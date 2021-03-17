The Journal Gazette
 
    IBCA Academic All-State team released

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Two Blackhawk Christian seniors, Zane Burke and Caleb Furst, have been named to the IBCA Academic All-State boys first team, which was released Wednesday. Homestead senior Luke Goode also made the all-academic first team, which includes 37 players across the state. 

    Four of the 35 players on the girls Academic All-State first team are from Northeast Indiana: Sage Hammond of Adams Central, Mariah Hosted of Churubusco, Hanna Knoll of Angola and Lillian Mast of West Noble. 

    The full lists are named below:

     

    2021 IBCA Boys Academic All-State 

    Player Name (First) Player Name (Last) School Honor Awarded

    Luka Balac Munster Boys First Team

    Blake Barker Columbus North Boys First Team

    Brooks Barnhizer Lafayette Jefferson Boys First Team

    Mason Brooks North Putnam Boys First Team

    Grant Brown Madison-Grant Boys First Team

    Luke Brown Blackford Boys First Team

    Zane Burke Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian Boys First Team

    Landon Cole Rising Sun Boys First Team

    Kyle Crim Morristown Boys First Team

    Champ Ellis Union (Modoc) Boys First Team

    Caleb Furst Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian Boys First Team

    Bo Giltner New Washington Boys First Team

    Luke Goode Homestead Boys First Team

    Langdon Hatton North Harrison Boys First Team

    Jake Heidbreder Floyd Central Boys First Team

    Brady Hunt Delta Boys First Team

    Tate Ivanyo Morgan Township Boys First Team

    Kooper Jacobi Silver Creek Boys First Team

    Trey Kaufman-Renn Silver Creek Boys First Team

    Jakeb Kinsey Shenandoah Boys First Team

    Lane Lauderbaugh South Decatur Boys First Team

    Garrett Leman West Central Boys First Team

    Christopher Mantis Lowell Boys First Team

    Jonathan McAtee Western Boone Boys First Team

    Styles McCorkle Greenwood Christian Boys First Team

    Miles McGowen Mooresville Boys First Team

    Evan Monize Eastern (Greentown) Boys First Team

    Coltin Page Wood Memorial Boys First Team

    Cody Samples South Ripley Boys First Team

    Kyle Sanders Western Boys First Team

    Coleman Sater Edgewood Boys First Team

    Ian Scott Plainfield Boys First Team

    Cade Short Knox Boys First Team

    Sam Smith Northridge Boys First Team

    Caleb Swearingen Northview Boys First Team

    Pierce Thomas Brownsburg Boys First Team

    Logan Van Essen Illiana Christian Boys First Team

     

