Carroll's season ends in regional semifinals

Lafayette Jefferson beat Carroll 52-46 to knock Carroll out of the Class 4A state tournament in the Logansport regional semifinal Saturday afternoon.

The Chargers (18-7) took a two-point lead into the fourth quarter and led by as much as 39-33 early in the fourth quarter after Sam Strycker hit two free throws, but the Bronchos (25-2) wrestled back the lead with a 12-0 scoring streak fueled by Brooks Barnhizer, Brady Preston and Jahsiah Kirk-Williams. Six of those 12 points came at the free throw line.

The fourth quarter Jefferson run started with about five minutes left in the game, around the time that Carroll junior Jalen Jackson left the game holding his back after he crashed backwards into the second row of bleachers. He returned to the court and ended the Bronchos scoring streak with a drive to the basket that cut the Jefferson lead to 45-41, but would not score again, finishing the game with a team-high 18 points.

Barnhizer was the star of the show in the Berry Bowl, scoring a game-high 27 points, 12 of them in the fourth quarter. He hit just three of 10 attempts from 3 and was 2 of 4 at the free throw line in the first half, but was a perfect 6 of 6 from the line in the fourth quarter.

The Bronchos defense troubled the Chargers in the second half, as Carroll ran into nine turnovers in the final two quarters, four of which were steals that led directly to Jefferson baskets.

The Chargers trailed 11-8 after the first quarter. Jackson scored the first four points of the second quarter, all of them at the free throw line, to give Carroll a 12-11 lead, and there were three more ties during the quarter. Barnhizer hit his second 3-pointer and Jacob Collicott hit two free throws before halftime to give Jefferson a 23-18 lead going into the locker rooms.

Jackson had seven rebounds, two assists and a block in addition to 18 points. Strycker led the Chargers with 10 rebounds and scored nine points, seven of them in the second half, even though he played the final few minutes with four fouls, as did Jackson. Cody Burkey scored eight points.

Barnhizer was the only Jefferson player to score in double-digits, and Collicott finished with nine points.