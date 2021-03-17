Wednesday, March 17, 2021 7:00 pm
IBCA Academic All-State team released
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
Two Blackhawk Christian seniors, Zane Burke and Caleb Furst, have been named to the IBCA Academic All-State boys first team, which was released Wednesday. Homestead senior Luke Goode also made the all-academic first team, which includes 37 players across the state.
Four of the 35 players on the girls Academic All-State first team are from Northeast Indiana: Sage Hammond of Adams Central, Mariah Hosted of Churubusco, Hanna Knoll of Angola and Lillian Mast of West Noble.
The full lists are named below:
2021 IBCA Boys Academic All-State
Player Name (First) Player Name (Last) School Honor Awarded
Luka Balac Munster Boys First Team
Blake Barker Columbus North Boys First Team
Brooks Barnhizer Lafayette Jefferson Boys First Team
Mason Brooks North Putnam Boys First Team
Grant Brown Madison-Grant Boys First Team
Luke Brown Blackford Boys First Team
Zane Burke Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian Boys First Team
Landon Cole Rising Sun Boys First Team
Kyle Crim Morristown Boys First Team
Champ Ellis Union (Modoc) Boys First Team
Caleb Furst Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian Boys First Team
Bo Giltner New Washington Boys First Team
Luke Goode Homestead Boys First Team
Langdon Hatton North Harrison Boys First Team
Jake Heidbreder Floyd Central Boys First Team
Brady Hunt Delta Boys First Team
Tate Ivanyo Morgan Township Boys First Team
Kooper Jacobi Silver Creek Boys First Team
Trey Kaufman-Renn Silver Creek Boys First Team
Jakeb Kinsey Shenandoah Boys First Team
Lane Lauderbaugh South Decatur Boys First Team
Garrett Leman West Central Boys First Team
Christopher Mantis Lowell Boys First Team
Jonathan McAtee Western Boone Boys First Team
Styles McCorkle Greenwood Christian Boys First Team
Miles McGowen Mooresville Boys First Team
Evan Monize Eastern (Greentown) Boys First Team
Coltin Page Wood Memorial Boys First Team
Cody Samples South Ripley Boys First Team
Kyle Sanders Western Boys First Team
Coleman Sater Edgewood Boys First Team
Ian Scott Plainfield Boys First Team
Cade Short Knox Boys First Team
Sam Smith Northridge Boys First Team
Caleb Swearingen Northview Boys First Team
Pierce Thomas Brownsburg Boys First Team
Logan Van Essen Illiana Christian Boys First Team
Westin Allen Henryville Boys Honorable Mention
Gavin Angel Springs Valley Boys Honorable Mention
Caleb Applegate Penn Boys Honorable Mention
Trevor Armstrong Garrett Boys Honorable Mention
Marcel Atisso Harrison (West Lafayette) Boys Honorable Mention
Niko Bailey Eastern (Greentown) Boys Honorable Mention
Michele Barrantes International School of Indiana Boys Honorable Mention
Steele Baumgardner Southmont Boys Honorable Mention
Adam Beer Wawasee Boys Honorable Mention
Matthew Bell New Castle Boys Honorable Mention
Kash Bellar Peru Boys Honorable Mention
Carson Bennett Winamac Boys Honorable Mention
Aidan Booher Plainfield Boys Honorable Mention
A.J. Bordenet Lafayette Central Catholic Boys Honorable Mention
Clinton Bowers Lakeland Boys Honorable Mention
Austin Bowman Southmont Boys Honorable Mention
Chris Bowne Rising Sun Boys Honorable Mention
Devyn Martin Orleans Boys Honorable Mention
Quentin Bragg Brownsburg Boys Honorable Mention
Kevin Briscoe Indianapolis Crispus Attucks Boys Honorable Mention
Trevor Brown Northridge Boys Honorable Mention
Vinny Buccilla Hamilton Southeastern Boys Honorable Mention
Adam Burd Lawrenceburg Boys Honorable Mention
Brayden Buschman North White Boys Honorable Mention
Gage Businger Twin Lakes Boys Honorable Mention
Kyle Casbon Boone Grove Boys Honorable Mention
Joshua Clark Milan Boys Honorable Mention
Reid Cleary East Central Boys Honorable Mention
