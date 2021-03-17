IBCA Academic All-State team released

Two Blackhawk Christian seniors, Zane Burke and Caleb Furst, have been named to the IBCA Academic All-State boys first team, which was released Wednesday. Homestead senior Luke Goode also made the all-academic first team, which includes 37 players across the state.

Four of the 35 players on the girls Academic All-State first team are from Northeast Indiana: Sage Hammond of Adams Central, Mariah Hosted of Churubusco, Hanna Knoll of Angola and Lillian Mast of West Noble.

The full lists are named below:

2021 IBCA Boys Academic All-State

Player Name (First) Player Name (Last) School Honor Awarded

Luka Balac Munster Boys First Team

Blake Barker Columbus North Boys First Team

Brooks Barnhizer Lafayette Jefferson Boys First Team

Mason Brooks North Putnam Boys First Team

Grant Brown Madison-Grant Boys First Team

Luke Brown Blackford Boys First Team

Zane Burke Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian Boys First Team

Landon Cole Rising Sun Boys First Team

Kyle Crim Morristown Boys First Team

Champ Ellis Union (Modoc) Boys First Team

Caleb Furst Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian Boys First Team

Bo Giltner New Washington Boys First Team

Luke Goode Homestead Boys First Team

Langdon Hatton North Harrison Boys First Team

Jake Heidbreder Floyd Central Boys First Team

Brady Hunt Delta Boys First Team

Tate Ivanyo Morgan Township Boys First Team

Kooper Jacobi Silver Creek Boys First Team

Trey Kaufman-Renn Silver Creek Boys First Team

Jakeb Kinsey Shenandoah Boys First Team

Lane Lauderbaugh South Decatur Boys First Team

Garrett Leman West Central Boys First Team

Christopher Mantis Lowell Boys First Team

Jonathan McAtee Western Boone Boys First Team

Styles McCorkle Greenwood Christian Boys First Team

Miles McGowen Mooresville Boys First Team

Evan Monize Eastern (Greentown) Boys First Team

Coltin Page Wood Memorial Boys First Team

Cody Samples South Ripley Boys First Team

Kyle Sanders Western Boys First Team

Coleman Sater Edgewood Boys First Team

Ian Scott Plainfield Boys First Team

Cade Short Knox Boys First Team

Sam Smith Northridge Boys First Team

Caleb Swearingen Northview Boys First Team

Pierce Thomas Brownsburg Boys First Team

Logan Van Essen Illiana Christian Boys First Team

Westin Allen Henryville Boys Honorable Mention

Gavin Angel Springs Valley Boys Honorable Mention

Caleb Applegate Penn Boys Honorable Mention

Trevor Armstrong Garrett Boys Honorable Mention

Marcel Atisso Harrison (West Lafayette) Boys Honorable Mention

Niko Bailey Eastern (Greentown) Boys Honorable Mention

Michele Barrantes International School of Indiana Boys Honorable Mention

Steele Baumgardner Southmont Boys Honorable Mention

Adam Beer Wawasee Boys Honorable Mention

Matthew Bell New Castle Boys Honorable Mention

Kash Bellar Peru Boys Honorable Mention

Carson Bennett Winamac Boys Honorable Mention

Aidan Booher Plainfield Boys Honorable Mention

A.J. Bordenet Lafayette Central Catholic Boys Honorable Mention

Clinton Bowers Lakeland Boys Honorable Mention

Austin Bowman Southmont Boys Honorable Mention

Chris Bowne Rising Sun Boys Honorable Mention

Devyn Martin Orleans Boys Honorable Mention

Quentin Bragg Brownsburg Boys Honorable Mention

Kevin Briscoe Indianapolis Crispus Attucks Boys Honorable Mention

