    6. Plainfield 20-2 117 6

    7. Warren Central 18-6 106 8

    8. Lafayette Jeff 22-2 104 7

    9. McCutcheon 16-3 49 NR

    10. Gary West 17-4 42 9

    Others receiving votes: Indianapolis Attucks 30. Indpls N. Central 17. Bloomington South 12. Westfield 7. Center Grove 6. Ev. Reitz 6.

     

    Class 3A

    W-L Pts Prv

    1. Hammond (11) 15-1 238 1

    2. Silver Creek (1) 18-4 216 2

    3. Mishawaka Marian 18-3 186 3

    4. Heritage Hills 16-3 146 5

    5. S. Bend St. Joseph's 17-4 145 6

    6. Guerin Catholic 17-3 136 7

    7. Sullivan 18-3 81 8

    8. N. Harrison 18-3 62 NR

    9. Leo 18-4 59 4

    10. Greensburg 15-4 45 9

    Others receiving votes: Beech Grove 34. Indpls Brebeuf 23. Danville 16. Western 13. Connersville 12. Hamilton Hts. 8. Delta 7. Ev. Bosse 7. Glenn 6.

     

    Class 2A

    W-L Pts Prv

    1. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (12) 21-3 240 1

    2. Shenandoah 21-3 212 2

    3. Central Noble 23-1 185 3

    4. S. Ripley 21-1 148 5

    5. Parke Heritage 21-3 147 4

    6. Linton-Stockton 20-4 113 6

    7. Indpls Covenant Christian 19-4 93 9

    8. Blackford 20-4 88 8

    9. S. Spencer 17-5 63 7

    10. Rochester 16-1 49 NR

    Others receiving votes: Madison-Grant 39. Northeastern 29. Churubusco 15. Andrean 13. Carroll (Flora) 6.

     

    Class 1A

    W-L Pts Prv

    1. Barr-Reeve (12) 22-2 240 1

    2. Loogootee 19-3 212 2

    3. Kouts 24-2 186 3

    4. N. Daviess 20-3 174 4

    5. Indpls Lutheran 20-3 143 5

    6. Morristown 18-4 113 6

    7. Edinburgh 18-5 107 7

    8. Tindley 13-9 92 8

    9. Orleans 15-5 53 10

    10. Bloomfield 13-9 50 9

    Others receiving votes: Argos 30. Covington 22. Jac-Cen-Del 6. Lafayette Catholic 6. Lanesville 6.

     

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story