Zachary Cole Southwestern (Hanover) Boys Honorable Mention
Grant Comstock Valparaiso Boys Honorable Mention
John Culver Mooresville Boys Honorable Mention
Trey Curtis Peru Boys Honorable Mention
Bryce Dailey Angola Boys Honorable Mention
Dalton Daniels Scottsburg Boys Honorable Mention
Christian DeArmitt Southwestern (Shelby) Boys Honorable Mention
Lewis Dellinger Twin Lakes Boys Honorable Mention
Reece Denning Lawrenceburg Boys Honorable Mention
Noah Detling Edinburgh Boys Honorable Mention
Damon Dickey Franklin Community Boys Honorable Mention
Bryce Dmyszewicz Eastbrook Boys Honorable Mention
Anthony Donahue Roncalli Boys Honorable Mention
Brennan Donovan Woodlan Boys Honorable Mention
Jayden Doster Penn Boys Honorable Mention
Mason Douglas Lakeland Boys Honorable Mention
Reid Douglas Rossville Boys Honorable Mention
Zane Downing Eastern (Greentown) Boys Honorable Mention
Dane DuBois Cascade Boys Honorable Mention
Ethan Duff Carroll (Flora) Boys Honorable Mention
Carson Eberly Fountain Central Boys Honorable Mention
Cade Ehlinger North Newton Boys Honorable Mention
Jacob Ervin Cambridge City Lincoln Boys Honorable Mention
Austin Ezell Brebeuf Jesuit Boys Honorable Mention
Jaylen Fairman Jeffersonville Boys Honorable Mention
Jonah Falcone Seton Catholic Boys Honorable Mention
Austin Farlow Centerville Boys Honorable Mention
Braydon Flagg New Prairie Boys Honorable Mention
Luke Fowler Mooresville Boys Honorable Mention
Blake Fox Oak Hill Boys Honorable Mention
Bryce Franklin South Ripley Boys Honorable Mention
Liam Franz Eastside Boys Honorable Mention
John Gardner Triton Boys Honorable Mention
Gabe Gatate Penn Boys Honorable Mention
Matt Gauer Terre Haute North Boys Honorable Mention
Quinten Gillespie Whiteland Boys Honorable Mention
Matthew Gillis Guerin Catholic Boys Honorable Mention
Connor Gioia Carmel Boys Honorable Mention
Tyler Goecker Trinity Lutheran Boys Honorable Mention
Tanner Goff Shenandoah Boys Honorable Mention
Matthew Gonzales Highland Boys Honorable Mention
Jace Goodhue Jasper Boys Honorable Mention
Brycen Graber Barr-Reeve Boys Honorable Mention
Devin Graber Barr-Reeve Boys Honorable Mention
Jonah Graham Connersville Boys Honorable Mention
Owen Gray Washington Boys Honorable Mention
Zach Gray Washington Boys Honorable Mention
Chase Green Adams Central Boys Honorable Mention
Elijah Greene Seeger Boys Honorable Mention
Drew Grennes Hebron Boys Honorable Mention
William Grieser New Castle Boys Honorable Mention
Adam Guth Heritage Hills Boys Honorable Mention
Landin Hacker Center Grove Boys Honorable Mention
Connor Hall Benton Central Boys Honorable Mention
Garland Hall Evansville Memorial Boys Honorable Mention
Trey Hampton North Judson-San Pierre Boys Honorable Mention
Alec Hannon Westville Boys Honorable Mention
Reese Harmon Columbus North Boys Honorable Mention
Carson Harrison Speedway Boys Honorable Mention
Anick Hartsell Southwestern (Shelby) Boys Honorable Mention
Joshua Havron Culver Community Boys Honorable Mention
Chris Hays Mt. Vernon (Fortville) Boys Honorable Mention
Isaac Heim Jasper Boys Honorable Mention
Andrew Helmerich Evansville Memorial Boys Honorable Mention
Trevor Henckel Westville Boys Honorable Mention
Caleb Henderson Wapahani Boys Honorable Mention
Evan Herr Evansville Mater Dei Boys Honorable Mention
Cale Hess Southmont Boys Honorable Mention
Ethan Higgs Evansville Reitz Boys Honorable Mention
Jacob Holton Clinton Central Boys Honorable Mention
Curt Hopf Barr-Reeve Boys Honorable Mention
John Hotel East Central Boys Honorable Mention
Michael Howard Shenandoah Boys Honorable Mention
Kaden Howell Madison-Grant Boys Honorable Mention
Trent Hudspeth South Central (Union Mills) Boys Honorable Mention
Jevin Huey Princeton Boys Honorable Mention
Cole Hurt Princeton Boys Honorable Mention
Max Jacobsen Harrison (West Lafayette) Boys Honorable Mention
Cooper Jarvis Western Boys Honorable Mention