Trevor Brown Northridge Boys Honorable Mention

Vinny Buccilla Hamilton Southeastern Boys Honorable Mention

Adam Burd Lawrenceburg Boys Honorable Mention

Brayden Buschman North White Boys Honorable Mention

Gage Businger Twin Lakes Boys Honorable Mention

Kyle Casbon Boone Grove Boys Honorable Mention

Joshua Clark Milan Boys Honorable Mention

Reid Cleary East Central Boys Honorable Mention

Zachary Cole Southwestern (Hanover) Boys Honorable Mention

Grant Comstock Valparaiso Boys Honorable Mention

John Culver Mooresville Boys Honorable Mention

Trey Curtis Peru Boys Honorable Mention

Bryce Dailey Angola Boys Honorable Mention

Dalton Daniels Scottsburg Boys Honorable Mention

Christian DeArmitt Southwestern (Shelby) Boys Honorable Mention

Lewis Dellinger Twin Lakes Boys Honorable Mention

Reece Denning Lawrenceburg Boys Honorable Mention

Noah Detling Edinburgh Boys Honorable Mention

Damon Dickey Franklin Community Boys Honorable Mention

Bryce Dmyszewicz Eastbrook Boys Honorable Mention

Anthony Donahue Roncalli Boys Honorable Mention

Brennan Donovan Woodlan Boys Honorable Mention

Jayden Doster Penn Boys Honorable Mention

Mason Douglas Lakeland Boys Honorable Mention

Reid Douglas Rossville Boys Honorable Mention

Zane Downing Eastern (Greentown) Boys Honorable Mention

Dane DuBois Cascade Boys Honorable Mention

Ethan Duff Carroll (Flora) Boys Honorable Mention

Carson Eberly Fountain Central Boys Honorable Mention

Cade Ehlinger North Newton Boys Honorable Mention

Jacob Ervin Cambridge City Lincoln Boys Honorable Mention

Austin Ezell Brebeuf Jesuit Boys Honorable Mention

Jaylen Fairman Jeffersonville Boys Honorable Mention

Jonah Falcone Seton Catholic Boys Honorable Mention

Austin Farlow Centerville Boys Honorable Mention

Braydon Flagg New Prairie Boys Honorable Mention

Luke Fowler Mooresville Boys Honorable Mention

Blake Fox Oak Hill Boys Honorable Mention

Bryce Franklin South Ripley Boys Honorable Mention

Liam Franz Eastside Boys Honorable Mention

John Gardner Triton Boys Honorable Mention

Gabe Gatate Penn Boys Honorable Mention

Matt Gauer Terre Haute North Boys Honorable Mention

Quinten Gillespie Whiteland Boys Honorable Mention

Matthew Gillis Guerin Catholic Boys Honorable Mention

Connor Gioia Carmel Boys Honorable Mention

Tyler Goecker Trinity Lutheran Boys Honorable Mention

Tanner Goff Shenandoah Boys Honorable Mention

Matthew Gonzales Highland Boys Honorable Mention

Jace Goodhue Jasper Boys Honorable Mention

Brycen Graber Barr-Reeve Boys Honorable Mention

Devin Graber Barr-Reeve Boys Honorable Mention

Jonah Graham Connersville Boys Honorable Mention

Owen Gray Washington Boys Honorable Mention

Zach Gray Washington Boys Honorable Mention

Chase Green Adams Central Boys Honorable Mention

Elijah Greene Seeger Boys Honorable Mention

Drew Grennes Hebron Boys Honorable Mention

William Grieser New Castle Boys Honorable Mention

Adam Guth Heritage Hills Boys Honorable Mention

Landin Hacker Center Grove Boys Honorable Mention

Connor Hall Benton Central Boys Honorable Mention

Garland Hall Evansville Memorial Boys Honorable Mention

Trey Hampton North Judson-San Pierre Boys Honorable Mention

Alec Hannon Westville Boys Honorable Mention

Reese Harmon Columbus North Boys Honorable Mention

Carson Harrison Speedway Boys Honorable Mention

Anick Hartsell Southwestern (Shelby) Boys Honorable Mention

Joshua Havron Culver Community Boys Honorable Mention

