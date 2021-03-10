Fifteen locals to participate in North-South All-Star Classic

The IFCA North-South All-Star Classic rosters were released Wednesday, with 15 locals named to roles on the North team.

Class 1A state runner-up South Adams led the local selections as quarterback James Arnold and tight end Nick Miller were named to the North offense. Starfires coach Grant Moser will be the North's head coach, and South Adams assistant Scott Steiner will service on his staff.

Homestead will be represented by both offensive lineman Brady Parker and inside linebacker Luke Palmer, while Warsaw will be represented by both running back Juan Jaramillo and coach Kris Hueber.

The North offense will also include offensive linemen Reeve Muncie of Carroll and Jose Reducindo of Northrop. The defense will also include inside linebacker Devon Tippmann of Bishop Dwenger, cornerbacks Brayden Payne of Concordia and Tavarious Easley-Jones of Snider and free safety Lane Burns of Eastside.

Columbia City's Wyatt Warner has been selected as a manager.

