Sites for softball, track championships to be moved

The IHSAA announced Wednesday that state finals locations for softball and track and field will be moved, and new host sites have not been chosen yet.

The softball state finals were planned for June 11-12 at Purdue's Bittinger Stadium, and the boys, girls and unified track and field championships were supposed to be held at the Robert C. Haugh Track and Field Complex on the Indiana University campus on June 4-5.

According to the IHSAA statement, administrators at both universities told the IHSAA this week that they would not be able to host events with spectators in the stands, and the IHSAA will now search for other venues to host the championships.

The statement also said the IHSAA hopes to return to both sites in the future.

vjacobsen@jg.net