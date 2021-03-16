The Journal Gazette
 
    Tuesday, March 16, 2021

    Furst named Player of the Week

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Blackhawk Christian senior Caleb Furst was named the IBCA Player of the Week for District 1 on Tuesday. Furst scored 32 points and had 21 rebounds and six blocks in a 68-55 win over Churubusco in the regional semifinals on Saturday. He followed that up with 23 point performance against Bowman in the regional final, tallying 14 rebounds and five blocks as the Braves won 68-52. 

    It is the third time this season that Furst has received the honor.