    Westin Allen Henryville Boys Honorable Mention

    Gavin Angel Springs Valley Boys Honorable Mention

    Caleb Applegate Penn Boys Honorable Mention

    Trevor Armstrong Garrett Boys Honorable Mention

    Marcel Atisso Harrison (West Lafayette) Boys Honorable Mention

    Niko Bailey Eastern (Greentown) Boys Honorable Mention

    Michele Barrantes International School of Indiana Boys Honorable Mention

    Steele Baumgardner Southmont Boys Honorable Mention

    Adam Beer Wawasee Boys Honorable Mention

    Matthew Bell New Castle Boys Honorable Mention

    Kash Bellar Peru Boys Honorable Mention

    Carson Bennett Winamac Boys Honorable Mention

    Aidan Booher Plainfield Boys Honorable Mention

    A.J. Bordenet Lafayette Central Catholic Boys Honorable Mention

    Clinton Bowers Lakeland Boys Honorable Mention

    Austin Bowman Southmont Boys Honorable Mention

    Chris Bowne Rising Sun Boys Honorable Mention

    Devyn Martin Orleans Boys Honorable Mention

    Quentin Bragg Brownsburg Boys Honorable Mention

    Kevin Briscoe Indianapolis Crispus Attucks Boys Honorable Mention

    Trevor Brown Northridge Boys Honorable Mention

    Vinny Buccilla Hamilton Southeastern Boys Honorable Mention

    Adam Burd Lawrenceburg Boys Honorable Mention

    Brayden Buschman North White Boys Honorable Mention

    Gage Businger Twin Lakes Boys Honorable Mention

    Kyle Casbon Boone Grove Boys Honorable Mention

    Joshua Clark Milan Boys Honorable Mention

    Reid Cleary East Central Boys Honorable Mention

    Zachary Cole Southwestern (Hanover) Boys Honorable Mention

    Grant Comstock Valparaiso Boys Honorable Mention

    John Culver Mooresville Boys Honorable Mention

    Trey Curtis Peru Boys Honorable Mention

    Bryce Dailey Angola Boys Honorable Mention

    Dalton Daniels Scottsburg Boys Honorable Mention

    Christian DeArmitt Southwestern (Shelby) Boys Honorable Mention

    Lewis Dellinger Twin Lakes Boys Honorable Mention

    Reece Denning Lawrenceburg Boys Honorable Mention

    Noah Detling Edinburgh Boys Honorable Mention

    Damon Dickey Franklin Community Boys Honorable Mention

    Bryce Dmyszewicz Eastbrook Boys Honorable Mention

    Anthony Donahue Roncalli Boys Honorable Mention

    Brennan Donovan Woodlan Boys Honorable Mention

    Jayden Doster Penn Boys Honorable Mention

    Mason Douglas Lakeland Boys Honorable Mention

    Reid Douglas Rossville Boys Honorable Mention

    Zane Downing Eastern (Greentown) Boys Honorable Mention

    Dane DuBois Cascade Boys Honorable Mention

    Ethan Duff Carroll (Flora) Boys Honorable Mention

    Carson Eberly Fountain Central Boys Honorable Mention

    Cade Ehlinger North Newton Boys Honorable Mention

    Jacob Ervin Cambridge City Lincoln Boys Honorable Mention

    Austin Ezell Brebeuf Jesuit Boys Honorable Mention

    Jaylen Fairman Jeffersonville Boys Honorable Mention

    Jonah Falcone Seton Catholic Boys Honorable Mention

    Austin Farlow Centerville Boys Honorable Mention

    Braydon Flagg New Prairie Boys Honorable Mention

    Luke Fowler Mooresville Boys Honorable Mention

    Blake Fox Oak Hill Boys Honorable Mention

    Bryce Franklin South Ripley Boys Honorable Mention

    Liam Franz Eastside Boys Honorable Mention

    John Gardner Triton Boys Honorable Mention

    Gabe Gatate Penn Boys Honorable Mention

    Matt Gauer Terre Haute North Boys Honorable Mention

    Quinten Gillespie Whiteland Boys Honorable Mention

    Matthew Gillis Guerin Catholic Boys Honorable Mention

    Connor Gioia Carmel Boys Honorable Mention

    Tyler Goecker Trinity Lutheran Boys Honorable Mention

    Tanner Goff Shenandoah Boys Honorable Mention

    Matthew Gonzales Highland Boys Honorable Mention

    Jace Goodhue Jasper Boys Honorable Mention

    Brycen Graber Barr-Reeve Boys Honorable Mention

    Devin Graber Barr-Reeve Boys Honorable Mention

    Jonah Graham Connersville Boys Honorable Mention

    Owen Gray Washington Boys Honorable Mention

    Zach Gray Washington Boys Honorable Mention

    Chase Green Adams Central Boys Honorable Mention

    Elijah Greene Seeger Boys Honorable Mention

    Drew Grennes Hebron Boys Honorable Mention

    William Grieser New Castle Boys Honorable Mention

    Adam Guth Heritage Hills Boys Honorable Mention

    Landin Hacker Center Grove Boys Honorable Mention

    Connor Hall Benton Central Boys Honorable Mention

    Garland Hall Evansville Memorial Boys Honorable Mention

    Trey Hampton North Judson-San Pierre Boys Honorable Mention

    Alec Hannon Westville Boys Honorable Mention

    Reese Harmon Columbus North Boys Honorable Mention

    Carson Harrison Speedway Boys Honorable Mention

    Anick Hartsell Southwestern (Shelby) Boys Honorable Mention