Chris Hays Mt. Vernon (Fortville) Boys Honorable Mention

Isaac Heim Jasper Boys Honorable Mention

Andrew Helmerich Evansville Memorial Boys Honorable Mention

Trevor Henckel Westville Boys Honorable Mention

Caleb Henderson Wapahani Boys Honorable Mention

Evan Herr Evansville Mater Dei Boys Honorable Mention

Cale Hess Southmont Boys Honorable Mention

Ethan Higgs Evansville Reitz Boys Honorable Mention

Jacob Holton Clinton Central Boys Honorable Mention

Curt Hopf Barr-Reeve Boys Honorable Mention

John Hotel East Central Boys Honorable Mention

Michael Howard Shenandoah Boys Honorable Mention

Kaden Howell Madison-Grant Boys Honorable Mention

Trent Hudspeth South Central (Union Mills) Boys Honorable Mention

Jevin Huey Princeton Boys Honorable Mention

Cole Hurt Princeton Boys Honorable Mention

Max Jacobsen Harrison (West Lafayette) Boys Honorable Mention

Cooper Jarvis Western Boys Honorable Mention

Harrison Jeffers South Bend Adams Boys Honorable Mention

Antonio Jerkins Attica Boys Honorable Mention

Jake Johnson Heritage Hills Boys Honorable Mention

Jalen Johnson Cathedral Boys Honorable Mention

Tyler Johnson Lewis Cass Boys Honorable Mention

Tyson Johnson Lewis Cass Boys Honorable Mention

Colton Jones Valparaiso Boys Honorable Mention

Cooper Jones Valparaiso Boys Honorable Mention

Ethan Jones Center Grove Boys Honorable Mention

Matthew Jones University Boys Honorable Mention

Sawyer Jones Morristown Boys Honorable Mention

John Joyce Perry Meridian Boys Honorable Mention

Gavin Just Borden Boys Honorable Mention

Nathan Keene Taylor Boys Honorable Mention

Daniel Keller Guerin Catholic Boys Honorable Mention

Trestan Kern DeKalb Boys Honorable Mention

Cam King Southmont Boys Honorable Mention

Gage King Angola Boys Honorable Mention

Bryce Klein Blue River Valley Boys Honorable Mention

Cameron Kline Caston Boys Honorable Mention

Aidan Knecht East Central Boys Honorable Mention

Hunter Kneifel Kouts Boys Honorable Mention

Tyson Knepp Barr-Reeve Boys Honorable Mention

Joel Knox Angola Boys Honorable Mention

Evan Kretz Western Boys Honorable Mention

Luke Lacey Brownsburg Boys Honorable Mention

Max Lancer Franklin Community Boys Honorable Mention

Drake Lewis Whitko Boys Honorable Mention

Noah Linville Hamilton Heights Boys Honorable Mention

Carter Lumpkin Northeastern Boys Honorable Mention

Ty Lynas Crawfordsville Boys Honorable Mention

Keegan Lytle Lewis Cass Boys Honorable Mention

Jack Marksberry Trinity Lutheran Boys Honorable Mention

Cole Martin Connersville Boys Honorable Mention

Devyn Martin Orleans Boys Honorable Mention

Willie Mas Indianapolis Crispus Attucks Boys Honorable Mention

Caden Mason Terre Haute North Boys Honorable Mention

Alex Masters North Miami Boys Honorable Mention

Matt Mazur Lafayette Central Catholic Boys Honorable Mention

Rylan McBride New Prairie Boys Honorable Mention

John McCall Hamilton Southeastern Boys Honorable Mention

Kaden McCollough Shenandoah Boys Honorable Mention

Logan McFatridge Seeger Boys Honorable Mention

Sam Mettert Franklin Central Boys Honorable Mention

Jamison Miller Barr-Reeve Boys Honorable Mention

Mason Miller Lanesville Boys Honorable Mention

Alex Money Evansville Mater Dei Boys Honorable Mention

Drew Monize Eastern (Greentown) Boys Honorable Mention

Aiden Moyers Plainfield Boys Honorable Mention

Jacob Myer DeKalb Boys Honorable Mention

Luke Naas Westfield Boys Honorable Mention

