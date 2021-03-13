Carmel ends Homestead's season

Homestead's perfect season came to an end in the Berry Bowl on Saturday morning as Carmel defeated the Spartans 60-49 in the Class 4A Logansport regional semifinals.

The Greyhounds (23-2) led 12-4 at the end of the first quarter and were up 25-17 at halftime, but Homestead (25-1) would never fall more than 10 points behind until the final minute of the game, during which Carmel hit five free throws.

Fletcher Loyer scored 14 of his game-high 26 points in the fourth quarter. He hit a 3-pointer to cut the Greyhounds lead to 50-46 with 2:44 left in the game, and then completed an old-fashioned 3-point play soon after to make the score 53-49.

But Carmel's Charlie Williams, who scored 10 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter, answered with a bucket of his own. As the Greyhounds pulled away at the free throw line, Loyer had a rare missed free throw and missed an attempt from 3.

Homestead never lead during the game. Carmel ended the first quarter on an 8-0 run as the Greyhounds controlled the pace and made six of nine shots from the field (Homestead was just 2-9).

Loyer scored seven points in the second quarter, but it wasn't enough to close the gap with Carmel as the Greyhounds hit six of seven attempts.

The second half started fortuitously for the Spartans, as Carmel was called for a foul right out of the gate and Grant Simmons scored on the other end to cut the Greyhound lead to 25-19.

Luke Goode hit two attempts from 3, and Loyer drew the foul while shooting and made both the basket from the floor and the free throw and Carmel's lead was down to 33-28. But Carmel's Peter Suder made four straight baskets, and by the end of the third quarter Carmel's lead had grown to 42-32.

Williams had eight rebounds along with his team-leading 20 points, and Brian Waddell scored 16 points and had eight rebounds. Suder had seven rebounds and five assists along with his 12 points.

Goode scored 15 points in his final high school game for the Spartans, 11 of them in the second half.

Carmel will move on to the regional finals, where the Greyhounds will meet either Carroll or Lafayette Jefferson. The Greyhounds have not lost a state tournament game since the state finals against Warren Central in 2018, and have reached at least the regional finals in every year since 2017.

Homestead, which also lost to Carmel in the regional semifinals in 2018, has not reached the regional final since 2016.

