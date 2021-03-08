Monday, March 08, 2021 9:30 pm
Homestead's Patterson and South Side's Smith named Junior All-Stars
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
Two Fort Wayne athletes, Ayanna Patterson of Homestead and Olivia Smith of South Side, have been named to the 2021 IndyStar Junior All-Stars team, which was released on Monday.
The junior all-stars will play against the senior girls all-stars team, which has not yet been announced, on June 9. The boys junior and senior all-stars will also play as part of the double-header. The site for the doubleheader is still to be determined, as are the coaches who will lead the teams on June 9.
The junior all stars will play just one game this season, so the team has just 12 members, the fewest since the series began in 1996. Normally, 18 players are selected for the team, and in five years the team has included 24 players.
The full 2021 team is listed below:
2021 IndyStar Indiana Girls Junior All-Stars
Name, Ht., Pos., PPG, High School, College Choice
Kuryn Brunson, 5-10, G, 16.2, Franklin, undecided
Jessica Carrothers, 5-7, G, 23.4, Crown Point, undecided
Kate Clarke, 6-1, G, 18.3, Carmel, Michigan
Alyssa Crockett, 6-3, G, 17.2, Westfield, Michigan
Rayah Kincer, 5-10, G, 19.0, Franklin Central, undecided
Ayanna Patterson, 6-3, F, 21.8, Homestead, undecided
Mila Reynolds, 6-3, F, 19.0, South Bend Washington, Maryland
Olivia Smith, 5-6, G, 20.1, Fort Wayne South, Eastern Michigan
Lilly Stoddard, 6-4, F, 10.7, Crown Point, Purdue
Kynidi Striverson, 5-8, G, 10.8, Silver Creek, undecided
Alaina Thorne, 5-11, F, 16.0, Washington, undecided
Tanyuel Welch, 5-9, G, 12.5, North Central, undecided
