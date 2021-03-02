Tuesday, March 02, 2021 4:10 pm
Knoll, Patterson named to Supreme 15 teams
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
Angola senior Hanna Knoll has been named to the IBCA Senior All-State "Supreme 15," and Homestead junior Ayanna Patterson has been named to the Underclass All-State "Supreme 15," the IBCA announced on Tuesday.
Maiah Shelton of Norwell and Lamyia Woodson of South Side were named to the Large School All-State senior team, and Woodson's teammate Olivia Smith was named to the Large School All-State underclassman team. Hailee Kline of Blackhawk Christian was named to the Small School All-State underclassmen team.
Seniors Emme Boots of Bluffton, Chanteese Craig of Concordia, Kaylee Fuelling of Norwell, Sage Hammond of Adams Central, Destiny Jackson of Snider, Chloe Jollof of Lakewood Park Christian, Lillian Mast of West Noble, Emily Parrett of Carroll and Morgan Shifferly of Bellmont were all honorable mentions.
The underclass honorable mentions include Carroll's Taylor Fordyce and Saniya Jackson, Garrett's Taylor Gerke, Bailey Kelham and Morgan Ostrowski, West Noble's Mackensy Mabie, Concordia's Annaka Nelson, Warsaw's Abby Sanner, Homestead's Alison Stephens.
The full teams are listed below:
2021 IBCA/Franciscan Health Senior All-State
Supreme 15
Ally Becki, Brownsburg
Madelyn Bischoff, Roncalli
Courtney Blakely, Hammond Noll
Katie Burton, Fishers
Trinity Clinton, Penn
Tyra Ford, Anderson
Lilliann Frasure, North Judson
Marissa Gasaway, Silver Creek
Hanna Knoll, Angola
Meg Newman, North Central (Indianapolis)
Vanessa Shafford, Linton-Stockton
Brynn Shoup-Hill, Goshen
Jayla Smith, Lawrence North
Trinity Thompson, Michigan City
Ariana Wiggins, Heritage Christian
Large School All-State
Ryleigh Anslinger, Evansville Memorial
Kaitlyn Costner, Penn
Bridget Dunn, Carmel
Nakaih Hunter, North Central (Indianapolis)
Chloe McKnight, Bedford North Lawrence
Jade Nutley, Madison
Ryin Ott, LaPorte
Zakia Rasheed, Bishop Chatard
Alex Richard, Avon
Katey Richason, Zionsville
Maiah Shelton, Norwell
Alana Striverson, Silver Creek
Pa’Shence Walker, Martinsville
Mary Wilson, Center Grove
Lamyia Woodson, Fort Wayne South
Small School All-State
Gracie Adams, Lanesville
Olivia Brooke, Pioneer
Aubrey Burgess, Linton-Stockton
Kalea Fleming, Loogootee
Taylor Heath, Triton Central
Erikka Hill, Shenandoah
Sydney Jaynes, Trinity Lutheran
Brooklyn Jones, Loogootee
Paige Ledford, Jac-Cen-Del
Kathryn Perry, Shenandoah
Isabella Reed, Greenwood Christian
Mercedes Rhodes, Oregon-Davis
Haley Rose, Linton-Stockton
Julia Schutz, Andrean
Lauryn Thomas, Waldron
Honorable Mention (90)
Grace Adams, Penn
Addison Ainscough, Barr-Reeve
Taylor Austin, Lake Station Edison
Addi Baker, Northfield
Kyra Baker, Franklin
Maddie Barnes, Speedway
Lyla Barr, Lebanon
Eva Bazzoni, Manchester
Lana Bell, South Decatur
Katherine Benter, Brownstown Central
Dyamond Blair, Andrean
Emme Boots, Bluffton
Dakota Borman, Fountain Central
Tyranny Brown, Heritage Christian
Taylor Cooney, Greensburg
