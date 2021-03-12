The Journal Gazette
 
    Friday, March 12, 2021 7:10 pm

    2020-2021 All-NECC boys basketball team released

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Three Churubusco players have been named to the All-NECC boys basketball team, which was released Thursday night. Seniors Landen Jordan, Luke McClure and Jackson Paul were all named to the all-conference team. Westview was the only other team with three honorees. 

    Angola had two all-conference players in Joel Knox and Brian Parrish, Central Noble was represented by Connor Essegian and Sawyer Yoder and Eastside by Gabe Trevino and Owen Willard. Fremont's Logan Brace and West Noble's Austin Cripe were also named to the first team. 

    The full team is listed below:

    Earning All-Conference recognition are:

    Joel Knox & Brian Parrish - Angola

    Connor Essegian & Sawyer Yoder - Central Noble

    Landen Jordan, Luke McClure, and Jackson Paul - Churubusco

    Gabe Trevino & Owen Willard - Eastside

    Logan Brace - Fremont

    Brayden Bontrager - Lakeland

    Austin Cripe - West Noble

    Lyndon Miller, Brady Yoder, & Mason Yoder - Westview

     

    Earning Honorable Mention All-Conference:

    Logan Gard & Ryan Schroeder - Central Noble

    Hugh Henderson - Eastside

    Braedon Helms - Fairfield

    Ethan Bontrager & Gabel Pentecost - Fremont

    Ryan Cool - Hamilton

    Mason Douglas, Ben Keil, & Bracey Shepherd - Lakeland

    Chase Bachelor - Prairie Heights

    Brockton Miller - West Noble

    Luke Miller - Westveiw

