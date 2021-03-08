All-SAC boys basketball team released

Homestead and Carroll landed six of the 12 players on the All-SAC Boys Basketball first team, which was released Monday.

The No. 1 Spartans, who are the last undefeated team in the state and are set to play Carmel at the Logansport regional on Saturday, are represented by Luke Goode, Fletcher Loyer and Grant Simmons. Homestead's Andrew Leeper was named to the second team and Kaleb Kolpien was an honorable mention.

Carroll, which will be playing Lafayette Jefferson on Saturday, has three first-team honorees in Jalen Jackson, Sam Strycker and Ryan Preston.

Snider was the only other team with multiple first-team honorees as both Karson Jenkins and Jade Moore earned top honors.

Brenden Lytle of Bishop Dwenger, Naylon Thompson of Bishop Luers, Khamani Smith of Northrop and Brauntae Johnson of North Side complete the first team.

The full team is listed below:

2020-2021 ALL-SAC BOYS’ BASKETBALL TEAM

Brendan Lytle Bishop Dwenger

Naylon Thompson Bishop Luers

Jalen Jackson Carroll

Sam Strycker Carroll

Ryan Preston Carroll

Luke Goode Homestead

Fletcher Loyer Homestead

Grant Simmons Homestead

Khamani Smith Northrop

Brauntae Johnson North Side

Karson Jenkins Snider

Jade Moore Snider

2ND TEAM ALL-SAC

Cody Burkey Carroll

Ajani Washington Concordia

Andrew Leeper Homestead

Rodney Woods North Side

Jordan Green North Side

Aidan Lambert Snider

Ashton Johnson South Side

Austin Jordan South Side

Cam Toles Wayne

HONORABLE MENTION

Xavier Nolan Bishop Dwenger

CJ Pieper Bishop Dwenger

Sam Aumick Concordia

Luke Speckhard Concordia

Kaleb Kolpien Homestead

Isaiah Moore North Side

Jaylen Lattimore South Side

Ja’shan Hargrave Wayne