All-NE8 boys basketball team released

Conference champion Leo leads the All-NE8 boys basketball team, which was released Monday, with three first-team selections, while New Haven had two.

Leo seniors Blake Davison and Zack Troyer were named to the first team with junior DJ Allen. Lions juniors Xavier Middleton and Ayden Ruble were named second team and honorable mention, respectively.

Bulldogs senior Thomas Latham and junior Jakar Williams were also named to the first team, while sophomore Darrion Brooks and senior Dre Wright were recognized on the second team. Junior Jackson Turnwald was an honorable mention.

Columbia City's Andrew Hedrick and Norwell's Luke McBride were the only sophomores named on the first team.

Huntington North junior Zach Hubartt, Bellmont senior Tyler James and DeKalb senior Cole Richmond round out the first team.

The full team is listed below:

NORTHEAST 8 CONFERENCE

2020-21 BOYS BASKETBALL

1ST TEAM SELECTIONS (alpha by last name)

NAME SCHOOL HEIGHT GRADE

DJ Allen Leo 6’7” 11

Blake Davison Leo 6’1” 12

Andrew Hedrick Columbia City 6’0” 10

Zach Hubartt Huntington North 5’10” 11

Tyler James Bellmont 6’1” 12

Thomas Latham New Haven 6’5” 12

Luke McBride Norwell 6’1” 10

Cole Richmond Dekalb 6’0” 12

Zack Troyer Leo 6’6” 12

Jakar Williams New Haven 6’4” 11

2ND TEAM SELECTIONS (alpha by last name)

NAME SCHOOL HEIGHT GRADE

Lleyton Bailey Norwell 5’9” 10

Mason Baker Columbia City 6’2” 11

Braeden Ball East Noble 6’2” 12

Darrion Brooks New Haven 6’4” 10

Chris Hood East Noble 6’9” 11

Xavier Middleton Leo 6’1” 11

Connor Penrod Dekalb 6’5” 11

Caden Straub Bellmont 6’3” 12

Sam Thompson Huntington North 5’7” 12

Dre Wright New Haven 6’2” 12

HONORABLE MENTION (alpha by last name)

NAME SCHOOL HEIGHT GRADE

Jon Colbert Norwell 5’11” 10

Will Hotchkiss Huntington North 6’2” 11

Eli Riley Norwell 6’0” 12

Ayden Ruble Leo 6’1” 11

Jackson Turnwald New Haven 6’3” 11

John Ulman Bellmont 6’1” 11

Isaiah Wellman Bellmont 5’10” 11

EXPLANATION OF THE VOTING

--five players maximum nominated by each conference coach

--players nominated are voted on by opposing conference coaches

--top ten vote getters, first team all-conference

--second ten vote getters, second team all-conference

--players receiving votes from two or more schools, honorable mention