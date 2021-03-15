No local players named to Girls All-Stars team

The 2021 IndyStar Indiana Girls All-Stars team was released on Monday, and there were no Northeast Indiana players on the fourteen-player squad. The team will play one game against the Indiana Junior All-Stars and two home-and-home contests against the Kentucky All-Stars this June.

The 2020 coaching staff (Jeff Allen of Bedford North Lawrence, Donna Buckley of Noblesville and Doug Springer of Northridge), which never got to lead an all-star team because last year's event was canceled, will coach this year's all star team.

The Miss Basketball finalists, who will be drawn from this all-star list, and are expected to be announced by The Star later this week. The Miss Basketball winner will be announced later this month.

The full team is listed below:

2021 IndyStar Indiana Girls All-Stars

Name, School, Height, Pos., PPG, College Choice

Ally Becki, Brownsburg, 5-8, G, 18.0, Ball State

Madelyn Bischoff, Roncalli, 5-9, G, 21.4, undecided

Courtney Blakely, Hammond Noll, 5-7, G, 31.7, undecided

Katie Burton, Fishers, 5-9, G, 21.9, St. John’s

Kaitlyn Costner, Penn, 5-6, G, 11.4, Ohio State

^ Bridget Dunn, Carmel, 6-3, F, 12.7, Kent State

Sydney Jaynes, Trinity Lutheran, 6-3, F, 19.0, Butler

Chloe McKnight, Bedford North Lawrence, 5-9, G, 13.7, Saint Francis (Ind.)

Meg Newman, North Central, 6-3, F, 10.4, Arizona State

Vanessa Shafford, Linton-Stockton, 5-9, G, 18.1, Southern Indiana

Brynn Shoup-Hill, Goshen, 6-3, F, 17.9, Dayton

Jayla Smith, Lawrence North, 6-0, G, 19.4, Purdue

Trinity Thompson, Michigan City, 6-0, F, 22.6, Northern Kentucky

Ariana Wiggins, Heritage Christian, 5-7, G, 27.6, Michigan

Head coach: Jeff Allen, Bedford North Lawrence

Assistant coaches: Donna Buckley, Noblesville; Doug Springer, Northridge

^ injured; unable to play in games