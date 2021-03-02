The Journal Gazette
 
    Knoll, Patterson named to Supreme 15 teams

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Angola senior Hanna Knoll has been named to the IBCA Senior All-State "Supreme 15," and Homestead junior Ayanna Patterson has been named to the Underclass All-State "Supreme 15," the IBCA announced on Tuesday. 

    Maiah Shelton of Norwell and Lamyia Woodson of South Side were named to the Large School All-State senior team, and Woodson's teammate Olivia Smith was named to the Large School All-State underclassman team. Hailee Kline of Blackhawk Christian was named to the Small School All-State underclassmen team. 

    Seniors Emme Boots of Bluffton, Chanteese Craig of Concordia, Kaylee Fuelling of Norwell, Sage Hammond of Adams Central, Destiny Jackson of Snider, Chloe Jollof of Lakewood Park Christian, Lillian Mast of West Noble, Emily Parrett of Carroll and Morgan Shifferly of Bellmont were all honorable mentions. 

    The underclass honorable mentions include Carroll's Taylor Fordyce and Saniya Jackson, Garrett's Taylor Gerke, Bailey Kelham and Morgan Ostrowski, West Noble's Mackensy Mabie, Concordia's Annaka Nelson, Warsaw's Abby Sanner, Homestead's Alison Stephens.

    The full teams are listed below:

     

    2021 IBCA/Franciscan Health Senior All-State

    Supreme 15

    Ally Becki, Brownsburg

    Madelyn Bischoff, Roncalli

    Courtney Blakely, Hammond Noll

    Katie Burton, Fishers

    Trinity Clinton, Penn

    Tyra Ford, Anderson

    Lilliann Frasure, North Judson

    Marissa Gasaway, Silver Creek

    Hanna Knoll, Angola

    Meg Newman, North Central (Indianapolis)

    Vanessa Shafford, Linton-Stockton

    Brynn Shoup-Hill, Goshen

    Jayla Smith, Lawrence North

    Trinity Thompson, Michigan City

    Ariana Wiggins, Heritage Christian

     

    Large School All-State

    Ryleigh Anslinger, Evansville Memorial

    Kaitlyn Costner, Penn

    Bridget Dunn, Carmel

    Nakaih Hunter, North Central (Indianapolis)

    Chloe McKnight, Bedford North Lawrence

    Jade Nutley, Madison

    Ryin Ott, LaPorte

    Zakia Rasheed, Bishop Chatard

    Alex Richard, Avon

    Katey Richason, Zionsville

    Maiah Shelton, Norwell

    Alana Striverson, Silver Creek

    Pa’Shence Walker, Martinsville

    Mary Wilson, Center Grove

    Lamyia Woodson, Fort Wayne South

     

    Small School All-State

    Gracie Adams, Lanesville

    Olivia Brooke, Pioneer

    Aubrey Burgess, Linton-Stockton

    Kalea Fleming, Loogootee

    Taylor Heath, Triton Central

    Erikka Hill, Shenandoah

    Sydney Jaynes, Trinity Lutheran

    Brooklyn Jones, Loogootee

    Paige Ledford, Jac-Cen-Del

    Kathryn Perry, Shenandoah

    Isabella Reed, Greenwood Christian

    Mercedes Rhodes, Oregon-Davis

    Haley Rose, Linton-Stockton

    Julia Schutz, Andrean

    Lauryn Thomas, Waldron

     

    Honorable Mention (90)

    Grace Adams, Penn

    Addison Ainscough, Barr-Reeve

    Taylor Austin, Lake Station Edison

    Addi Baker, Northfield

    Kyra Baker, Franklin

    Maddie Barnes, Speedway

    Lyla Barr, Lebanon

    Eva Bazzoni, Manchester

    Lana Bell, South Decatur

    Katherine Benter, Brownstown Central

    Dyamond Blair, Andrean

    Emme Boots, Bluffton

    Dakota Borman, Fountain Central

    Tyranny Brown, Heritage Christian

    Taylor Cooney, Greensburg

    Chanteese Craig, Fort Wayne Concordia

    Carley Culberson, Yorktown

    Chloe Custis, South Putnam

    Averi Davidson, North Central (Farmersburg)

    Kylie Davis, Pendleton Heights

    Jaclyn Emly, Silver Creek

    Kenadie Fernung, Tri-Central

    Courtney Fields, Cathedral

    Ellie Foley, Southwestern (Hanover)

