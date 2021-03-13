Blackhawk Christian beats Busco in regional semifinal

In a Class 2A regional semifinal a year in the making, Blackhawk Christian beat Churubusco 68-55 Saturday at North Judson-San Pierre.

The game remained close through the first three quarters: Churubusco (21-5) led 15-14 after the first quarter, Marcus Davidson hit a pull up jumper just before halftime to give the Braves (25-3) a 26-24 lead heading into the locker rooms and Blackhawk Christian led 40-37 at the end of the third quarter.

But with 7:07 left to play, Busco senior Landen Jordan, the team's leading rebounder and second-leading scorer, was called for a blocking foul, his fifth. Jackson Paul quickly hit a 3-point to tie the game at 40, but, after that, the Braves were off to the races. With just under five minutes to play, Blackhawk Christian led 48-40. A dunk by Caleb Furst gave the Braves a 51-40 lead with 3:45 to play, and 40 seconds later Blackhawk called timeout up 57-42. Furst made his exit with the Braves leading 65-52 with 1:15 left on the clock.

vjacobsen@jg.net

Furst led all scorers with 32 points and 19 rebounds, and Callan Wood scored 17. Zane Burke, who came into the game averaging 18.7 points, was held scoreless in the first half but finished with eight.

Jackson Paul scored 23 points, including 11 in the fourth quarter as he tried to keep his team in the game after Jordan picked up his fifth foul. He made five 3-pointers. Luke McClure scored 15.

The Braves will now move on to their first Class 2A regional championship game (they moved up a class after winning the Class A state championship in 2019), where they will face Bowman Academy, which beat Boone Grove 52-50 in the morning semifinal.

When Bowman met Blackhawk Christian on Jan. 21, they attempted to double-team Furst – but ended up just leaving the Braves wide open for 3s. The team hit 11, including five by Wood and four from Marcus Davidson. Blackhawk Christian won the meeting 91-63.