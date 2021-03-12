Friday, March 12, 2021 7:10 pm
2020-2021 All-NECC boys basketball team released
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
Three Churubusco players have been named to the All-NECC boys basketball team, which was released Thursday night. Seniors Landen Jordan, Luke McClure and Jackson Paul were all named to the all-conference team. Westview was the only other team with three honorees.
Angola had two all-conference players in Joel Knox and Brian Parrish, Central Noble was represented by Connor Essegian and Sawyer Yoder and Eastside by Gabe Trevino and Owen Willard. Fremont's Logan Brace and West Noble's Austin Cripe were also named to the first team.
The full team is listed below:
Earning All-Conference recognition are:
Joel Knox & Brian Parrish - Angola
Connor Essegian & Sawyer Yoder - Central Noble
Landen Jordan, Luke McClure, and Jackson Paul - Churubusco
Gabe Trevino & Owen Willard - Eastside
Logan Brace - Fremont
Brayden Bontrager - Lakeland
Austin Cripe - West Noble
Lyndon Miller, Brady Yoder, & Mason Yoder - Westview
Earning Honorable Mention All-Conference:
Logan Gard & Ryan Schroeder - Central Noble
Hugh Henderson - Eastside
Braedon Helms - Fairfield
Ethan Bontrager & Gabel Pentecost - Fremont
Ryan Cool - Hamilton
Mason Douglas, Ben Keil, & Bracey Shepherd - Lakeland
Chase Bachelor - Prairie Heights
Brockton Miller - West Noble
Luke Miller - Westveiw