Harrison Jeffers South Bend Adams Boys Honorable Mention
Antonio Jerkins Attica Boys Honorable Mention
Jake Johnson Heritage Hills Boys Honorable Mention
Jalen Johnson Cathedral Boys Honorable Mention
Tyler Johnson Lewis Cass Boys Honorable Mention
Tyson Johnson Lewis Cass Boys Honorable Mention
Colton Jones Valparaiso Boys Honorable Mention
Cooper Jones Valparaiso Boys Honorable Mention
Ethan Jones Center Grove Boys Honorable Mention
Matthew Jones University Boys Honorable Mention
Sawyer Jones Morristown Boys Honorable Mention
John Joyce Perry Meridian Boys Honorable Mention
Gavin Just Borden Boys Honorable Mention
Nathan Keene Taylor Boys Honorable Mention
Daniel Keller Guerin Catholic Boys Honorable Mention
Trestan Kern DeKalb Boys Honorable Mention
Cam King Southmont Boys Honorable Mention
Gage King Angola Boys Honorable Mention
Bryce Klein Blue River Valley Boys Honorable Mention
Cameron Kline Caston Boys Honorable Mention
Aidan Knecht East Central Boys Honorable Mention
Hunter Kneifel Kouts Boys Honorable Mention
Tyson Knepp Barr-Reeve Boys Honorable Mention
Joel Knox Angola Boys Honorable Mention
Evan Kretz Western Boys Honorable Mention
Luke Lacey Brownsburg Boys Honorable Mention
Max Lancer Franklin Community Boys Honorable Mention
Drake Lewis Whitko Boys Honorable Mention
Noah Linville Hamilton Heights Boys Honorable Mention
Carter Lumpkin Northeastern Boys Honorable Mention
Ty Lynas Crawfordsville Boys Honorable Mention
Keegan Lytle Lewis Cass Boys Honorable Mention
Jack Marksberry Trinity Lutheran Boys Honorable Mention
Cole Martin Connersville Boys Honorable Mention
Devyn Martin Orleans Boys Honorable Mention
Willie Mas Indianapolis Crispus Attucks Boys Honorable Mention
Caden Mason Terre Haute North Boys Honorable Mention
Alex Masters North Miami Boys Honorable Mention
Matt Mazur Lafayette Central Catholic Boys Honorable Mention
Rylan McBride New Prairie Boys Honorable Mention
John McCall Hamilton Southeastern Boys Honorable Mention
Kaden McCollough Shenandoah Boys Honorable Mention
Logan McFatridge Seeger Boys Honorable Mention
Sam Mettert Franklin Central Boys Honorable Mention
Jamison Miller Barr-Reeve Boys Honorable Mention
Mason Miller Lanesville Boys Honorable Mention
Alex Money Evansville Mater Dei Boys Honorable Mention
Drew Monize Eastern (Greentown) Boys Honorable Mention
Aiden Moyers Plainfield Boys Honorable Mention
Jacob Myer DeKalb Boys Honorable Mention
Luke Naas Westfield Boys Honorable Mention
Adam Norman Milan Boys Honorable Mention
Bob Nunge Castle Boys Honorable Mention
Mitchell O'Mara Avon Boys Honorable Mention
Jacob Oostman Crown Point Boys Honorable Mention
Evan Owens Speedway Boys Honorable Mention
Treyton Owens Scottsburg Boys Honorable Mention
Luke Paddock Union County Boys Honorable Mention
Connor Page Clarksville Boys Honorable Mention
Malachi Pearson Logansport Boys Honorable Mention
Noah Pendleton Perry Meridian Boys Honorable Mention
Bryce Pennington Cambridge City Lincoln Boys Honorable Mention
Drew Pennington Hamilton Heights Boys Honorable Mention
Isiah Peters Randolph Southern Boys Honorable Mention
Mason Pickens Tri-Central Boys Honorable Mention
Gabe Pirtle Sullivan Boys Honorable Mention
Pete Polk Peru Boys Honorable Mention
Eric Potter Indianapolis Tindley Boys Honorable Mention
R.J. Powell Batesville Boys Honorable Mention
Ryan Preston Carroll (Fort Wayne) Boys Honorable Mention
Owen Prickett Zionsville Boys Honorable Mention
Jack Quinn South Bend St. Joseph Boys Honorable Mention
Lleyton Ratcliffe Batesville Boys Honorable Mention
Caden Rautenkranz Martinsville Boys Honorable Mention
Holden Rayl Tri-Central Boys Honorable Mention
Kyle Reasoner Zionsville Boys Honorable Mention
Makhai Reed Eastern (Greentown) Boys Honorable Mention
Trey Reed Washington Boys Honorable Mention
Parker Retter Randolph Southern Boys Honorable Mention
Dalton Retzner Hamilton Southeastern Boys Honorable Mention
