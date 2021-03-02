Knoll, Patterson named to Supreme 15 teams

Angola senior Hanna Knoll has been named to the IBCA Senior All-State "Supreme 15," and Homestead junior Ayanna Patterson has been named to the Underclass All-State "Supreme 15," the IBCA announced on Tuesday.

Maiah Shelton of Norwell and Lamyia Woodson of South Side were named to the Large School All-State senior team, and Woodson's teammate Olivia Smith was named to the Large School All-State underclassman team. Hailee Kline of Blackhawk Christian was named to the Small School All-State underclassmen team.

Seniors Emme Boots of Bluffton, Chanteese Craig of Concordia, Kaylee Fuelling of Norwell, Sage Hammond of Adams Central, Destiny Jackson of Snider, Chloe Jollof of Lakewood Park Christian, Lillian Mast of West Noble, Emily Parrett of Carroll and Morgan Shifferly of Bellmont were all honorable mentions.

The underclass honorable mentions include Carroll's Taylor Fordyce and Saniya Jackson, Garrett's Taylor Gerke, Bailey Kelham and Morgan Ostrowski, West Noble's Mackensy Mabie, Concordia's Annaka Nelson, Warsaw's Abby Sanner, Homestead's Alison Stephens.

The full teams are listed below:

2021 IBCA/Franciscan Health Senior All-State

Supreme 15

Ally Becki, Brownsburg

Madelyn Bischoff, Roncalli

Courtney Blakely, Hammond Noll

Katie Burton, Fishers

Trinity Clinton, Penn

Tyra Ford, Anderson

Lilliann Frasure, North Judson

Marissa Gasaway, Silver Creek

Hanna Knoll, Angola

Meg Newman, North Central (Indianapolis)

Vanessa Shafford, Linton-Stockton

Brynn Shoup-Hill, Goshen

Jayla Smith, Lawrence North

Trinity Thompson, Michigan City

Ariana Wiggins, Heritage Christian

Large School All-State

Ryleigh Anslinger, Evansville Memorial

Kaitlyn Costner, Penn

Bridget Dunn, Carmel

Nakaih Hunter, North Central (Indianapolis)

Chloe McKnight, Bedford North Lawrence

Jade Nutley, Madison

Ryin Ott, LaPorte

Zakia Rasheed, Bishop Chatard

Alex Richard, Avon

Katey Richason, Zionsville

Maiah Shelton, Norwell

Alana Striverson, Silver Creek

Pa’Shence Walker, Martinsville

Mary Wilson, Center Grove

Lamyia Woodson, Fort Wayne South

Small School All-State

Gracie Adams, Lanesville

Olivia Brooke, Pioneer

Aubrey Burgess, Linton-Stockton

Kalea Fleming, Loogootee

Taylor Heath, Triton Central

Erikka Hill, Shenandoah

Sydney Jaynes, Trinity Lutheran

Brooklyn Jones, Loogootee

Paige Ledford, Jac-Cen-Del

Kathryn Perry, Shenandoah

Isabella Reed, Greenwood Christian

Mercedes Rhodes, Oregon-Davis

Haley Rose, Linton-Stockton

Julia Schutz, Andrean

Lauryn Thomas, Waldron

Honorable Mention (90)

Grace Adams, Penn

Addison Ainscough, Barr-Reeve

Taylor Austin, Lake Station Edison

Addi Baker, Northfield

Kyra Baker, Franklin

Maddie Barnes, Speedway

Lyla Barr, Lebanon

Eva Bazzoni, Manchester

Lana Bell, South Decatur

Katherine Benter, Brownstown Central

Dyamond Blair, Andrean

Emme Boots, Bluffton

Dakota Borman, Fountain Central

Tyranny Brown, Heritage Christian

Taylor Cooney, Greensburg

Chanteese Craig, Fort Wayne Concordia

Carley Culberson, Yorktown

Chloe Custis, South Putnam

Averi Davidson, North Central (Farmersburg)

Kylie Davis, Pendleton Heights

Jaclyn Emly, Silver Creek

Kenadie Fernung, Tri-Central

Courtney Fields, Cathedral

Ellie Foley, Southwestern (Hanover)