Chanteese Craig, Fort Wayne Concordia
Carley Culberson, Yorktown
Chloe Custis, South Putnam
Averi Davidson, North Central (Farmersburg)
Kylie Davis, Pendleton Heights
Jaclyn Emly, Silver Creek
Kenadie Fernung, Tri-Central
Courtney Fields, Cathedral
Ellie Foley, Southwestern (Hanover)
Anya Friend, Bloomington South
Savvanah Frye, Greenwood Christian
Kaylee Fuelling, Norwell
Rose Fuentes, Hammond Noll
Irye Gomez, Bedford North Lawrence
Rebekah Gordon, Heritage Hills
Madison Gray, Union County
Brooke Grinstead, Bloomington South
Sage Hammond, Adams Central
Bailey Hartsough, Lakeland
Zayda Hatfield, Terre Haute South
Anna Henderson, Harrison (West Lafayette)
Emma Hoover, Northfield
Natalie Howard, Ben Davis
McKenzie Hudgen, Mishawaka Marian
Brooke Jackson, Mt. Vernon (Posey)
Destiny Jackson, Fort Wayne Snider
Chloe Jolloff, Lakewood Park Christian
Remi Jordan, Knox
Kyra Kennedy, Northfield
Addyson Kent, Jennings County
Misti Kimberlin, Austin
Maycee Lange, Vincennes Lincoln
Lillian Mast, West Noble
Jenna McFarland, Northeastern
Moira McGinley, Bishop Chatard
Alexa McKinley, Columbus North
Grace Meyer, Seymour
Torri Miller, Merrillville
Aleena Mongerie, Munster
Abby Muck, Southwestern (Shelby)
A’varcia Nard, New Haven
Emma O’Brien, Morgan Township
Kiana Oelling, Valparaiso
Felicity Olejniczak, Knox
Jillian Osswald, Hamilton Heights
Emily Parrett, Carroll (Fort Wayne)
Maddie Patterson, Danville
Elizabeth Reece, Yorktown
Sheridan Robbins, Orleans
Hallie Rogers, Hagerstown
Laila Rogers, Lake Station Edison
Alyna Santiago, Crown Point
Kylee Shelton, Bloomfield
Lexi Shelton, Mt. Vernon (Fortville)
Morgan Shifferly, Bellmont
Kendra Sill, Eastern (Pekin)
Hannah Sisk, Princeton
Jordyn Smith, Penn
Maggie Smith, Winamac
Bailey Stamper, Triton Central
Kearston Stout, Northfield
Brooklyn Stubblefield, Greenwood Christian
Karly Sweeney, Salem
K’La Talley, Warren Central
Amaya Thomas, Evansville Central
Chloee Thomas, Frankton
Daylynn Thornton, McCutcheon
Reece VanBlair, Alexandria
Sidney Wagner, Tippecanoe Valley
Jaci Walker, Northridge
Jasmine Walker, Clarksville
De’Naria Washington, Lawrence Central
Anna West, Greensburg
Melina Wilkison, Greensburg
Mariah Wyatt, Wabash
2021 IBCA/Franciscan Health Underclass All-State
Supreme 15
Kuryn Brunson, Franklin
Jessica Carrothers, Crown Point
Kate Clarke, Carmel
Alyssa Crockett, Westfield
Laila Hull, Zionsville
Rashunda Jones, South Bend Washington
McKenna Layden, Northwestern
Ayanna Patterson, Homestead
Amiyah Reynolds, South Bend Washington
Mila Reynolds, South Bend Washington
Ali Saunders, North Harrison
Ashlynn Shade, Noblesville
Lilly Stoddard, Crown Point
Josie Trabel, East Central
Tanyuel Welch, North Central (Indianapolis)
Large School All-State
Ramiah Elliott, North Central (Indianapolis)
Nevaeh Foster, Mishawaka Marian
Koryn Greiwe, Columbus East
Rayah Kincer, Franklin Central
Kencia Levasseur, Washington
Teresa Maggio, McCutcheon
MaKaya Porter, Mishawaka Marian
Camryn Runner, Hamilton Heights
Renna Schwieterman, Jay County
Olivia Smith, Fort Wayne South
Chloe Spreen, Bedford North Lawrence
Zoe Stewart, Terre Haute North
