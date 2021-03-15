Monday, March 15, 2021 8:40 pm
No local players named to Girls All-Stars team
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
The 2021 IndyStar Indiana Girls All-Stars team was released on Monday, and there were no Northeast Indiana players on the fourteen-player squad. The team will play one game against the Indiana Junior All-Stars and two home-and-home contests against the Kentucky All-Stars this June.
The 2020 coaching staff (Jeff Allen of Bedford North Lawrence, Donna Buckley of Noblesville and Doug Springer of Northridge), which never got to lead an all-star team because last year's event was canceled, will coach this year's all star team.
The Miss Basketball finalists, who will be drawn from this all-star list, and are expected to be announced by The Star later this week. The Miss Basketball winner will be announced later this month.
The full team is listed below:
2021 IndyStar Indiana Girls All-Stars
Name, School, Height, Pos., PPG, College Choice
Ally Becki, Brownsburg, 5-8, G, 18.0, Ball State
Madelyn Bischoff, Roncalli, 5-9, G, 21.4, undecided
Courtney Blakely, Hammond Noll, 5-7, G, 31.7, undecided
Katie Burton, Fishers, 5-9, G, 21.9, St. John’s
Kaitlyn Costner, Penn, 5-6, G, 11.4, Ohio State
^ Bridget Dunn, Carmel, 6-3, F, 12.7, Kent State
Sydney Jaynes, Trinity Lutheran, 6-3, F, 19.0, Butler
Chloe McKnight, Bedford North Lawrence, 5-9, G, 13.7, Saint Francis (Ind.)
Meg Newman, North Central, 6-3, F, 10.4, Arizona State
Vanessa Shafford, Linton-Stockton, 5-9, G, 18.1, Southern Indiana
Brynn Shoup-Hill, Goshen, 6-3, F, 17.9, Dayton
Jayla Smith, Lawrence North, 6-0, G, 19.4, Purdue
Trinity Thompson, Michigan City, 6-0, F, 22.6, Northern Kentucky
Ariana Wiggins, Heritage Christian, 5-7, G, 27.6, Michigan
Head coach: Jeff Allen, Bedford North Lawrence
Assistant coaches: Donna Buckley, Noblesville; Doug Springer, Northridge
^ injured; unable to play in games
