The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Monday, March 15, 2021 8:40 pm

    2021 Dick Crumback/NEIBA High School Player of the Year Watch List released

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    The Northeast Indiana Baseball Association released its Dick Crumback High School Player of the Year Award watch list on Monday, which includes 65 early candidates for the honor, which is open to players in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Noble, Huntington, Wells, and Whitley Counties. Grant Besser of South Adams was honored with the inaugural award in 2019, and no player won in 2020 as the season was canceled. 

    Players on the watch list were nominated by their coaches. Finalists for the award will be named in May, and the winner will be named on May 26 to coincide with the start of the state tournament. 

    The full watch list is listed below:

    DICK CRUMBACK/NEIBA HIGH SCHOOL PLAYER OF THE YEAR WATCH LIST

     

    Player Name

    Player Grade

    High School

    Coach's Name

    Tanner Hirn

    12

    Bellmont HS

    Tom Montgomery

    Tyler James

    12

    Bellmont HS

    Tom Montgomery

    Kobe Baker

    11

    Bellmont HS

    Tom Montgomery

    Magnuss Lee

    11

    Bellmont HS

    Tom Montgomery

    Ethan Garner

    11

    Bellmont HS

    Tom Montgomery

    Trevor Walker

    11

    Bellmont HS

    Tom Montgomery

    Brenden Lytle

    12

    Bishop Dwenger

    Jason Garrett

    Sam Pesa

    12

    Bishop Dwenger

    Jason Garrett

    Callan Stauffer

    12

    Bishop Dwenger

    Jason Garrett

    Xavier Nolan

    12

    Bishop Dwenger

    Jason Garrett

    Jack Tippmann

    11

    Bishop Dwenger

    Jason Garrett

    Brayton Thomas

    9

    Bishop Dwenger

    Jason Garrett

    Lukas North

    12

    Bishop Luers

    Jeff Stanski

    Jerod Handshoe

    12

    Carroll High School

    Dave Ginder

    Cameron Niedens

    12

    Carroll High School

    Dave Ginder

    Alex Smith

    11

    Carroll High School

    Dave Ginder

    Conner Miller

    12

    Carroll High School

    Dave Ginder

    Josh Kuhns

    12

    Carroll High School

    Dave Ginder

    Jaycob McCullough

    12

    Carroll High School

    Dave Ginder

    Brayten Gordon

    12

    Churubusco

    Jordan Turner

    Evan Snyder

    12

    Churubusco

    Jordan Turner

    Keenan Hendricks

    11

    Churubusco

    Jordan Turner

    Callahan Ostrowski

    11

    Churubusco

    Jordan Turner

    Seth Abel

    12

    Churubusco

    Jordan Turner

    Sam Gladd

    11

    Columbia City High School

    Rob Bell

    Adin Miller

    11

    Columbia City High School

    Rob Bell

    Preston Henschen

    12

    Columbia City High School

    Rob Bell

    Steele Jackson

    12

    DeKalb HS

    Tim Murdock

    Brayden Risedorph

    11

    East Noble

    Aaron Desmonds

    Owen Willard

    11

    Eastside

    Aaron Willard

    Dylan Herig

    12

    Eastside

    Aaron Willard

    Wade Miller

    12

    Eastside

    Aaron Willard

    Jack Buchanan

    11

    Eastside

    Aaron Willard

    Gage Smith

    12

    Garrett High School

    Jason Richards

    Trey Richards

    11

    Garrett High School

    Jason Richards

    Graham Kelham

    11

    Garrett High School

    Jason Richards

    Dalton Wasson

    11

    Heritage Jr./Sr. High School

    Dean Lehrman

    Carter Mathison

    12

    Homestead

    Nick Byall

    Luke Palmer

    12

    Homestead

    Nick Byall

    Kaleb Kolpien

    12

    Homestead

    Nick Byall

    Graham Kollen

    12

    Homestead

    Nick Byall

    Grant Simmons

    12

    Homestead

    Nick Byall

    Cole Elkins

    12

    Homestead

    Nick Byall

    Jayden Lepper

    12

    Homestead

    Nick Byall

    Tyler Papenbrock

    12

    Leo

    Gary Rogers

    Coley Stevens

    12

    Leo

    Gary Rogers

    Damien Gudakunst

    12

    Leo

    Gary Rogers

    Quinten Peters

    12

    Leo

    Gary Rogers

    Gannon Brown

    12

    Leo

    Gary Rogers

    Michael O'Brien

    12

    Leo

    Gary Rogers

    Dakota Patterson

    12

    Leo

    Gary Rogers

    Jacob Kortenber

    12

    New Haven

    Dave Bischoff

    Augie Difederico

    12

    New Haven

    Dave Bischoff

    Tarron White

    12

    Northrop

    Matt Brumbaugh

    Luke Siren

    11

    Northrop

    Matt Brumbaugh

    Rocco Hanes

    12

    Norwell High School

    Dave Goodmiller

    Eli Riley

    12

    Norwell High School

    Dave Goodmiller

    Tanner Johnson

    12

    Southern Wells

    Blade Rheinhart

    Bryce Tucker

    12

    Whitko Jr/Sr High

    Jorell Tucker

    Evan Wilson

    12

    Whitko Jr/Sr High

    Jorell Tucker

    Beau Jacquay

    11

    Bishop Dwenger

    Jason Garrett

    Adam Besser

    12

    South Adams High School

    Brad Buckingham

    James Arnold

    12

    South Adams High School

    Brad Buckingham

    AJ Dull

    11

    South Adams High School

    Brad Buckingham

    Conner Young

    11

    South Adams High School

    Brad Buckingham

     

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story