    Joshua Havron Culver Community Boys Honorable Mention

    Chris Hays Mt. Vernon (Fortville) Boys Honorable Mention

    Isaac Heim Jasper Boys Honorable Mention

    Andrew Helmerich Evansville Memorial Boys Honorable Mention

    Trevor Henckel Westville Boys Honorable Mention

    Caleb Henderson Wapahani Boys Honorable Mention

    Evan Herr Evansville Mater Dei Boys Honorable Mention

    Cale Hess Southmont Boys Honorable Mention

    Ethan Higgs Evansville Reitz Boys Honorable Mention

    Jacob Holton Clinton Central Boys Honorable Mention

    Curt Hopf Barr-Reeve Boys Honorable Mention

    John Hotel East Central Boys Honorable Mention

    Michael Howard Shenandoah Boys Honorable Mention

    Kaden Howell Madison-Grant Boys Honorable Mention

    Trent Hudspeth South Central (Union Mills) Boys Honorable Mention

    Jevin Huey Princeton Boys Honorable Mention

    Cole Hurt Princeton Boys Honorable Mention

    Max Jacobsen Harrison (West Lafayette) Boys Honorable Mention

    Cooper Jarvis Western Boys Honorable Mention

    Harrison Jeffers South Bend Adams Boys Honorable Mention

    Antonio Jerkins Attica Boys Honorable Mention

    Jake Johnson Heritage Hills Boys Honorable Mention

    Jalen Johnson Cathedral Boys Honorable Mention

    Tyler Johnson Lewis Cass Boys Honorable Mention

    Tyson Johnson Lewis Cass Boys Honorable Mention

    Colton Jones Valparaiso Boys Honorable Mention

    Cooper Jones Valparaiso Boys Honorable Mention

    Ethan Jones Center Grove Boys Honorable Mention

    Matthew Jones University Boys Honorable Mention

    Sawyer Jones Morristown Boys Honorable Mention

    John Joyce Perry Meridian Boys Honorable Mention

    Gavin Just Borden Boys Honorable Mention

    Nathan Keene Taylor Boys Honorable Mention

    Daniel Keller Guerin Catholic Boys Honorable Mention

    Trestan Kern DeKalb Boys Honorable Mention

    Cam King Southmont Boys Honorable Mention

    Gage King Angola Boys Honorable Mention

    Bryce Klein Blue River Valley Boys Honorable Mention

    Cameron Kline Caston Boys Honorable Mention

    Aidan Knecht East Central Boys Honorable Mention

    Hunter Kneifel Kouts Boys Honorable Mention

    Tyson Knepp Barr-Reeve Boys Honorable Mention

    Joel Knox Angola Boys Honorable Mention

    Evan Kretz Western Boys Honorable Mention

    Luke Lacey Brownsburg Boys Honorable Mention

    Max Lancer Franklin Community Boys Honorable Mention

    Drake Lewis Whitko Boys Honorable Mention

    Noah Linville Hamilton Heights Boys Honorable Mention

    Carter Lumpkin Northeastern Boys Honorable Mention

    Ty Lynas Crawfordsville Boys Honorable Mention

    Keegan Lytle Lewis Cass Boys Honorable Mention

    Jack Marksberry Trinity Lutheran Boys Honorable Mention

    Cole Martin Connersville Boys Honorable Mention

    Devyn Martin Orleans Boys Honorable Mention

    Willie Mas Indianapolis Crispus Attucks Boys Honorable Mention

    Caden Mason Terre Haute North Boys Honorable Mention

    Alex Masters North Miami Boys Honorable Mention

    Matt Mazur Lafayette Central Catholic Boys Honorable Mention

    Rylan McBride New Prairie Boys Honorable Mention

    John McCall Hamilton Southeastern Boys Honorable Mention

    Kaden McCollough Shenandoah Boys Honorable Mention

    Logan McFatridge Seeger Boys Honorable Mention

    Sam Mettert Franklin Central Boys Honorable Mention

    Jamison Miller Barr-Reeve Boys Honorable Mention

    Mason Miller Lanesville Boys Honorable Mention

    Alex Money Evansville Mater Dei Boys Honorable Mention

    Drew Monize Eastern (Greentown) Boys Honorable Mention

    Aiden Moyers Plainfield Boys Honorable Mention

    Jacob Myer DeKalb Boys Honorable Mention

    Luke Naas Westfield Boys Honorable Mention

    Adam Norman Milan Boys Honorable Mention

    Bob Nunge Castle Boys Honorable Mention

    Mitchell O'Mara Avon Boys Honorable Mention

    Jacob Oostman Crown Point Boys Honorable Mention

    Evan Owens Speedway Boys Honorable Mention

    Treyton Owens Scottsburg Boys Honorable Mention

    Luke Paddock Union County Boys Honorable Mention

    Connor Page Clarksville Boys Honorable Mention

    Malachi Pearson Logansport Boys Honorable Mention

    Noah Pendleton Perry Meridian Boys Honorable Mention

    Bryce Pennington Cambridge City Lincoln Boys Honorable Mention

    Drew Pennington Hamilton Heights Boys Honorable Mention

    Isiah Peters Randolph Southern Boys Honorable Mention

    Mason Pickens Tri-Central Boys Honorable Mention

    Gabe Pirtle Sullivan Boys Honorable Mention

    Pete Polk Peru Boys Honorable Mention

    Eric Potter Indianapolis Tindley Boys Honorable Mention

    R.J. Powell Batesville Boys Honorable Mention

    Ryan Preston Carroll (Fort Wayne) Boys Honorable Mention