Adam Norman Milan Boys Honorable Mention

Bob Nunge Castle Boys Honorable Mention

Mitchell O'Mara Avon Boys Honorable Mention

Jacob Oostman Crown Point Boys Honorable Mention

Evan Owens Speedway Boys Honorable Mention

Treyton Owens Scottsburg Boys Honorable Mention

Luke Paddock Union County Boys Honorable Mention

Connor Page Clarksville Boys Honorable Mention

Malachi Pearson Logansport Boys Honorable Mention

Noah Pendleton Perry Meridian Boys Honorable Mention

Bryce Pennington Cambridge City Lincoln Boys Honorable Mention

Drew Pennington Hamilton Heights Boys Honorable Mention

Isiah Peters Randolph Southern Boys Honorable Mention

Mason Pickens Tri-Central Boys Honorable Mention

Gabe Pirtle Sullivan Boys Honorable Mention

Pete Polk Peru Boys Honorable Mention

Eric Potter Indianapolis Tindley Boys Honorable Mention

R.J. Powell Batesville Boys Honorable Mention

Ryan Preston Carroll (Fort Wayne) Boys Honorable Mention

Owen Prickett Zionsville Boys Honorable Mention

Jack Quinn South Bend St. Joseph Boys Honorable Mention

Lleyton Ratcliffe Batesville Boys Honorable Mention

Caden Rautenkranz Martinsville Boys Honorable Mention

Holden Rayl Tri-Central Boys Honorable Mention

Kyle Reasoner Zionsville Boys Honorable Mention

Makhai Reed Eastern (Greentown) Boys Honorable Mention

Trey Reed Washington Boys Honorable Mention

Parker Retter Randolph Southern Boys Honorable Mention

Dalton Retzner Hamilton Southeastern Boys Honorable Mention

James Rhodes New Haven Boys Honorable Mention

Adam Richardson Lowell Boys Honorable Mention

Cole Richmond DeKalb Boys Honorable Mention

Eli Riley Norwell Boys Honorable Mention

Nolan Ringler Eminence Boys Honorable Mention

Dylan Ritter Zionsville Boys Honorable Mention

Isaac Roberts Edinburgh Boys Honorable Mention

Phillip Robles III South Bend Riley Boys Honorable Mention

Larry Rodriguez Anderson Prep Academy Boys Honorable Mention

Logan Rohrbacher East Central Boys Honorable Mention

Jesse Ryman Northridge Boys Honorable Mention

Kameron Salazar Wawasee Boys Honorable Mention

Collin Sanders Cascade Boys Honorable Mention

Bryce Schaum Munster Boys Honorable Mention

Camden Scheidt Highland Boys Honorable Mention

William Schmitt Jasper Boys Honorable Mention

Sam Schott West Lafayette Boys Honorable Mention

Nate Schroeter Crawfordsville Boys Honorable Mention

Ethan Schwipps Milan Boys Honorable Mention

Jack Scott Anderson Prep Academy Boys Honorable Mention

Sam Sermersheim Southridge Boys Honorable Mention

Brett Sickafoose Whitko Boys Honorable Mention

Wayde Sickels Winchester Boys Honorable Mention

Baylor Sleziak Lake Station Edison Boys Honorable Mention

Aidan Smith Liberty Christian Boys Honorable Mention

Bryant Smith Harrison (West Lafayette) Boys Honorable Mention

Emmanuel Smith Vincennes Lincoln Boys Honorable Mention

Gavin Smith Concord Boys Honorable Mention

Hunter Smith New Prairie Boys Honorable Mention

Kolton Smith Rising Sun Boys Honorable Mention

Ryan Smith Frankton Boys Honorable Mention

Ty Smith Crown Point Boys Honorable Mention

Rowland Sorrick Valparaiso Boys Honorable Mention

Dane Spencer North Putnam Boys Honorable Mention

Jameson Sprague Seeger Boys Honorable Mention

Isaiah Stafford Indianapolis Crispus Attucks Boys Honorable Mention

Caden Staub Bellmont Boys Honorable Mention

J.J. Stenger East Central Boys Honorable Mention

Khal Stephen Seeger Boys Honorable Mention

Dane Stevenson Mooresville Boys Honorable Mention