Kynidi Striverson, Silver Creek
Alaina Thorne, Washington
Juliann Woodard, Jennings County
Small School All-State
Tori Allen, Andrean
Ashlynn Brooke, Pioneer
Ally Capouch, Kouts
Karsyn Cherry, Lafayette Central Catholic
Hailey Cripe, Pioneer
Kelsey DuBois, University
Kenzie Fulks, Bethesda Christian
Alli Harness, Carroll (Flora)
Hailee Kline, Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian
Ally Madden, Blue River Valley
Kaybree Oxley, Tecumseh
Ashlee Schram, Tipton
Bailey Tabeling, Trinity Lutheran
Amber Tretter, Forest Park
Kylie VanHoy, Loogootee
Honorable Mention (90)
Leah Bachmann, Columbus East
Lauryn Bates, Frankton
Asiah Baxter, Warren Central
Alaysha Brandenberger, Boonville
Katie Bremer, Cathedral
Diana Burgher, North Harrison
Olivia Burkett, North Judson
Caitlyn Campbell, Winchester
Maci Chamberlin, Blue River Valley
Mariah Claywell, Union City
Jaleigh Crawford, Elwood
Gracie Crawhorn, Edinburgh
Kendall Davison, Clinton Central
Asia Donald, Hobart
Taylor Double, Huntington North
Jessica Duvall, Switzerland County
Kylee Edwards, Shelbyville
Taylor Farris, Northeastern
Eva Fisher, Northridge
Abby Fleetwood, Brown County
Riley Flinn, Harrison (West Lafayette)
Taylor Fordyce, Carroll (Fort Wayne)
Ellia Foster, Bremen
Lauren Foster, Indian Creek
Hope Fox, East Central
Sophia Frasure, North Judson
Mayci Furnish, Austin
Brea Garber, Fairfield
Taylor Gerke, Garrett
Sarah Gick, Benton Central
Isabella Gizzi, New Palestine
Layla Gold, Park Tudor
Chloey Graham, Gibson Southern
Elizabeth Graham, Triton Central
Gracie Gunter, South Ripley
Ky Hay-Swope, Castle
Destinee Hooks, North Central (Indianapolis)
Kenady Hudson, Eastern Greene
Saniya Jackson, Carroll (Fort Wayne)
Bailey Kelham, Garrett
Scarlett Kimbrell, Franklin
Kenna Kirby, Tri-West
Kingsley Kroft, Winamac
Isabella Larrison, Waldron
Kylah Lawson, Columbus North
Olivia Lowry, Harrison (West Lafayette)
Skylie Lutz, Union City
Mackensy Mabie, West Noble
Lilly Maple, Maconaquah
Annika Marlow, Rushville
Kyia McKinley, Eastern (Pekin)
Rachel Meyer, South Ripley
Brie Miller, South Putnam
Myah Montgomery, Southridge
Danica Myers, Eminence
Tynlie Neal, Clinton Prairie
Annaka Nelson, Fort Wayne Concordia
Olivia Nickerson, Twin Lakes
Natalie Niehaus, Castle
Natalie Noel, Salem
Karsyn Norman, Bedford North Lawrence
Morgan Ostrowski, Garrett
Abby Parsons, Cascade
Graycie Poe, North Knox
Kelly Ratigan, South Bend St. Joseph
Abigail Ratts, Salem
Jozee Rhodes, Plainfield
Faith Riehl, Lakeland
Abby Sanner, Warsaw
Jaci Scaife, Muncie Central
Isabel Scales, Caston
Tressa Senesac, Benton Central
Delainey Shorter, Sullivan
Gracie Shorter, Sullivan
Hailey Smith, Fishers
Saige Stahl, Columbus East
Alison Stephens, Homestead
Haley Thomas, Harrison (West Lafayette)
Kennedy Tolen, Benton Central
Ashlyn Traylor, Martinsville
Madison Wagner, Carroll (Flora)
De’Mour Watson, Elkhart
Ava Weber, Corydon Central
Linzie Wernert, Lanesville
Ellie Wilkerson, Plainfield
Annabelle Williams, Jac-Cen-Del
Alexis Wines, Lebanon
Faith Wiseman, Indian Creek
Ella Wolfe, Tipton
Olivia Yager, Rushville
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story