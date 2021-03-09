The Journal Gazette
 
    Two more athletes make college choices

    JOURNAL GAZETTE

    Northrop senior Madison Brooks announced Tuesday that she will be playing volleyball at Marian. Brooks led the Bruins with 379 kills (4.6/set) her senior season, 64 aces (0.8/set), 27 total blocks and 150 digs (1.8/set). Brooks was a three-time first-team All-SAC honoree. 

    Huntington North senior Reece Colclesser will sign with the Manchester women's basketball team on Friday. Colclesser was a second-team all-NE8 honoree this season. 

     