Anya Friend, Bloomington South

Savvanah Frye, Greenwood Christian

Kaylee Fuelling, Norwell

Rose Fuentes, Hammond Noll

Irye Gomez, Bedford North Lawrence

Rebekah Gordon, Heritage Hills

Madison Gray, Union County

Brooke Grinstead, Bloomington South

Sage Hammond, Adams Central

Bailey Hartsough, Lakeland

Zayda Hatfield, Terre Haute South

Anna Henderson, Harrison (West Lafayette)

Emma Hoover, Northfield

Natalie Howard, Ben Davis

McKenzie Hudgen, Mishawaka Marian

Brooke Jackson, Mt. Vernon (Posey)

Destiny Jackson, Fort Wayne Snider

Chloe Jolloff, Lakewood Park Christian

Remi Jordan, Knox

Kyra Kennedy, Northfield

Addyson Kent, Jennings County

Misti Kimberlin, Austin

Maycee Lange, Vincennes Lincoln

Lillian Mast, West Noble

Jenna McFarland, Northeastern

Moira McGinley, Bishop Chatard

Alexa McKinley, Columbus North

Grace Meyer, Seymour

Torri Miller, Merrillville

Aleena Mongerie, Munster

Abby Muck, Southwestern (Shelby)

A’varcia Nard, New Haven

Emma O’Brien, Morgan Township

Kiana Oelling, Valparaiso

Felicity Olejniczak, Knox

Jillian Osswald, Hamilton Heights

Emily Parrett, Carroll (Fort Wayne)

Maddie Patterson, Danville

Elizabeth Reece, Yorktown

Sheridan Robbins, Orleans

Hallie Rogers, Hagerstown

Laila Rogers, Lake Station Edison

Alyna Santiago, Crown Point

Kylee Shelton, Bloomfield

Lexi Shelton, Mt. Vernon (Fortville)

Morgan Shifferly, Bellmont

Kendra Sill, Eastern (Pekin)

Hannah Sisk, Princeton

Jordyn Smith, Penn

Maggie Smith, Winamac

Bailey Stamper, Triton Central

Kearston Stout, Northfield

Brooklyn Stubblefield, Greenwood Christian

Karly Sweeney, Salem

K’La Talley, Warren Central

Amaya Thomas, Evansville Central

Chloee Thomas, Frankton

Daylynn Thornton, McCutcheon

Reece VanBlair, Alexandria

Sidney Wagner, Tippecanoe Valley

Jaci Walker, Northridge

Jasmine Walker, Clarksville

De’Naria Washington, Lawrence Central

Anna West, Greensburg

Melina Wilkison, Greensburg

Mariah Wyatt, Wabash

2021 IBCA/Franciscan Health Underclass All-State

Supreme 15

Kuryn Brunson, Franklin

Jessica Carrothers, Crown Point

Kate Clarke, Carmel

Alyssa Crockett, Westfield

Laila Hull, Zionsville

Rashunda Jones, South Bend Washington

McKenna Layden, Northwestern

Ayanna Patterson, Homestead

Amiyah Reynolds, South Bend Washington

Mila Reynolds, South Bend Washington

Ali Saunders, North Harrison

Ashlynn Shade, Noblesville

Lilly Stoddard, Crown Point

Josie Trabel, East Central

Tanyuel Welch, North Central (Indianapolis)

Large School All-State

Ramiah Elliott, North Central (Indianapolis)

Nevaeh Foster, Mishawaka Marian

Koryn Greiwe, Columbus East

Rayah Kincer, Franklin Central

Kencia Levasseur, Washington

Teresa Maggio, McCutcheon

MaKaya Porter, Mishawaka Marian

Camryn Runner, Hamilton Heights

Renna Schwieterman, Jay County

Olivia Smith, Fort Wayne South

Chloe Spreen, Bedford North Lawrence

Zoe Stewart, Terre Haute North

Kynidi Striverson, Silver Creek

Alaina Thorne, Washington

Juliann Woodard, Jennings County

Small School All-State

Tori Allen, Andrean

Ashlynn Brooke, Pioneer

Ally Capouch, Kouts

Karsyn Cherry, Lafayette Central Catholic

Hailey Cripe, Pioneer

Kelsey DuBois, University

Kenzie Fulks, Bethesda Christian

Alli Harness, Carroll (Flora)