James Rhodes New Haven Boys Honorable Mention
Adam Richardson Lowell Boys Honorable Mention
Cole Richmond DeKalb Boys Honorable Mention
Eli Riley Norwell Boys Honorable Mention
Nolan Ringler Eminence Boys Honorable Mention
Dylan Ritter Zionsville Boys Honorable Mention
Isaac Roberts Edinburgh Boys Honorable Mention
Phillip Robles III South Bend Riley Boys Honorable Mention
Larry Rodriguez Anderson Prep Academy Boys Honorable Mention
Logan Rohrbacher East Central Boys Honorable Mention
Jesse Ryman Northridge Boys Honorable Mention
Kameron Salazar Wawasee Boys Honorable Mention
Collin Sanders Cascade Boys Honorable Mention
Bryce Schaum Munster Boys Honorable Mention
Camden Scheidt Highland Boys Honorable Mention
William Schmitt Jasper Boys Honorable Mention
Sam Schott West Lafayette Boys Honorable Mention
Nate Schroeter Crawfordsville Boys Honorable Mention
Ethan Schwipps Milan Boys Honorable Mention
Jack Scott Anderson Prep Academy Boys Honorable Mention
Sam Sermersheim Southridge Boys Honorable Mention
Brett Sickafoose Whitko Boys Honorable Mention
Wayde Sickels Winchester Boys Honorable Mention
Baylor Sleziak Lake Station Edison Boys Honorable Mention
Aidan Smith Liberty Christian Boys Honorable Mention
Bryant Smith Harrison (West Lafayette) Boys Honorable Mention
Emmanuel Smith Vincennes Lincoln Boys Honorable Mention
Gavin Smith Concord Boys Honorable Mention
Hunter Smith New Prairie Boys Honorable Mention
Kolton Smith Rising Sun Boys Honorable Mention
Ryan Smith Frankton Boys Honorable Mention
Ty Smith Crown Point Boys Honorable Mention
Rowland Sorrick Valparaiso Boys Honorable Mention
Dane Spencer North Putnam Boys Honorable Mention
Jameson Sprague Seeger Boys Honorable Mention
Isaiah Stafford Indianapolis Crispus Attucks Boys Honorable Mention
Caden Staub Bellmont Boys Honorable Mention
J.J. Stenger East Central Boys Honorable Mention
Khal Stephen Seeger Boys Honorable Mention
Dane Stevenson Mooresville Boys Honorable Mention
Lucas Stewart South Central (Elizabeth) Boys Honorable Mention
Graham Stoll Maconaquah Boys Honorable Mention
Carter Stoltzfus Northridge Boys Honorable Mention
Clay Stoltzfus Northridge Boys Honorable Mention
Samuel Strycker Carroll (Fort Wayne) Boys Honorable Mention
Jason Stutz Hamilton Southeastern Boys Honorable Mention
Nick Sutherlin Greencastle Boys Honorable Mention
Jaden Thomas International School of Indiana Boys Honorable Mention
Rhett Thompson Princeton Boys Honorable Mention
Alex Totton Hamilton Southeastern Boys Honorable Mention
Seth Troyer Prairie Heights Boys Honorable Mention
Zack Troyer Leo Boys Honorable Mention
Jakub Trusina Columbus North Boys Honorable Mention
Javier Tur Llobell International School of Indiana Boys Honorable Mention
Drew Valentine Speedway Boys Honorable Mention
Justin Van Drunen Illiana Christian Boys Honorable Mention
Brock Veatch Mt. Vernon (Posey) Boys Honorable Mention
Ben Vincent NorthWood Boys Honorable Mention
Jakob Wachter Speedway Boys Honorable Mention
Matt Wagner Evansville Bosse Boys Honorable Mention
Justin Waiz Evansville Memorial Boys Honorable Mention
Andrew Wallace Jasper Boys Honorable Mention
Benji Welch Westfield Boys Honorable Mention
Peyton Welch Harrison (West Lafayette) Boys Honorable Mention
Ethan Wendling Southwestern (Shelby) Boys Honorable Mention
Jacob Werenert Lanesville Boys Honorable Mention
Brody Whitaker Greencastle Boys Honorable Mention
Logan Whiteman Clinton Central Boys Honorable Mention
Kaleb Wibbeler Southridge Boys Honorable Mention
Beck Willems Bethany Christian Boys Honorable Mention
Logan Willoughby Whiteland Boys Honorable Mention
Brant Wilsey Evansville Day Boys Honorable Mention
Max Wilson Columbus North Boys Honorable Mention
Spencer Wilt Guerin Catholic Boys Honorable Mention
Christain Wiseman Indian Creek Boys Honorable Mention
Noah Zahn Huntington North Boys Honorable Mention