Lucas Stewart South Central (Elizabeth) Boys Honorable Mention

Graham Stoll Maconaquah Boys Honorable Mention

Carter Stoltzfus Northridge Boys Honorable Mention

Clay Stoltzfus Northridge Boys Honorable Mention

Samuel Strycker Carroll (Fort Wayne) Boys Honorable Mention

Jason Stutz Hamilton Southeastern Boys Honorable Mention

Nick Sutherlin Greencastle Boys Honorable Mention

Jaden Thomas International School of Indiana Boys Honorable Mention

Rhett Thompson Princeton Boys Honorable Mention

Alex Totton Hamilton Southeastern Boys Honorable Mention

Seth Troyer Prairie Heights Boys Honorable Mention

Zack Troyer Leo Boys Honorable Mention

Jakub Trusina Columbus North Boys Honorable Mention

Javier Tur Llobell International School of Indiana Boys Honorable Mention

Drew Valentine Speedway Boys Honorable Mention

Justin Van Drunen Illiana Christian Boys Honorable Mention

Brock Veatch Mt. Vernon (Posey) Boys Honorable Mention

Ben Vincent NorthWood Boys Honorable Mention

Jakob Wachter Speedway Boys Honorable Mention

Matt Wagner Evansville Bosse Boys Honorable Mention

Justin Waiz Evansville Memorial Boys Honorable Mention

Andrew Wallace Jasper Boys Honorable Mention

Benji Welch Westfield Boys Honorable Mention

Peyton Welch Harrison (West Lafayette) Boys Honorable Mention

Ethan Wendling Southwestern (Shelby) Boys Honorable Mention

Jacob Werenert Lanesville Boys Honorable Mention

Brody Whitaker Greencastle Boys Honorable Mention

Logan Whiteman Clinton Central Boys Honorable Mention

Kaleb Wibbeler Southridge Boys Honorable Mention

Beck Willems Bethany Christian Boys Honorable Mention

Logan Willoughby Whiteland Boys Honorable Mention

Brant Wilsey Evansville Day Boys Honorable Mention

Max Wilson Columbus North Boys Honorable Mention

Spencer Wilt Guerin Catholic Boys Honorable Mention

Christain Wiseman Indian Creek Boys Honorable Mention

Noah Zahn Huntington North Boys Honorable Mention

Girls 2021 IBCA Academic All-State Team

Player Name (First) Player Name (Last) School Honor Awarded

Gracie Adams Lanesville Girls First Team

Lyla Barr Lebanon Girls First Team

Katherine Benter Brownstown Central Girls First Team

Courtney Blakely Hammond Bishop Noll Girls First Team

Olivia Brooke Pioneer Girls First Team

Diana Burgher North Harrison Girls First Team

Taylor Cooney Greensburg Girls First Team

Chloe Custis South Putnam Girls First Team

Lilliann Frasure North Judson-San Pierre Girls First Team

Rebekah Gordon Heritage Hills Girls First Team

Sage Hammond Adams Central Girls First Team

Bailey Hartsough Lakeland Girls First Team

Taylor Heath Triton Central Girls First Team

Addison Hill Greenfield-Central Girls First Team

Mariah Hosted Churubusco Girls First Team

Remi Jordan Knox Girls First Team

Holly Kaim Munster Girls First Team

Hanna Knoll Angola Girls First Team

Courtney Lee Heritage Christian Girls First Team

Emma Litzelman Cardinal Ritter Girls First Team

Nalani Malackowski Chesterton Girls First Team

Lillian Mast West Noble Girls First Team

Macayla McGowan New Castle Girls First Team

Jade Nutley Madison Girls First Team

Ryin Ott LaPorte Girls First Team

Zakia Rasheed Bishop Chatard Girls First Team

Isabella Reed Greenwood Christian Girls First Team

Mercedes Rhodes Oregon-Davis Girls First Team

Katey Richason Zionsville Girls First Team

Ali Saunders North Harrison Girls First Team

Julia Schutz Andrean Girls First Team

