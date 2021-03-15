2021 Dick Crumback/NEIBA High School Player of the Year Watch List released

The Northeast Indiana Baseball Association released its Dick Crumback High School Player of the Year Award watch list on Monday, which includes 65 early candidates for the honor, which is open to players in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Noble, Huntington, Wells, and Whitley Counties. Grant Besser of South Adams was honored with the inaugural award in 2019, and no player won in 2020 as the season was canceled.
Players on the watch list were nominated by their coaches. Finalists for the award will be named in May, and the winner will be named on May 26 to coincide with the start of the state tournament.
The full watch list is listed below:
DICK CRUMBACK/NEIBA HIGH SCHOOL PLAYER OF THE YEAR WATCH LIST
|
Player Name
|
Player Grade
|
High School
|
Coach's Name
|
Tanner Hirn
|
12
|
Bellmont HS
|
Tom Montgomery
|
Tyler James
|
12
|
Bellmont HS
|
Tom Montgomery
|
Kobe Baker
|
11
|
Bellmont HS
|
Tom Montgomery
|
Magnuss Lee
|
11
|
Bellmont HS
|
Tom Montgomery
|
Ethan Garner
|
11
|
Bellmont HS
|
Tom Montgomery
|
Trevor Walker
|
11
|
Bellmont HS
|
Tom Montgomery
|
Brenden Lytle
|
12
|
Bishop Dwenger
|
Jason Garrett
|
Sam Pesa
|
12
|
Bishop Dwenger
|
Jason Garrett
|
Callan Stauffer
|
12
|
Bishop Dwenger
|
Jason Garrett
|
Xavier Nolan
|
12
|
Bishop Dwenger
|
Jason Garrett
|
Jack Tippmann
|
11
|
Bishop Dwenger
|
Jason Garrett
|
Brayton Thomas
|
9
|
Bishop Dwenger
|
Jason Garrett
|
Lukas North
|
12
|
Bishop Luers
|
Jeff Stanski
|
Jerod Handshoe
|
12
|
Carroll High School
|
Dave Ginder
|
Cameron Niedens
|
12
|
Carroll High School
|
Dave Ginder
|
Alex Smith
|
11
|
Carroll High School
|
Dave Ginder
|
Conner Miller
|
12
|
Carroll High School
|
Dave Ginder
|
Josh Kuhns
|
12
|
Carroll High School
|
Dave Ginder
|
Jaycob McCullough
|
12
|
Carroll High School
|
Dave Ginder
|
Brayten Gordon
|
12
|
Churubusco
|
Jordan Turner
|
Evan Snyder
|
12
|
Churubusco
|
Jordan Turner
|
Keenan Hendricks
|
11
|
Churubusco
|
Jordan Turner
|
Callahan Ostrowski
|
11
|
Churubusco
|
Jordan Turner
|
Seth Abel
|
12
|
Churubusco
|
Jordan Turner
|
Sam Gladd
|
11
|
Columbia City High School
|
Rob Bell
|
Adin Miller
|
11
|
Columbia City High School
|
Rob Bell
|
Preston Henschen
|
12
|
Columbia City High School
|
Rob Bell
|
Steele Jackson
|
12
|
DeKalb HS
|
Tim Murdock
|
Brayden Risedorph
|
11
|
East Noble
|
Aaron Desmonds
|
Owen Willard
|
11
|
Eastside
|
Aaron Willard
|
Dylan Herig
|
12
|
Eastside
|
Aaron Willard
|
Wade Miller
|
12
|
Eastside
|
Aaron Willard
|
Jack Buchanan
|
11
|
Eastside
|
Aaron Willard
|
Gage Smith
|
12
|
Garrett High School
|
Jason Richards
|
Trey Richards
|
11
|
Garrett High School
|
Jason Richards
|
Graham Kelham
|
11
|
Garrett High School
|
Jason Richards
|
Dalton Wasson
|
11
|
Heritage Jr./Sr. High School
|
Dean Lehrman
|
Carter Mathison
|
12
|
Homestead
|
Nick Byall
|
Luke Palmer
|
12
|
Homestead
|
Nick Byall
|
Kaleb Kolpien
|
12
|
Homestead
|
Nick Byall
|
Graham Kollen
|
12
|
Homestead
|
Nick Byall
|
Grant Simmons
|
12
|
Homestead
|
Nick Byall
|
Cole Elkins
|
12
|
Homestead
|
Nick Byall
|
Jayden Lepper
|
12
|
Homestead
|
Nick Byall
|
Tyler Papenbrock
|
12
|
Leo
|
Gary Rogers
|
Coley Stevens
|
12
|
Leo
|
Gary Rogers
|
Damien Gudakunst
|
12
|
Leo
|
Gary Rogers
|
Quinten Peters
|
12
|
Leo
|
Gary Rogers
|
Gannon Brown
|
12
|
Leo
|
Gary Rogers
|
Michael O'Brien
|
12
|
Leo
|
Gary Rogers
|
Dakota Patterson
|
12
|
Leo
|
Gary Rogers
|
Jacob Kortenber
|
12
|
New Haven
|
Dave Bischoff
|
Augie Difederico
|
12
|
New Haven
|
Dave Bischoff
|
Tarron White
|
12
|
Northrop
|
Matt Brumbaugh
|
Luke Siren
|
11
|
Northrop
|
Matt Brumbaugh
|
Rocco Hanes
|
12
|
Norwell High School
|
Dave Goodmiller
|
Eli Riley
|
12
|
Norwell High School
|
Dave Goodmiller
|
Tanner Johnson
|
12
|
Southern Wells
|
Blade Rheinhart
|
Bryce Tucker
|
12
|
Whitko Jr/Sr High
|
Jorell Tucker
|
Evan Wilson
|
12
|
Whitko Jr/Sr High
|
Jorell Tucker
|
Beau Jacquay
|
11
|
Bishop Dwenger
|
Jason Garrett
|
Adam Besser
|
12
|
South Adams High School
|
Brad Buckingham
|
James Arnold
|
12
|
South Adams High School
|
Brad Buckingham
|
AJ Dull
|
11
|
South Adams High School
|
Brad Buckingham
|
Conner Young
|
11
|
South Adams High School
|
Brad Buckingham