Girls 2021 IBCA Academic All-State Team
Player Name (First) Player Name (Last) School Honor Awarded
Gracie Adams Lanesville Girls First Team
Lyla Barr Lebanon Girls First Team
Katherine Benter Brownstown Central Girls First Team
Courtney Blakely Hammond Bishop Noll Girls First Team
Olivia Brooke Pioneer Girls First Team
Diana Burgher North Harrison Girls First Team
Taylor Cooney Greensburg Girls First Team
Chloe Custis South Putnam Girls First Team
Lilliann Frasure North Judson-San Pierre Girls First Team
Rebekah Gordon Heritage Hills Girls First Team
Sage Hammond Adams Central Girls First Team
Bailey Hartsough Lakeland Girls First Team
Taylor Heath Triton Central Girls First Team
Addison Hill Greenfield-Central Girls First Team
Mariah Hosted Churubusco Girls First Team
Remi Jordan Knox Girls First Team
Holly Kaim Munster Girls First Team
Hanna Knoll Angola Girls First Team
Courtney Lee Heritage Christian Girls First Team
Emma Litzelman Cardinal Ritter Girls First Team
Nalani Malackowski Chesterton Girls First Team
Lillian Mast West Noble Girls First Team
Macayla McGowan New Castle Girls First Team
Jade Nutley Madison Girls First Team
Ryin Ott LaPorte Girls First Team
Zakia Rasheed Bishop Chatard Girls First Team
Isabella Reed Greenwood Christian Girls First Team
Mercedes Rhodes Oregon-Davis Girls First Team
Katey Richason Zionsville Girls First Team
Ali Saunders North Harrison Girls First Team
Julia Schutz Andrean Girls First Team
Vanessa Shafford Linton-Stockton Girls First Team
Amaya Thomas Evansville Central Girls First Team
Megan Wagner Carroll (Flora) Girls First Team
Sidney Wagner Tippecanoe Valley Girls First Team
Grace Adams Penn Girls Honorable Mention
Olivia Allen North White Girls Honorable Mention
Amber Austin Homestead Girls Honorable Mention
Callie Backherms Salem Girls Honorable Mention
Hayley Backus Tippecanoe Valley Girls Honorable Mention
Erin Baker Carmel Girls Honorable Mention
Savannah Baker Yorktown Girls Honorable Mention
Lauren Bales Norwell Girls Honorable Mention
Lydia Barber Danville Girls Honorable Mention
Nevah Barnett Heritage Hills Girls Honorable Mention
Zoey Barnett Madison-Grant Girls Honorable Mention
Catherine Batteiger Mt. Vernon (Posey) Girls Honorable Mention
Kim Batten Rochester Girls Honorable Mention
Asiah Baxter Warren Central Girls Honorable Mention
Eva Bazzoni Manchester Girls Honorable Mention
Sierra Benge Plainfield Girls Honorable Mention
Sadie Best Garrett Girls Honorable Mention
Carlee Biddle Oak Hill Girls Honorable Mention
Payton Blanton Orleans Girls Honorable Mention
Madison Blickenstaff Pioneer Girls Honorable Mention
Sadie Brenneman Bethany Christian Girls Honorable Mention
Mercedes Brown Rochester Girls Honorable Mention
Sarah Brown DeKalb Girls Honorable Mention
Jade Browning Washington Girls Honorable Mention
Addison Budde Eastern (Greentown) Girls Honorable Mention
Katelyn Budz Lowell Girls Honorable Mention
Jaelyn Bules Triton Girls Honorable Mention
Breanna Burbridge Highland Girls Honorable Mention
Layne Burke New Albany Girls Honorable Mention
Ashley Butler Tippecanoe Valley Girls Honorable Mention
Haleigh Butler McCutcheon Girls Honorable Mention
Angela Caldwell West Noble Girls Honorable Mention
Halle Cansdale Cascade Girls Honorable Mention
Kaitlyn Carr Chesterton Girls Honorable Mention
Shelby Casey Eastern (Pekin) Girls Honorable Mention
Lauren Castleberry Providence Girls Honorable Mention
Magdalene Cheever Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger Girls Honorable Mention
Reghan Christy North Putnam Girls Honorable Mention
Maddie Chupp Bethany Christian Girls Honorable Mention
Kady Clancy Scottsburg Girls Honorable Mention
Caroline Cline Cathedral Girls Honorable Mention
Skylar Cochran Charlestown Girls Honorable Mention
Rachel Cockroft Angola Girls Honorable Mention
Jasney Combs Fort Wayne South Side Girls Honorable Mention
