Monday, March 08, 2021
All-SAC boys basketball team released
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
Homestead and Carroll landed six of the 12 players on the All-SAC Boys Basketball first team, which was released Monday.
The No. 1 Spartans, who are the last undefeated team in the state and are set to play Carmel at the Logansport regional on Saturday, are represented by Luke Goode, Fletcher Loyer and Grant Simmons. Homestead's Andrew Leeper was named to the second team and Kaleb Kolpien was an honorable mention.
Carroll, which will be playing Lafayette Jefferson on Saturday, has three first-team honorees in Jalen Jackson, Sam Strycker and Ryan Preston.
Snider was the only other team with multiple first-team honorees as both Karson Jenkins and Jade Moore earned top honors.
Brenden Lytle of Bishop Dwenger, Naylon Thompson of Bishop Luers, Khamani Smith of Northrop and Brauntae Johnson of North Side complete the first team.
The full team is listed below:
2020-2021 ALL-SAC BOYS’ BASKETBALL TEAM
Brendan Lytle Bishop Dwenger
Naylon Thompson Bishop Luers
Jalen Jackson Carroll
Sam Strycker Carroll
Ryan Preston Carroll
Luke Goode Homestead
Fletcher Loyer Homestead
Grant Simmons Homestead
Khamani Smith Northrop
Brauntae Johnson North Side
Karson Jenkins Snider
Jade Moore Snider
2ND TEAM ALL-SAC
Cody Burkey Carroll
Ajani Washington Concordia
Andrew Leeper Homestead
Rodney Woods North Side
Jordan Green North Side
Aidan Lambert Snider
Ashton Johnson South Side
Austin Jordan South Side
Cam Toles Wayne
HONORABLE MENTION
Xavier Nolan Bishop Dwenger
CJ Pieper Bishop Dwenger
Sam Aumick Concordia
Luke Speckhard Concordia
Kaleb Kolpien Homestead
Isaiah Moore North Side
Jaylen Lattimore South Side
Ja’shan Hargrave Wayne