    Anya Friend, Bloomington South

    Savvanah Frye, Greenwood Christian

    Kaylee Fuelling, Norwell

    Rose Fuentes, Hammond Noll

    Irye Gomez, Bedford North Lawrence

    Rebekah Gordon, Heritage Hills

    Madison Gray, Union County

    Brooke Grinstead, Bloomington South

    Sage Hammond, Adams Central

    Bailey Hartsough, Lakeland

    Zayda Hatfield, Terre Haute South

    Anna Henderson, Harrison (West Lafayette)

    Emma Hoover, Northfield

    Natalie Howard, Ben Davis

    McKenzie Hudgen, Mishawaka Marian

    Brooke Jackson, Mt. Vernon (Posey)

    Destiny Jackson, Fort Wayne Snider

    Chloe Jolloff, Lakewood Park Christian

    Remi Jordan, Knox

    Kyra Kennedy, Northfield

    Addyson Kent, Jennings County

    Misti Kimberlin, Austin

    Maycee Lange, Vincennes Lincoln

    Lillian Mast, West Noble

    Jenna McFarland, Northeastern

    Moira McGinley, Bishop Chatard

    Alexa McKinley, Columbus North

    Grace Meyer, Seymour

    Torri Miller, Merrillville

    Aleena Mongerie, Munster

    Abby Muck, Southwestern (Shelby)

    A’varcia Nard, New Haven

    Emma O’Brien, Morgan Township

    Kiana Oelling, Valparaiso

    Felicity Olejniczak, Knox

    Jillian Osswald, Hamilton Heights

    Emily Parrett, Carroll (Fort Wayne)

    Maddie Patterson, Danville

    Elizabeth Reece, Yorktown

    Sheridan Robbins, Orleans

    Hallie Rogers, Hagerstown

    Laila Rogers, Lake Station Edison

    Alyna Santiago, Crown Point

    Kylee Shelton, Bloomfield

    Lexi Shelton, Mt. Vernon (Fortville)

    Morgan Shifferly, Bellmont

    Kendra Sill, Eastern (Pekin)

    Hannah Sisk, Princeton

    Jordyn Smith, Penn

    Maggie Smith, Winamac

    Bailey Stamper, Triton Central

    Kearston Stout, Northfield

    Brooklyn Stubblefield, Greenwood Christian

    Karly Sweeney, Salem

    K’La Talley, Warren Central

    Amaya Thomas, Evansville Central

    Chloee Thomas, Frankton

    Daylynn Thornton, McCutcheon

    Reece VanBlair, Alexandria

    Sidney Wagner, Tippecanoe Valley

    Jaci Walker, Northridge

    Jasmine Walker, Clarksville

    De’Naria Washington, Lawrence Central

    Anna West, Greensburg

    Melina Wilkison, Greensburg

    Mariah Wyatt, Wabash

     

    2021 IBCA/Franciscan Health Underclass All-State

    Supreme 15

    Kuryn Brunson, Franklin

    Jessica Carrothers, Crown Point

    Kate Clarke, Carmel

    Alyssa Crockett, Westfield

    Laila Hull, Zionsville

    Rashunda Jones, South Bend Washington

    McKenna Layden, Northwestern

    Ayanna Patterson, Homestead

    Amiyah Reynolds, South Bend Washington

    Mila Reynolds, South Bend Washington

    Ali Saunders, North Harrison

    Ashlynn Shade, Noblesville

    Lilly Stoddard, Crown Point

    Josie Trabel, East Central

    Tanyuel Welch, North Central (Indianapolis)

     

    Large School All-State

    Ramiah Elliott, North Central (Indianapolis)

    Nevaeh Foster, Mishawaka Marian

    Koryn Greiwe, Columbus East

    Rayah Kincer, Franklin Central

    Kencia Levasseur, Washington

    Teresa Maggio, McCutcheon

    MaKaya Porter, Mishawaka Marian

    Camryn Runner, Hamilton Heights

    Renna Schwieterman, Jay County

    Olivia Smith, Fort Wayne South

    Chloe Spreen, Bedford North Lawrence

    Zoe Stewart, Terre Haute North

    Kynidi Striverson, Silver Creek

    Alaina Thorne, Washington

    Juliann Woodard, Jennings County

     