Emma Cook Plymouth Girls Honorable Mention
Maggie Correll Southwestern (Shelby) Girls Honorable Mention
Tate Cowan Wawasee Girls Honorable Mention
Chastity Craig Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran Girls Honorable Mention
Mallory Cross Blue River Valley Girls Honorable Mention
Lenae Crowe Charlestown Girls Honorable Mention
Haley Deckard Bedford North Lawrence Girls Honorable Mention
Mia Depta Crown Point Girls Honorable Mention
McKenna Dietsch Adams Central Girls Honorable Mention
Sydney Doan Greencastle Girls Honorable Mention
Bridget Dunn Carmel Girls Honorable Mention
Lydia Dyer Woodlan Girls Honorable Mention
Megan Eads Shelbyville Girls Honorable Mention
Sadie Edsall Lakeland Girls Honorable Mention
Jaclyn Emly Silver Creek Girls Honorable Mention
Audra Emmerson Fishers Girls Honorable Mention
Grace Erwin Corydon Central Girls Honorable Mention
Ariel Esquivel Griffith Girls Honorable Mention
Irelynd Evans Liberty Christian Girls Honorable Mention
Katie Ezzell Salem Girls Honorable Mention
Abigail Ferguson Franklin Community Girls Honorable Mention
Chloe Ferris Madison Girls Honorable Mention
Hannah Fields Valparaiso Girls Honorable Mention
Mia Finn Cathedral Girls Honorable Mention
Courtney Fox Kankakee Valley Girls Honorable Mention
Brylee Froman Northridge Girls Honorable Mention
Savvanah Frye Greenwood Christian Girls Honorable Mention
Rose Fuentes Hammond Bishop Noll Girls Honorable Mention
Jessica Fulk Corydon Central Girls Honorable Mention
Nina Gable North Montgomery Girls Honorable Mention
Megan Gallagher Goshen Girls Honorable Mention
Cecilia Garret Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger Girls Honorable Mention
Kylie Garton East Noble Girls Honorable Mention
Tallulah Gault Plymouth Girls Honorable Mention
Aubrey Gearhart Winamac Girls Honorable Mention
Phylicia Gee Lawrence Central Girls Honorable Mention
Yesenia Gilmore Springs Valley Girls Honorable Mention
Elena Giorgi Wheeler Girls Honorable Mention
Iyre Gomez Bedford North Lawrence Girls Honorable Mention
Lexi Griffitts West Washington Girls Honorable Mention
Audrey Grimm Warsaw Girls Honorable Mention
Brooke Grinstead Bloomington South Girls Honorable Mention
Jenna Gruber Cardinal Ritter Girls Honorable Mention
Kayliana Hammel Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger Girls Honorable Mention
Adalynn Harper North Judson-San Pierre Girls Honorable Mention
Brooke Hartman Speedway Girls Honorable Mention
Riley Hasseld Mt. Vernon (Fortville) Girls Honorable Mention
Abby Haverkos Oldenburg Academy Girls Honorable Mention
Anna Henderson Harrison (West Lafayette) Girls Honorable Mention
Emma Henderson Harrison (West Lafayette) Girls Honorable Mention
Haylee Henderson Prairie Heights Girls Honorable Mention
Kathryn Herman Vincennes Rivet Girls Honorable Mention
Emily Herndon Columbus North Girls Honorable Mention
Sarah Hiestand South Bend St. Joseph Girls Honorable Mention
Alyssa Hill Perry Central Girls Honorable Mention
Desiree Holmes Covenant Christian (DeMotte) Girls Honorable Mention
Kate Hornocker Oak Hill Girls Honorable Mention
Bri Houpt Andrean Girls Honorable Mention
Katie Howard Fishers Girls Honorable Mention
Megan Howell South Dearborn Girls Honorable Mention
Anna Hubbard Jac-Cen-Del Girls Honorable Mention
McKenzie Hudgen Mishawaka Marian Girls Honorable Mention
Dillan Hughes Jac-Cen-Del Girls Honorable Mention
Bailey Hypes Salem Girls Honorable Mention
Brooke Jackson Mt. Vernon (Posey) Girls Honorable Mention
Lindsay Janus Plymouth Girls Honorable Mention
Daesja Jay Madison Girls Honorable Mention
Danielle Jenkins Wawasee Girls Honorable Mention
Micah Tatiyana Jett Ben Davis Girls Honorable Mention
Heather Johnson McCutcheon Girls Honorable Mention
Addi Jones New Palestine Girls Honorable Mention
Rhaya Kaschinske Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran Girls Honorable Mention
