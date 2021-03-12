2020-2021 All-NECC boys basketball team released

Three Churubusco players have been named to the All-NECC boys basketball team, which was released Thursday night. Seniors Landen Jordan, Luke McClure and Jackson Paul were all named to the all-conference team. Westview was the only other team with three honorees.

Angola had two all-conference players in Joel Knox and Brian Parrish, Central Noble was represented by Connor Essegian and Sawyer Yoder and Eastside by Gabe Trevino and Owen Willard. Fremont's Logan Brace and West Noble's Austin Cripe were also named to the first team.

The full team is listed below:

Earning All-Conference recognition are:

Joel Knox & Brian Parrish - Angola

Connor Essegian & Sawyer Yoder - Central Noble

Landen Jordan, Luke McClure, and Jackson Paul - Churubusco

Gabe Trevino & Owen Willard - Eastside

Logan Brace - Fremont

Brayden Bontrager - Lakeland

Austin Cripe - West Noble

Lyndon Miller, Brady Yoder, & Mason Yoder - Westview

Earning Honorable Mention All-Conference:

Logan Gard & Ryan Schroeder - Central Noble

Hugh Henderson - Eastside

Braedon Helms - Fairfield

Ethan Bontrager & Gabel Pentecost - Fremont

Ryan Cool - Hamilton

Mason Douglas, Ben Keil, & Bracey Shepherd - Lakeland

Chase Bachelor - Prairie Heights

Brockton Miller - West Noble

Luke Miller - Westveiw