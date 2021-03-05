Bolinger named Concordia girls basketball coach

Concordia named Nicole Bolinger as girls basketball coach Friday to replace Dave Miller, who retired this year.

Bolinger had served as the Concordia girls JV head coach for eight years (2005-2012). She has 15 years of coaching experience between Concordia and St. Peter’s Lutheran School. She also played locally, both at the high school and college level, including playing at Saint Francis and IPFW.

“I love working with our students, and I love teaching the game of basketball to young ladies,” Bolinger saidin a school news release. “I believe in the ministry at Concordia of creating Christ-centered student-athletes. Add to that a rich tradition in our basketball program created by the coaches ahead of me, and I look forward to the challenge of continuing both of those.”

Bolinger currently serves at Concordia as a school counselor. She has been in that role since 2011. She is also a current Concordia parent.