    Owen Prickett Zionsville Boys Honorable Mention

    Jack Quinn South Bend St. Joseph Boys Honorable Mention

    Lleyton Ratcliffe Batesville Boys Honorable Mention

    Caden Rautenkranz Martinsville Boys Honorable Mention

    Holden Rayl Tri-Central Boys Honorable Mention

    Kyle Reasoner Zionsville Boys Honorable Mention

    Makhai Reed Eastern (Greentown) Boys Honorable Mention

    Trey Reed Washington Boys Honorable Mention

    Parker Retter Randolph Southern Boys Honorable Mention

    Dalton Retzner Hamilton Southeastern Boys Honorable Mention

    James Rhodes New Haven Boys Honorable Mention

    Adam Richardson Lowell Boys Honorable Mention

    Cole Richmond DeKalb Boys Honorable Mention

    Eli Riley Norwell Boys Honorable Mention

    Nolan Ringler Eminence Boys Honorable Mention

    Dylan Ritter Zionsville Boys Honorable Mention

    Isaac Roberts Edinburgh Boys Honorable Mention

    Phillip Robles III South Bend Riley Boys Honorable Mention

    Larry Rodriguez Anderson Prep Academy Boys Honorable Mention

    Logan Rohrbacher East Central Boys Honorable Mention

    Jesse Ryman Northridge Boys Honorable Mention

    Kameron Salazar Wawasee Boys Honorable Mention

    Collin Sanders Cascade Boys Honorable Mention

    Bryce Schaum Munster Boys Honorable Mention

    Camden Scheidt Highland Boys Honorable Mention

    William Schmitt Jasper Boys Honorable Mention

    Sam Schott West Lafayette Boys Honorable Mention

    Nate Schroeter Crawfordsville Boys Honorable Mention

    Ethan Schwipps Milan Boys Honorable Mention

    Jack Scott Anderson Prep Academy Boys Honorable Mention

    Sam Sermersheim Southridge Boys Honorable Mention

    Brett Sickafoose Whitko Boys Honorable Mention

    Wayde Sickels Winchester Boys Honorable Mention

    Baylor Sleziak Lake Station Edison Boys Honorable Mention

    Aidan Smith Liberty Christian Boys Honorable Mention

    Bryant Smith Harrison (West Lafayette) Boys Honorable Mention

    Emmanuel Smith Vincennes Lincoln Boys Honorable Mention

    Gavin Smith Concord Boys Honorable Mention

    Hunter Smith New Prairie Boys Honorable Mention

    Kolton Smith Rising Sun Boys Honorable Mention

    Ryan Smith Frankton Boys Honorable Mention

    Ty Smith Crown Point Boys Honorable Mention

    Rowland Sorrick Valparaiso Boys Honorable Mention

    Dane Spencer North Putnam Boys Honorable Mention

    Jameson Sprague Seeger Boys Honorable Mention

    Isaiah Stafford Indianapolis Crispus Attucks Boys Honorable Mention

    Caden Staub Bellmont Boys Honorable Mention

    J.J. Stenger East Central Boys Honorable Mention

    Khal Stephen Seeger Boys Honorable Mention

    Dane Stevenson Mooresville Boys Honorable Mention

    Lucas Stewart South Central (Elizabeth) Boys Honorable Mention

    Graham Stoll Maconaquah Boys Honorable Mention

    Carter Stoltzfus Northridge Boys Honorable Mention

    Clay Stoltzfus Northridge Boys Honorable Mention

    Samuel Strycker Carroll (Fort Wayne) Boys Honorable Mention

    Jason Stutz Hamilton Southeastern Boys Honorable Mention

    Nick Sutherlin Greencastle Boys Honorable Mention

    Jaden Thomas International School of Indiana Boys Honorable Mention

    Rhett Thompson Princeton Boys Honorable Mention

    Alex Totton Hamilton Southeastern Boys Honorable Mention

    Seth Troyer Prairie Heights Boys Honorable Mention

    Zack Troyer Leo Boys Honorable Mention

    Jakub Trusina Columbus North Boys Honorable Mention

    Javier Tur Llobell International School of Indiana Boys Honorable Mention

    Drew Valentine Speedway Boys Honorable Mention

    Justin Van Drunen Illiana Christian Boys Honorable Mention

    Brock Veatch Mt. Vernon (Posey) Boys Honorable Mention

    Ben Vincent NorthWood Boys Honorable Mention

    Jakob Wachter Speedway Boys Honorable Mention

    Matt Wagner Evansville Bosse Boys Honorable Mention

    Justin Waiz Evansville Memorial Boys Honorable Mention

    Andrew Wallace Jasper Boys Honorable Mention

    Benji Welch Westfield Boys Honorable Mention

    Peyton Welch Harrison (West Lafayette) Boys Honorable Mention

    Ethan Wendling Southwestern (Shelby) Boys Honorable Mention

    Jacob Werenert Lanesville Boys Honorable Mention

    Brody Whitaker Greencastle Boys Honorable Mention

    Logan Whiteman Clinton Central Boys Honorable Mention

    Kaleb Wibbeler Southridge Boys Honorable Mention

    Beck Willems Bethany Christian Boys Honorable Mention

    Logan Willoughby Whiteland Boys Honorable Mention

    Brant Wilsey Evansville Day Boys Honorable Mention

    Max Wilson Columbus North Boys Honorable Mention

    Spencer Wilt Guerin Catholic Boys Honorable Mention

    Christain Wiseman Indian Creek Boys Honorable Mention

    Noah Zahn Huntington North Boys Honorable Mention

     

