Leo wins, Fremont loses in regional semifinals

Leo is headed to its first regional final since 1993 after handily beating Mississinewa 79-43 at the Class 3A New Castle regional semifinal on Saturday.

The Lions (22-4) led 17-6 after the first quarter, 38-17 at halftime and 59-29 heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lions shot 29 of 55 (52.7%) over the course of the game, while Mississinewa shot just under 27%. Leo also had the edge in rebounding (41-33), assists (16-6) and steals (14-6).

Blake Davison scored a team-high 21 points and had seven assists and five steals. Ayden Ruble scored 12 points, Zach Troyer scored 10 and DJ Allen nine.

The Lions will face NorthWood in the regional final at 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Kouts 66, Fremont 62: The Eagles trailed by 19 points at halftime and shot 80% from the floor in the second half before ultimately falling in the Triton regional semifinals. It was the deepest playoff run for Fremont since 2005, when the Eagles fell to Northfield in the same round. Four Eagles scored in double-digits: Gabel Pentecost scored 20 (he also had a team-leading nine rebounds), Ethan Bock had 14, Ethan Bontrager had 13 and Logan Brace scored 11. The Eagles shot better than the Mustangs over the course of the game, 62.9% to 51.0%, but they lost ground due to turnovers, with 16 giveaways compared to Kouts's six.