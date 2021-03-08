The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Monday, March 08, 2021 9:30 pm

    Homestead's Patterson and South Side's Smith named Junior All-Stars

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Two Fort Wayne athletes, Ayanna Patterson of Homestead and Olivia Smith of South Side, have been named to the 2021 IndyStar Junior All-Stars team, which was released on Monday. 

    The junior all-stars will play against the senior girls all-stars team, which has not yet been announced, on June 9. The boys junior and senior all-stars will also play as part of the double-header. The site for the doubleheader is still to be determined, as are the coaches who will lead the teams on June 9.

    The junior all stars will play just one game this season, so the team has just 12 members, the fewest since the series began in 1996. Normally, 18 players are selected for the team, and in five years the team has included 24 players. 

    The full 2021 team is listed below:

    2021 IndyStar Indiana Girls Junior All-Stars

    Name, Ht., Pos., PPG, High School, College Choice

    Kuryn Brunson, 5-10, G, 16.2, Franklin, undecided

    Jessica Carrothers, 5-7, G, 23.4, Crown Point, undecided

    Kate Clarke, 6-1, G, 18.3, Carmel, Michigan

    Alyssa Crockett, 6-3, G, 17.2, Westfield, Michigan

    Rayah Kincer, 5-10, G, 19.0, Franklin Central, undecided

    Ayanna Patterson, 6-3, F, 21.8, Homestead, undecided

    Mila Reynolds, 6-3, F, 19.0, South Bend Washington, Maryland

    Olivia Smith, 5-6, G, 20.1, Fort Wayne South, Eastern Michigan

    Lilly Stoddard, 6-4, F, 10.7, Crown Point, Purdue

    Kynidi Striverson, 5-8, G, 10.8, Silver Creek, undecided

    Alaina Thorne, 5-11, F, 16.0, Washington, undecided

    Tanyuel Welch, 5-9, G, 12.5, North Central, undecided

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story