    Girls 2021 IBCA Academic All-State Team 

    Player Name (First) Player Name (Last) School Honor Awarded

    Gracie Adams Lanesville Girls First Team

    Lyla Barr Lebanon Girls First Team

    Katherine Benter Brownstown Central Girls First Team

    Courtney Blakely Hammond Bishop Noll Girls First Team

    Olivia Brooke Pioneer Girls First Team

    Diana Burgher North Harrison Girls First Team

    Taylor Cooney Greensburg Girls First Team

    Chloe Custis South Putnam Girls First Team

    Lilliann Frasure North Judson-San Pierre Girls First Team

    Rebekah Gordon Heritage Hills Girls First Team

    Sage Hammond Adams Central Girls First Team

    Bailey Hartsough Lakeland Girls First Team

    Taylor Heath Triton Central Girls First Team

    Addison Hill Greenfield-Central Girls First Team

    Mariah Hosted Churubusco Girls First Team

    Remi Jordan Knox Girls First Team

    Holly Kaim Munster Girls First Team

    Hanna Knoll Angola Girls First Team

    Courtney Lee Heritage Christian Girls First Team

    Emma Litzelman Cardinal Ritter Girls First Team

    Nalani Malackowski Chesterton Girls First Team

    Lillian Mast West Noble Girls First Team

    Macayla McGowan New Castle Girls First Team

    Jade Nutley Madison Girls First Team

    Ryin Ott LaPorte Girls First Team

    Zakia Rasheed Bishop Chatard Girls First Team

    Isabella Reed Greenwood Christian Girls First Team

    Mercedes Rhodes Oregon-Davis Girls First Team

    Katey Richason Zionsville Girls First Team

    Ali Saunders North Harrison Girls First Team

    Julia Schutz Andrean Girls First Team

    Vanessa Shafford Linton-Stockton Girls First Team

    Amaya Thomas Evansville Central Girls First Team

    Megan Wagner Carroll (Flora) Girls First Team

    Sidney Wagner Tippecanoe Valley Girls First Team

     

    Grace Adams Penn Girls Honorable Mention

    Olivia Allen North White Girls Honorable Mention

    Amber Austin Homestead Girls Honorable Mention

    Callie Backherms Salem Girls Honorable Mention

    Hayley Backus Tippecanoe Valley Girls Honorable Mention

    Erin Baker Carmel Girls Honorable Mention

    Savannah Baker Yorktown Girls Honorable Mention

    Lauren Bales Norwell Girls Honorable Mention

    Lydia Barber Danville Girls Honorable Mention

    Nevah Barnett Heritage Hills Girls Honorable Mention

    Zoey Barnett Madison-Grant Girls Honorable Mention

    Catherine Batteiger Mt. Vernon (Posey) Girls Honorable Mention

    Kim Batten Rochester Girls Honorable Mention

    Asiah Baxter Warren Central Girls Honorable Mention

    Eva Bazzoni Manchester Girls Honorable Mention

    Sierra Benge Plainfield Girls Honorable Mention

    Sadie Best Garrett Girls Honorable Mention

    Carlee Biddle Oak Hill Girls Honorable Mention

    Payton Blanton Orleans Girls Honorable Mention

    Madison Blickenstaff Pioneer Girls Honorable Mention

    Sadie Brenneman Bethany Christian Girls Honorable Mention

    Mercedes Brown Rochester Girls Honorable Mention

    Sarah Brown DeKalb Girls Honorable Mention

    Jade Browning Washington Girls Honorable Mention

    Addison Budde Eastern (Greentown) Girls Honorable Mention

    Katelyn Budz Lowell Girls Honorable Mention

    Jaelyn Bules Triton Girls Honorable Mention

    Breanna Burbridge Highland Girls Honorable Mention

    Layne Burke New Albany Girls Honorable Mention

    Ashley Butler Tippecanoe Valley Girls Honorable Mention

    Haleigh Butler McCutcheon Girls Honorable Mention

    Angela Caldwell West Noble Girls Honorable Mention

    Halle Cansdale Cascade Girls Honorable Mention

    Kaitlyn Carr Chesterton Girls Honorable Mention

    Shelby Casey Eastern (Pekin) Girls Honorable Mention

    Lauren Castleberry Providence Girls Honorable Mention

    Magdalene Cheever Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger Girls Honorable Mention

    Reghan Christy North Putnam Girls Honorable Mention

    Maddie Chupp Bethany Christian Girls Honorable Mention

    Kady Clancy Scottsburg Girls Honorable Mention

    Caroline Cline Cathedral Girls Honorable Mention

    Skylar Cochran Charlestown Girls Honorable Mention

    Rachel Cockroft Angola Girls Honorable Mention

    Jasney Combs Fort Wayne South Side Girls Honorable Mention

    Emma Cook Plymouth Girls Honorable Mention

    Maggie Correll Southwestern (Shelby) Girls Honorable Mention

    Tate Cowan Wawasee Girls Honorable Mention

    Chastity Craig Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran Girls Honorable Mention