Rilynn Kaufmann Bethany Christian Girls Honorable Mention
Madison Keil Lakeland Girls Honorable Mention
Mary Patricia Kelley Michigan City Girls Honorable Mention
Addyson Kent Jennings County Girls Honorable Mention
Abigail Kerkhoff Southridge Girls Honorable Mention
Gracy Key Princeton Girls Honorable Mention
Julia Knight Bishop Chatard Girls Honorable Mention
Carson Kruse Gibson Southern Girls Honorable Mention
Katherine Kuhn Jac-Cen-Del Girls Honorable Mention
Seja Lang John Glenn Girls Honorable Mention
Emma Lawson Rossville Girls Honorable Mention
Briana Lazo Christel House Academy Girls Honorable Mention
Aili Lothamer Center Grove Girls Honorable Mention
Jailyn Lundy White River Valley Girls Honorable Mention
Caroline Lutz Lafayette Central Catholic Girls Honorable Mention
Gracie Madison Barr-Reeve Girls Honorable Mention
Bree Mahoney-Sutherland South Putnam Girls Honorable Mention
Kylee Maish Clinton Prairie Girls Honorable Mention
Carlee Marburger Peru Girls Honorable Mention
Grace Martindale Avon Girls Honorable Mention
Kanon Matsuno Columbus North Girls Honorable Mention
Kyla Maxwell East Central Girls Honorable Mention
Abigal McCain Lafayette Central Catholic Girls Honorable Mention
Megan McCall Cardinal Ritter Girls Honorable Mention
Lydia McCammon Linton-Stockton Girls Honorable Mention
Grace McClaskey North Montgomery Girls Honorable Mention
Jenna McFarland Northeastern Girls Honorable Mention
Moira McGinley Bishop Chatard Girls Honorable Mention
Sayla McIntosh Muncie Central Girls Honorable Mention
Alexa McKinley Columbus North Girls Honorable Mention
Chloe McKnight Bedford North Lawrence Girls Honorable Mention
Emily McWilliams Center Grove Girls Honorable Mention
Pam Meneses Oldenburg Academy Girls Honorable Mention
Kyla Mennen Lewis Cass Girls Honorable Mention
Coriana Micou Avon Girls Honorable Mention
Jaeda Miller Rushville Girls Honorable Mention
Kamryn Miller Gibson Southern Girls Honorable Mention
Kayla Miller Farifield Girls Honorable Mention
Kendal Miller NorthWood Girls Honorable Mention
Madison Miller Rossville Girls Honorable Mention
Mallory Miller Noblesville Girls Honorable Mention
Mya Miller Springs Valley Girls Honorable Mention
Madison Millspaugh Parke Heritage Girls Honorable Mention
Preston Minix Knox Girls Honorable Mention
Alea Minnich NorthWood Girls Honorable Mention
Tiana Morales Lake Central Girls Honorable Mention
Sally Mortensen Perry Meridian Girls Honorable Mention
Brooke Mowery Jennings County Girls Honorable Mention
Abby Muck Southwestern (Shelby) Girls Honorable Mention
Eversyn Murphy Carroll (Fort Wayne) Girls Honorable Mention
Maddie Musser Tri-County Girls Honorable Mention
Kennedy Nalley Southridge Girls Honorable Mention
Avery Neff Heritage Hills Girls Honorable Mention
Haley Nelson Delphi Girls Honorable Mention
Meg Newman North Central Girls Honorable Mention
Elaine Nickerson Bishop Chatard Girls Honorable Mention
Annaliese Nobbe Oldenburg Academy Girls Honorable Mention
Riley Nunn Henryville Girls Honorable Mention
Kiana Oelling Valparaiso Girls Honorable Mention
Haley Padgett Clinton Prairie Girls Honorable Mention
Kira Padgett Eastern Greene Girls Honorable Mention
Reaghan Page Princeton Girls Honorable Mention
Emma Parsons Cascade Girls Honorable Mention
Maddie Patterson Danville Girls Honorable Mention
Shelbi Patton Eastern (Pekin) Girls Honorable Mention
Riley Pennington Carmel Girls Honorable Mention
Kylie Perez Clarksville Girls Honorable Mention
Brionna Perkinson Sullivan Girls Honorable Mention
Alyssa Perry Seymour Girls Honorable Mention
Lauren Pollock LaPorte Girls Honorable Mention
Sophia Raffin Chesterton Girls Honorable Mention
Elizabeth Reece Yorktown Girls Honorable Mention
Mia Reinhardt Bethany Christian Girls Honorable Mention
Autumn Rice Union (Modoc) Girls Honorable Mention
Allison Robbins Clinton Central Girls Honorable Mention
