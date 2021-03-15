2020-2021 All-NLC boys basketball team released

Warsaw junior Judah Simfukwe and sophomore Jaxson Gould were both named to the 2020-2021 Northern Lakes Conference team, which was released Monday. Tigers junior Jackson Dawson was an honorable mention, and Warsaw coach Matt Moore was named Coach of the Year alongside Ron Hecklinski of Mishawaka.

Wawasee junior Keaton Dukes was also named to the all-conference team.

