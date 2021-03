Knoll and Patterson earn top ICGSA all-state honors

Angola senior Hanna Knoll and Homestead junior Ayanna Patterson have been named to the ICGSA Basketball All-State First Team. South Side junior Olivia Smith was named to the second team and Carroll senior Emily Parrett to the third team.

The full team is listed below:

2020-21 ICGSA BASKETBALL

Second Team All-State

Hannah Knoll, Angola

Zakia Rasheed, Bishop Chatard

Mary Wilson, Center Grove

Koryn Greiwe, Columbus East

Alexa McKinley, Columbus North

Jessica Carothers, Crown Point

Lily Stoddard, Crown Point

Josie Travel, East Central

Katie Burton, Fishers

Kuryn Brunson, Franklin Community

Brynn Shoup-Hill, Goshen

Arianna Wiggins, Heritage Christian

Ayanna Patterson, Homestead

Ryin Ott, LaPorte

Vanessa Shafford, Linton-Stockton

Teresa Maggio, McCutcheon

Ashlynn Shade, Noblesville

Meg Newman, North Central (Indy)

Alli Saunders, North Harrison

Lillian Frasure, North Judson

McKenna Layden, Northwestern

Kaitlyn Costner, Penn

Karly Sweeney, Salem

Jaclyn Emly, Silver Creek

Marissa Gassaway, Silver Creek

SECOND TEAM ALL-STATE

Alaysha Brandenberger, Boonville

Katherine Benter, Brownstown Central

De'Mour Watson, Elkhart

Lauren Klem, Franklin Community

Scarlett Kimbrell, Franklin Community

Olivia Smith, South Side

Anna Henderson, Harrison (WL)

Lauren Foster, Indian Creek

Renna Schwieterman, Jay County

Gracie Adams, Lanesville

Nevaeh Foster, Mishawaka Marian

Aleena Mongerie, Munster

Nakaih Hunter, North Central (Indy)

Tanyuel Welch, North Central (Indy)

Trinity Clinton, Penn

Olivia Brooke, Pioneer

Hailey Cripe, Pioneer

Alanna Striverson, Silver Creek

Kynidi Striverson, Silver Creek

Elizabeth Graham, Triton Central

Taylor Heath, Triton Central

Olivia Nickerson, Twin Lakes

Alyssa Crockett, Westfield

Katey Richason, Zionsville

Laila Hull, Zionsville

THIRD TEAM ALL-STATE

Moira McGinley, Bishop Chatard

Kylah Lawson, Columbus North

Hope Fox, East Central

Emily Parrett, Carroll

Emma Henderson, Harrison (WL)

Olivia Lowry, Harrison (WL)

Rebekah Gordon, Heritage Hills

Faith Wiseman, Indian Creek

Addyson Kent, Jennings County

Julian Woodward, Jennings County

Daylynn Thornton, McCutcheon

Torri Miller, Merrillville

Makaya Porter, Mishawaka Marian

Jaci Walker, Northridge

Mercedes Rhodes, Oregon-Davis

Jordyn Smith, Penn

Natalie Noel, Salem

Kylee Edwards, Shelbyville

Erikka Hill, Shenandoah

Kathyrn Perry, Shenandoah

Myah Montgomery, Southridge

Zoe Stewart, Terre Haute North

Sydney Jaynes, Trinty Lutheran (Seymour)

Mariah Wyatt, Wabash

Alaina Thorne, Washington