Taryn Roberson Elkhart Girls Honorable Mention
Haylie Rodriguez Bremen Girls Honorable Mention
Kaitlin Rogers Rochester Girls Honorable Mention
Natosha Root Franklin Community Girls Honorable Mention
Haley Rose Linton-Stockton Girls Honorable Mention
Kendyl Ruhe Jasper Girls Honorable Mention
Kensignton Ryman Warsaw Girls Honorable Mention
Emily Salwin Penn Girls Honorable Mention
Lauren Sandrock Franklin Community Girls Honorable Mention
Morgan Schaafsma Covenant Christian (DeMotte) Girls Honorable Mention
Autumn Schigur Crawford County Girls Honorable Mention
Juliana Schmidt Cascade Girls Honorable Mention
Grace Schutt Penn Girls Honorable Mention
Marnie Schwarzkopf Hauser Girls Honorable Mention
Hannah Schwenk Jasper Girls Honorable Mention
Lydia Self Hamilton Southeastern Girls Honorable Mention
Madison Shedrow Culver Community Girls Honorable Mention
Addison Sheets Clinton Central Girls Honorable Mention
Delane Sheets Carroll (Fort Wayne) Girls Honorable Mention
Kylee Shelton Bloomfield Girls Honorable Mention
Lexi Shelton Mt. Vernon (Fortville) Girls Honorable Mention
Erin Shoemaker West Noble Girls Honorable Mention
Brynn Shoup-Hill Goshen Girls Honorable Mention
Kendra Sill Eastern (Pekin) Girls Honorable Mention
Hannah Sisk Princeton Girls Honorable Mention
Ella Smith Woodlan Girls Honorable Mention
Jordyn Smith Penn Girls Honorable Mention
Kendall Smith Austin Girls Honorable Mention
Madison Smith South Adams Girls Honorable Mention
Emily Starnes Tri-West Girls Honorable Mention
Elizabeth Steinhart Mt. Vernon (Posey) Girls Honorable Mention
Mackayla Stutsman Farifield Girls Honorable Mention
Grace Suer Floyd Central Girls Honorable Mention
Karly Sweeney Salem Girls Honorable Mention
Anna Tallent Plainfield Girls Honorable Mention
Shelley Tarr Eastern Greene Girls Honorable Mention
Trinity Tatlock Southwestern (Shelby) Girls Honorable Mention
Alivia Terry North Central Girls Honorable Mention
Destiny Thomas Brownsburg Girls Honorable Mention
Jii'Tyonne Thomas Muncie Central Girls Honorable Mention
Lauryn Thomas Waldron Girls Honorable Mention
Kurstin Thompson Indian Creek Girls Honorable Mention
Megan Thompson Franklin Community Girls Honorable Mention
Paige Thompson Bremen Girls Honorable Mention
Abby Thornburgh Blue River Valley Girls Honorable Mention
Daylynn Thornton McCutcheon Girls Honorable Mention
Allie Tolen Harrison (West Lafayette) Girls Honorable Mention
Jennifer Tomasic Lake Central Girls Honorable Mention
Chloe Tucker Lapel Girls Honorable Mention
Carly Turner East Noble Girls Honorable Mention
Lauren Umpleby Paoli Girls Honorable Mention
Morgan Viney Carroll (Flora) Girls Honorable Mention
Jaci Walker Northridge Girls Honorable Mention
Mackenzie Walker Pioneer Girls Honorable Mention
Madison Ward Boone Grove Girls Honorable Mention
Keira Warren Springs Valley Girls Honorable Mention
Aunaka Wasil Hauser Girls Honorable Mention
Kendall Wayne Warsaw Girls Honorable Mention
Alayna Webb Mississinewa Girls Honorable Mention
Anna West Greensburg Girls Honorable Mention
Michaela Whitaker Elkhart Girls Honorable Mention
Madison White Columbus North Girls Honorable Mention
Lexi Wilkins Southwestern (Shelby) Girls Honorable Mention
Ashley Williams North White Girls Honorable Mention
Jalynn Willis Wapahani Girls Honorable Mention
Hannah Wilson Clinton Prairie Girls Honorable Mention
Maddi Wilson Rising Sun Girls Honorable Mention
Madison Wilson Maconaquah Girls Honorable Mention
Brelynn Wise NorthWood Girls Honorable Mention
Rena Witham Knightstown Girls Honorable Mention
Emily Wood Noblesville Girls Honorable Mention
Luci Woodrum Indian Creek Girls Honorable Mention
Maycee Woods Plainfield Girls Honorable Mention
Emma Wright Northeastern Girls Honorable Mention
Olivia Yeley Mt. Vernon (Fortville) Girls Honorable Mention
Zoe Zellers Scottsburg Girls Honorable Mention
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story