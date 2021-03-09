Two more athletes make college choices

Northrop senior Madison Brooks announced Tuesday that she will be playing volleyball at Marian. Brooks led the Bruins with 379 kills (4.6/set) her senior season, 64 aces (0.8/set), 27 total blocks and 150 digs (1.8/set). Brooks was a three-time first-team All-SAC honoree.

Huntington North senior Reece Colclesser will sign with the Manchester women's basketball team on Friday. Colclesser was a second-team all-NE8 honoree this season.