    Mallory Cross Blue River Valley Girls Honorable Mention

    Lenae Crowe Charlestown Girls Honorable Mention

    Haley Deckard Bedford North Lawrence Girls Honorable Mention

    Mia Depta Crown Point Girls Honorable Mention

    McKenna Dietsch Adams Central Girls Honorable Mention

    Sydney Doan Greencastle Girls Honorable Mention

    Bridget Dunn Carmel Girls Honorable Mention

    Lydia Dyer Woodlan Girls Honorable Mention

    Megan Eads Shelbyville Girls Honorable Mention

    Sadie Edsall Lakeland Girls Honorable Mention

    Jaclyn Emly Silver Creek Girls Honorable Mention

    Audra Emmerson Fishers Girls Honorable Mention

    Grace Erwin Corydon Central Girls Honorable Mention

    Ariel Esquivel Griffith Girls Honorable Mention

    Irelynd Evans Liberty Christian Girls Honorable Mention

    Katie Ezzell Salem Girls Honorable Mention

    Abigail Ferguson Franklin Community Girls Honorable Mention

    Chloe Ferris Madison Girls Honorable Mention

    Hannah Fields Valparaiso Girls Honorable Mention

    Mia Finn Cathedral Girls Honorable Mention

    Courtney Fox Kankakee Valley Girls Honorable Mention

    Brylee Froman Northridge Girls Honorable Mention

    Savvanah Frye Greenwood Christian Girls Honorable Mention

    Rose Fuentes Hammond Bishop Noll Girls Honorable Mention

    Jessica Fulk Corydon Central Girls Honorable Mention

    Nina Gable North Montgomery Girls Honorable Mention

    Megan Gallagher Goshen Girls Honorable Mention

    Cecilia Garret Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger Girls Honorable Mention

    Kylie Garton East Noble Girls Honorable Mention

    Tallulah Gault Plymouth Girls Honorable Mention

    Aubrey Gearhart Winamac Girls Honorable Mention

    Phylicia Gee Lawrence Central Girls Honorable Mention

    Yesenia Gilmore Springs Valley Girls Honorable Mention

    Elena Giorgi Wheeler Girls Honorable Mention

    Iyre Gomez Bedford North Lawrence Girls Honorable Mention

    Lexi Griffitts West Washington Girls Honorable Mention

    Audrey Grimm Warsaw Girls Honorable Mention

    Brooke Grinstead Bloomington South Girls Honorable Mention

    Jenna Gruber Cardinal Ritter Girls Honorable Mention

    Kayliana Hammel Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger Girls Honorable Mention

    Adalynn Harper North Judson-San Pierre Girls Honorable Mention

    Brooke Hartman Speedway Girls Honorable Mention

    Riley Hasseld Mt. Vernon (Fortville) Girls Honorable Mention

    Abby Haverkos Oldenburg Academy Girls Honorable Mention

    Anna Henderson Harrison (West Lafayette) Girls Honorable Mention

    Emma Henderson Harrison (West Lafayette) Girls Honorable Mention

    Haylee Henderson Prairie Heights Girls Honorable Mention

    Kathryn Herman Vincennes Rivet Girls Honorable Mention

    Emily Herndon Columbus North Girls Honorable Mention

    Sarah Hiestand South Bend St. Joseph Girls Honorable Mention

    Alyssa Hill Perry Central Girls Honorable Mention

    Desiree Holmes Covenant Christian (DeMotte) Girls Honorable Mention

    Kate Hornocker Oak Hill Girls Honorable Mention

    Bri Houpt Andrean Girls Honorable Mention

    Katie Howard Fishers Girls Honorable Mention

    Megan Howell South Dearborn Girls Honorable Mention

    Anna Hubbard Jac-Cen-Del Girls Honorable Mention

    McKenzie Hudgen Mishawaka Marian Girls Honorable Mention

    Dillan Hughes Jac-Cen-Del Girls Honorable Mention

    Bailey Hypes Salem Girls Honorable Mention

    Brooke Jackson Mt. Vernon (Posey) Girls Honorable Mention

    Lindsay Janus Plymouth Girls Honorable Mention

    Daesja Jay Madison Girls Honorable Mention

    Danielle Jenkins Wawasee Girls Honorable Mention

    Micah Tatiyana Jett Ben Davis Girls Honorable Mention

    Heather Johnson McCutcheon Girls Honorable Mention

    Addi Jones New Palestine Girls Honorable Mention

    Rhaya Kaschinske Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran Girls Honorable Mention

