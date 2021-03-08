Homestead's Patterson and South Side's Smith named Junior All-Stars

Two Fort Wayne athletes, Ayanna Patterson of Homestead and Olivia Smith of South Side, have been named to the 2021 IndyStar Junior All-Stars team, which was released on Monday.

The junior all-stars will play against the senior girls all-stars team, which has not yet been announced, on June 9. The boys junior and senior all-stars will also play as part of the double-header. The site for the doubleheader is still to be determined, as are the coaches who will lead the teams on June 9.

The junior all stars will play just one game this season, so the team has just 12 members, the fewest since the series began in 1996. Normally, 18 players are selected for the team, and in five years the team has included 24 players.

The full 2021 team is listed below:

2021 IndyStar Indiana Girls Junior All-Stars

Name, Ht., Pos., PPG, High School, College Choice

Kuryn Brunson, 5-10, G, 16.2, Franklin, undecided

Jessica Carrothers, 5-7, G, 23.4, Crown Point, undecided

Kate Clarke, 6-1, G, 18.3, Carmel, Michigan

Alyssa Crockett, 6-3, G, 17.2, Westfield, Michigan

Rayah Kincer, 5-10, G, 19.0, Franklin Central, undecided

Ayanna Patterson, 6-3, F, 21.8, Homestead, undecided

Mila Reynolds, 6-3, F, 19.0, South Bend Washington, Maryland

Olivia Smith, 5-6, G, 20.1, Fort Wayne South, Eastern Michigan

Lilly Stoddard, 6-4, F, 10.7, Crown Point, Purdue

Kynidi Striverson, 5-8, G, 10.8, Silver Creek, undecided

Alaina Thorne, 5-11, F, 16.0, Washington, undecided

Tanyuel Welch, 5-9, G, 12.5, North Central, undecided