    Small School All-State

    Tori Allen, Andrean

    Ashlynn Brooke, Pioneer

    Ally Capouch, Kouts

    Karsyn Cherry, Lafayette Central Catholic

    Hailey Cripe, Pioneer

    Kelsey DuBois, University

    Kenzie Fulks, Bethesda Christian

    Alli Harness, Carroll (Flora)

    Hailee Kline, Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian

    Ally Madden, Blue River Valley

    Kaybree Oxley, Tecumseh

    Ashlee Schram, Tipton

    Bailey Tabeling, Trinity Lutheran

    Amber Tretter, Forest Park

    Kylie VanHoy, Loogootee

     

    Honorable Mention (90)

    Leah Bachmann, Columbus East

    Lauryn Bates, Frankton

    Asiah Baxter, Warren Central

    Alaysha Brandenberger, Boonville

    Katie Bremer, Cathedral

    Diana Burgher, North Harrison

    Olivia Burkett, North Judson

    Caitlyn Campbell, Winchester

    Maci Chamberlin, Blue River Valley

    Mariah Claywell, Union City

    Jaleigh Crawford, Elwood

    Gracie Crawhorn, Edinburgh

    Kendall Davison, Clinton Central

    Asia Donald, Hobart

    Taylor Double, Huntington North

    Jessica Duvall, Switzerland County

    Kylee Edwards, Shelbyville

    Taylor Farris, Northeastern

    Eva Fisher, Northridge

    Abby Fleetwood, Brown County

    Riley Flinn, Harrison (West Lafayette)

    Taylor Fordyce, Carroll (Fort Wayne)

    Ellia Foster, Bremen

    Lauren Foster, Indian Creek

    Hope Fox, East Central

    Sophia Frasure, North Judson

    Mayci Furnish, Austin

    Brea Garber, Fairfield

    Taylor Gerke, Garrett

    Sarah Gick, Benton Central

    Isabella Gizzi, New Palestine

    Layla Gold, Park Tudor

    Chloey Graham, Gibson Southern

    Elizabeth Graham, Triton Central

    Gracie Gunter, South Ripley

    Ky Hay-Swope, Castle

    Destinee Hooks, North Central (Indianapolis)

    Kenady Hudson, Eastern Greene

    Saniya Jackson, Carroll (Fort Wayne)

    Bailey Kelham, Garrett

    Scarlett Kimbrell, Franklin

    Kenna Kirby, Tri-West

    Kingsley Kroft, Winamac

    Isabella Larrison, Waldron

    Kylah Lawson, Columbus North

    Olivia Lowry, Harrison (West Lafayette)

    Skylie Lutz, Union City

    Mackensy Mabie, West Noble

    Lilly Maple, Maconaquah

    Annika Marlow, Rushville

    Kyia McKinley, Eastern (Pekin)

    Rachel Meyer, South Ripley

    Brie Miller, South Putnam

    Myah Montgomery, Southridge

    Danica Myers, Eminence

    Tynlie Neal, Clinton Prairie

    Annaka Nelson, Fort Wayne Concordia

    Olivia Nickerson, Twin Lakes

    Natalie Niehaus, Castle

    Natalie Noel, Salem

    Karsyn Norman, Bedford North Lawrence

    Morgan Ostrowski, Garrett

    Abby Parsons, Cascade

    Graycie Poe, North Knox

    Kelly Ratigan, South Bend St. Joseph

    Abigail Ratts, Salem

    Jozee Rhodes, Plainfield

    Faith Riehl, Lakeland

    Abby Sanner, Warsaw

    Jaci Scaife, Muncie Central

    Isabel Scales, Caston

    Tressa Senesac, Benton Central

    Delainey Shorter, Sullivan

    Gracie Shorter, Sullivan

    Hailey Smith, Fishers

    Saige Stahl, Columbus East

    Alison Stephens, Homestead

    Haley Thomas, Harrison (West Lafayette)

    Kennedy Tolen, Benton Central

    Ashlyn Traylor, Martinsville

    Madison Wagner, Carroll (Flora)

    De’Mour Watson, Elkhart

    Ava Weber, Corydon Central

    Linzie Wernert, Lanesville

    Ellie Wilkerson, Plainfield

    Annabelle Williams, Jac-Cen-Del

    Alexis Wines, Lebanon

    Faith Wiseman, Indian Creek

    Ella Wolfe, Tipton

    Olivia Yager, Rushville

