2021 Dick Crumback/NEIBA High School Player of the Year Watch List released

The Northeast Indiana Baseball Association released its Dick Crumback High School Player of the Year Award watch list on Monday, which includes 65 early candidates for the honor, which is open to players in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Noble, Huntington, Wells, and Whitley Counties. Grant Besser of South Adams was honored with the inaugural award in 2019, and no player won in 2020 as the season was canceled.

Players on the watch list were nominated by their coaches. Finalists for the award will be named in May, and the winner will be named on May 26 to coincide with the start of the state tournament.

The full watch list is listed below:

DICK CRUMBACK/NEIBA HIGH SCHOOL PLAYER OF THE YEAR WATCH LIST