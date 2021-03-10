The Journal Gazette
 
    Wednesday, March 10, 2021 4:20 pm

    Five Bulldogs signed with college programs

    JOURNAL GAZETTE

    Five New Haven seniors signed to play with college programs on Monday night. Makayla Coomer will attend IU Kokomo and run track and cross country, TeChiya Jackson signed with Olivet Nazarene for volleyball, Thomas Latham with Saint Francis for basketball, Carlos Nunez with Great Lakes Christian for soccer and Dre Wright with Findlay for football.