Hailee Kline, Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian

Ally Madden, Blue River Valley

Kaybree Oxley, Tecumseh

Ashlee Schram, Tipton

Bailey Tabeling, Trinity Lutheran

Amber Tretter, Forest Park

Kylie VanHoy, Loogootee

Honorable Mention (90)

Leah Bachmann, Columbus East

Lauryn Bates, Frankton

Asiah Baxter, Warren Central

Alaysha Brandenberger, Boonville

Katie Bremer, Cathedral

Diana Burgher, North Harrison

Olivia Burkett, North Judson

Caitlyn Campbell, Winchester

Maci Chamberlin, Blue River Valley

Mariah Claywell, Union City

Jaleigh Crawford, Elwood

Gracie Crawhorn, Edinburgh

Kendall Davison, Clinton Central

Asia Donald, Hobart

Taylor Double, Huntington North

Jessica Duvall, Switzerland County

Kylee Edwards, Shelbyville

Taylor Farris, Northeastern

Eva Fisher, Northridge

Abby Fleetwood, Brown County

Riley Flinn, Harrison (West Lafayette)

Taylor Fordyce, Carroll (Fort Wayne)

Ellia Foster, Bremen

Lauren Foster, Indian Creek

Hope Fox, East Central

Sophia Frasure, North Judson

Mayci Furnish, Austin

Brea Garber, Fairfield

Taylor Gerke, Garrett

Sarah Gick, Benton Central

Isabella Gizzi, New Palestine

Layla Gold, Park Tudor

Chloey Graham, Gibson Southern

Elizabeth Graham, Triton Central

Gracie Gunter, South Ripley

Ky Hay-Swope, Castle

Destinee Hooks, North Central (Indianapolis)

Kenady Hudson, Eastern Greene

Saniya Jackson, Carroll (Fort Wayne)

Bailey Kelham, Garrett

Scarlett Kimbrell, Franklin

Kenna Kirby, Tri-West

Kingsley Kroft, Winamac

Isabella Larrison, Waldron

Kylah Lawson, Columbus North

Olivia Lowry, Harrison (West Lafayette)

Skylie Lutz, Union City

Mackensy Mabie, West Noble

Lilly Maple, Maconaquah

Annika Marlow, Rushville

Kyia McKinley, Eastern (Pekin)

Rachel Meyer, South Ripley

Brie Miller, South Putnam

Myah Montgomery, Southridge

Danica Myers, Eminence

Tynlie Neal, Clinton Prairie

Annaka Nelson, Fort Wayne Concordia

Olivia Nickerson, Twin Lakes

Natalie Niehaus, Castle

Natalie Noel, Salem

Karsyn Norman, Bedford North Lawrence

Morgan Ostrowski, Garrett

Abby Parsons, Cascade

Graycie Poe, North Knox

Kelly Ratigan, South Bend St. Joseph

Abigail Ratts, Salem

Jozee Rhodes, Plainfield

Faith Riehl, Lakeland

Abby Sanner, Warsaw

Jaci Scaife, Muncie Central

Isabel Scales, Caston

Tressa Senesac, Benton Central

Delainey Shorter, Sullivan

Gracie Shorter, Sullivan

Hailey Smith, Fishers

Saige Stahl, Columbus East

Alison Stephens, Homestead

Haley Thomas, Harrison (West Lafayette)

Kennedy Tolen, Benton Central

Ashlyn Traylor, Martinsville

Madison Wagner, Carroll (Flora)

De’Mour Watson, Elkhart

Ava Weber, Corydon Central

Linzie Wernert, Lanesville

Ellie Wilkerson, Plainfield

Annabelle Williams, Jac-Cen-Del

Alexis Wines, Lebanon

Faith Wiseman, Indian Creek

Ella Wolfe, Tipton

Olivia Yager, Rushville