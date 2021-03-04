Carroll announces new boys soccer coach

Carroll announced that Zack England will take over as the Chargers head boys soccer coach.

England, a Carroll soccer alum who is now a teacher at Maple Creek Middle School, was a player under Hall of Fame coach Rollie Clements, who led the Chargers from 1989 until last fall, when he fell ill in the middle of the season and passed away in October, just as the sectional tournament began.

The Chargers finished the 2020 season 15-3-2 and reached the Class 3A Kokomo regional final.