    Rilynn Kaufmann Bethany Christian Girls Honorable Mention

    Madison Keil Lakeland Girls Honorable Mention

    Mary Patricia Kelley Michigan City Girls Honorable Mention

    Addyson Kent Jennings County Girls Honorable Mention

    Abigail Kerkhoff Southridge Girls Honorable Mention

    Gracy Key Princeton Girls Honorable Mention

    Julia Knight Bishop Chatard Girls Honorable Mention

    Carson Kruse Gibson Southern Girls Honorable Mention

    Katherine Kuhn Jac-Cen-Del Girls Honorable Mention

    Seja Lang John Glenn Girls Honorable Mention

    Emma Lawson Rossville Girls Honorable Mention

    Briana Lazo Christel House Academy Girls Honorable Mention

    Aili Lothamer Center Grove Girls Honorable Mention

    Jailyn Lundy White River Valley Girls Honorable Mention

    Caroline Lutz Lafayette Central Catholic Girls Honorable Mention

    Gracie Madison Barr-Reeve Girls Honorable Mention

    Bree Mahoney-Sutherland South Putnam Girls Honorable Mention

    Kylee Maish Clinton Prairie Girls Honorable Mention

    Carlee Marburger Peru Girls Honorable Mention

    Grace Martindale Avon Girls Honorable Mention

    Kanon Matsuno Columbus North Girls Honorable Mention

    Kyla Maxwell East Central Girls Honorable Mention

    Abigal McCain Lafayette Central Catholic Girls Honorable Mention

    Megan McCall Cardinal Ritter Girls Honorable Mention

    Lydia McCammon Linton-Stockton Girls Honorable Mention

    Grace McClaskey North Montgomery Girls Honorable Mention

    Jenna McFarland Northeastern Girls Honorable Mention

    Moira McGinley Bishop Chatard Girls Honorable Mention

    Sayla McIntosh Muncie Central Girls Honorable Mention

    Alexa McKinley Columbus North Girls Honorable Mention

    Chloe McKnight Bedford North Lawrence Girls Honorable Mention

    Emily McWilliams Center Grove Girls Honorable Mention

    Pam Meneses Oldenburg Academy Girls Honorable Mention

    Kyla Mennen Lewis Cass Girls Honorable Mention

    Coriana Micou Avon Girls Honorable Mention

    Jaeda Miller Rushville Girls Honorable Mention

    Kamryn Miller Gibson Southern Girls Honorable Mention

    Kayla Miller Farifield Girls Honorable Mention

    Kendal Miller NorthWood Girls Honorable Mention

    Madison Miller Rossville Girls Honorable Mention

    Mallory Miller Noblesville Girls Honorable Mention

    Mya Miller Springs Valley Girls Honorable Mention

    Madison Millspaugh Parke Heritage Girls Honorable Mention

    Preston Minix Knox Girls Honorable Mention

    Alea Minnich NorthWood Girls Honorable Mention

    Tiana Morales Lake Central Girls Honorable Mention

    Sally Mortensen Perry Meridian Girls Honorable Mention

    Brooke Mowery Jennings County Girls Honorable Mention

    Abby Muck Southwestern (Shelby) Girls Honorable Mention

    Eversyn Murphy Carroll (Fort Wayne) Girls Honorable Mention

    Maddie Musser Tri-County Girls Honorable Mention

    Kennedy Nalley Southridge Girls Honorable Mention

    Avery Neff Heritage Hills Girls Honorable Mention

    Haley Nelson Delphi Girls Honorable Mention

    Meg Newman North Central Girls Honorable Mention

    Elaine Nickerson Bishop Chatard Girls Honorable Mention

    Annaliese Nobbe Oldenburg Academy Girls Honorable Mention

    Riley Nunn Henryville Girls Honorable Mention

    Kiana Oelling Valparaiso Girls Honorable Mention

    Haley Padgett Clinton Prairie Girls Honorable Mention

    Kira Padgett Eastern Greene Girls Honorable Mention

    Reaghan Page Princeton Girls Honorable Mention

    Emma Parsons Cascade Girls Honorable Mention

    Maddie Patterson Danville Girls Honorable Mention

    Shelbi Patton Eastern (Pekin) Girls Honorable Mention

    Riley Pennington Carmel Girls Honorable Mention

    Kylie Perez Clarksville Girls Honorable Mention

    Brionna Perkinson Sullivan Girls Honorable Mention

    Alyssa Perry Seymour Girls Honorable Mention

    Lauren Pollock LaPorte Girls Honorable Mention

    Sophia Raffin Chesterton Girls Honorable Mention

    Elizabeth Reece Yorktown Girls Honorable Mention

    Mia Reinhardt Bethany Christian Girls Honorable Mention

    Autumn Rice Union (Modoc) Girls Honorable Mention

    Allison Robbins Clinton Central Girls Honorable Mention

