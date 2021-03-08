The Journal Gazette
 
    Monday, March 08, 2021 1:10 pm

    All-SAC boys basketball team released

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Homestead and Carroll landed six of the 12 players on the All-SAC Boys Basketball first team, which was released Monday.

    The No. 1 Spartans, who are the last undefeated team in the state and are set to play Carmel at the Logansport regional on Saturday, are represented by Luke Goode, Fletcher Loyer and Grant Simmons. Homestead's Andrew Leeper was named to the second team and Kaleb Kolpien was an honorable mention. 

    Carroll, which will be playing Lafayette Jefferson on Saturday, has three first-team honorees in Jalen Jackson, Sam Strycker and Ryan Preston. 

    Snider was the only other team with multiple first-team honorees as both Karson Jenkins and Jade Moore earned top honors. 

    Brenden Lytle of Bishop Dwenger, Naylon Thompson of Bishop Luers, Khamani Smith of Northrop and Brauntae Johnson of North Side complete the first team. 

    The full team is listed below:

     

    2020-2021 ALL-SAC BOYS’ BASKETBALL TEAM

    Brendan Lytle Bishop Dwenger

    Naylon Thompson Bishop Luers

    Jalen Jackson Carroll

    Sam Strycker Carroll

    Ryan Preston Carroll

    Luke Goode Homestead

    Fletcher Loyer Homestead

    Grant Simmons Homestead

    Khamani Smith Northrop

    Brauntae Johnson North Side

    Karson Jenkins Snider

    Jade Moore Snider

     

    2ND TEAM ALL-SAC

    Cody Burkey Carroll

    Ajani Washington Concordia

    Andrew Leeper Homestead

    Rodney Woods North Side

    Jordan Green North Side

    Aidan Lambert Snider

    Ashton Johnson South Side

    Austin Jordan South Side

    Cam Toles Wayne

     

    HONORABLE MENTION

    Xavier Nolan Bishop Dwenger

    CJ Pieper Bishop Dwenger

    Sam Aumick Concordia

    Luke Speckhard Concordia

    Kaleb Kolpien Homestead

    Isaiah Moore North Side

    Jaylen Lattimore South Side

    Ja’shan Hargrave Wayne