    Taryn Roberson Elkhart Girls Honorable Mention

    Haylie Rodriguez Bremen Girls Honorable Mention

    Kaitlin Rogers Rochester Girls Honorable Mention

    Natosha Root Franklin Community Girls Honorable Mention

    Haley Rose Linton-Stockton Girls Honorable Mention

    Kendyl Ruhe Jasper Girls Honorable Mention

    Kensignton Ryman Warsaw Girls Honorable Mention

    Emily Salwin Penn Girls Honorable Mention

    Lauren Sandrock Franklin Community Girls Honorable Mention

    Morgan Schaafsma Covenant Christian (DeMotte) Girls Honorable Mention

    Autumn Schigur Crawford County Girls Honorable Mention

    Juliana Schmidt Cascade Girls Honorable Mention

    Grace Schutt Penn Girls Honorable Mention

    Marnie Schwarzkopf Hauser Girls Honorable Mention

    Hannah Schwenk Jasper Girls Honorable Mention

    Lydia Self Hamilton Southeastern Girls Honorable Mention

    Madison Shedrow Culver Community Girls Honorable Mention

    Addison Sheets Clinton Central Girls Honorable Mention

    Delane Sheets Carroll (Fort Wayne) Girls Honorable Mention

    Kylee Shelton Bloomfield Girls Honorable Mention

    Lexi Shelton Mt. Vernon (Fortville) Girls Honorable Mention

    Erin Shoemaker West Noble Girls Honorable Mention

    Brynn Shoup-Hill Goshen Girls Honorable Mention

    Kendra Sill Eastern (Pekin) Girls Honorable Mention

    Hannah Sisk Princeton Girls Honorable Mention

    Ella Smith Woodlan Girls Honorable Mention

    Jordyn Smith Penn Girls Honorable Mention

    Kendall Smith Austin Girls Honorable Mention

    Madison Smith South Adams Girls Honorable Mention

    Emily Starnes Tri-West Girls Honorable Mention

    Elizabeth Steinhart Mt. Vernon (Posey) Girls Honorable Mention

    Mackayla Stutsman Farifield Girls Honorable Mention

    Grace Suer Floyd Central Girls Honorable Mention

    Karly Sweeney Salem Girls Honorable Mention

    Anna Tallent Plainfield Girls Honorable Mention

    Shelley Tarr Eastern Greene Girls Honorable Mention

    Trinity Tatlock Southwestern (Shelby) Girls Honorable Mention

    Alivia Terry North Central Girls Honorable Mention

    Destiny Thomas Brownsburg Girls Honorable Mention

    Jii'Tyonne Thomas Muncie Central Girls Honorable Mention

    Lauryn Thomas Waldron Girls Honorable Mention

    Kurstin Thompson Indian Creek Girls Honorable Mention

    Megan Thompson Franklin Community Girls Honorable Mention

    Paige Thompson Bremen Girls Honorable Mention

    Abby Thornburgh Blue River Valley Girls Honorable Mention

    Daylynn Thornton McCutcheon Girls Honorable Mention

    Allie Tolen Harrison (West Lafayette) Girls Honorable Mention

    Jennifer Tomasic Lake Central Girls Honorable Mention

    Chloe Tucker Lapel Girls Honorable Mention

    Carly Turner East Noble Girls Honorable Mention

    Lauren Umpleby Paoli Girls Honorable Mention

    Morgan Viney Carroll (Flora) Girls Honorable Mention

    Jaci Walker Northridge Girls Honorable Mention

    Mackenzie Walker Pioneer Girls Honorable Mention

    Madison Ward Boone Grove Girls Honorable Mention

    Keira Warren Springs Valley Girls Honorable Mention

    Aunaka Wasil Hauser Girls Honorable Mention

    Kendall Wayne Warsaw Girls Honorable Mention

    Alayna Webb Mississinewa Girls Honorable Mention

    Anna West Greensburg Girls Honorable Mention

    Michaela Whitaker Elkhart Girls Honorable Mention

    Madison White Columbus North Girls Honorable Mention

    Lexi Wilkins Southwestern (Shelby) Girls Honorable Mention

    Ashley Williams North White Girls Honorable Mention

    Jalynn Willis Wapahani Girls Honorable Mention

    Hannah Wilson Clinton Prairie Girls Honorable Mention

    Maddi Wilson Rising Sun Girls Honorable Mention

    Madison Wilson Maconaquah Girls Honorable Mention

    Brelynn Wise NorthWood Girls Honorable Mention

    Rena Witham Knightstown Girls Honorable Mention

    Emily Wood Noblesville Girls Honorable Mention

    Luci Woodrum Indian Creek Girls Honorable Mention

    Maycee Woods Plainfield Girls Honorable Mention

    Emma Wright Northeastern Girls Honorable Mention

    Olivia Yeley Mt. Vernon (Fortville) Girls Honorable Mention

    Zoe Zellers Scottsburg Girls Honorable Mention