Vanessa Shafford Linton-Stockton Girls First Team

Amaya Thomas Evansville Central Girls First Team

Megan Wagner Carroll (Flora) Girls First Team

Sidney Wagner Tippecanoe Valley Girls First Team

Grace Adams Penn Girls Honorable Mention

Olivia Allen North White Girls Honorable Mention

Amber Austin Homestead Girls Honorable Mention

Callie Backherms Salem Girls Honorable Mention

Hayley Backus Tippecanoe Valley Girls Honorable Mention

Erin Baker Carmel Girls Honorable Mention

Savannah Baker Yorktown Girls Honorable Mention

Lauren Bales Norwell Girls Honorable Mention

Lydia Barber Danville Girls Honorable Mention

Nevah Barnett Heritage Hills Girls Honorable Mention

Zoey Barnett Madison-Grant Girls Honorable Mention

Catherine Batteiger Mt. Vernon (Posey) Girls Honorable Mention

Kim Batten Rochester Girls Honorable Mention

Asiah Baxter Warren Central Girls Honorable Mention

Eva Bazzoni Manchester Girls Honorable Mention

Sierra Benge Plainfield Girls Honorable Mention

Sadie Best Garrett Girls Honorable Mention

Carlee Biddle Oak Hill Girls Honorable Mention

Payton Blanton Orleans Girls Honorable Mention

Madison Blickenstaff Pioneer Girls Honorable Mention

Sadie Brenneman Bethany Christian Girls Honorable Mention

Mercedes Brown Rochester Girls Honorable Mention

Sarah Brown DeKalb Girls Honorable Mention

Jade Browning Washington Girls Honorable Mention

Addison Budde Eastern (Greentown) Girls Honorable Mention

Katelyn Budz Lowell Girls Honorable Mention

Jaelyn Bules Triton Girls Honorable Mention

Breanna Burbridge Highland Girls Honorable Mention

Layne Burke New Albany Girls Honorable Mention

Ashley Butler Tippecanoe Valley Girls Honorable Mention

Haleigh Butler McCutcheon Girls Honorable Mention

Angela Caldwell West Noble Girls Honorable Mention

Halle Cansdale Cascade Girls Honorable Mention

Kaitlyn Carr Chesterton Girls Honorable Mention

Shelby Casey Eastern (Pekin) Girls Honorable Mention

Lauren Castleberry Providence Girls Honorable Mention

Magdalene Cheever Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger Girls Honorable Mention

Reghan Christy North Putnam Girls Honorable Mention

Maddie Chupp Bethany Christian Girls Honorable Mention

Kady Clancy Scottsburg Girls Honorable Mention

Caroline Cline Cathedral Girls Honorable Mention

Skylar Cochran Charlestown Girls Honorable Mention

Rachel Cockroft Angola Girls Honorable Mention

Jasney Combs Fort Wayne South Side Girls Honorable Mention

Emma Cook Plymouth Girls Honorable Mention

Maggie Correll Southwestern (Shelby) Girls Honorable Mention

Tate Cowan Wawasee Girls Honorable Mention

Chastity Craig Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran Girls Honorable Mention

Mallory Cross Blue River Valley Girls Honorable Mention

Lenae Crowe Charlestown Girls Honorable Mention

Haley Deckard Bedford North Lawrence Girls Honorable Mention

Mia Depta Crown Point Girls Honorable Mention

McKenna Dietsch Adams Central Girls Honorable Mention

Sydney Doan Greencastle Girls Honorable Mention

Bridget Dunn Carmel Girls Honorable Mention

Lydia Dyer Woodlan Girls Honorable Mention

Megan Eads Shelbyville Girls Honorable Mention

Sadie Edsall Lakeland Girls Honorable Mention

Jaclyn Emly Silver Creek Girls Honorable Mention

Audra Emmerson Fishers Girls Honorable Mention

Grace Erwin Corydon Central Girls Honorable Mention

Ariel Esquivel Griffith Girls Honorable Mention

Irelynd Evans Liberty Christian Girls Honorable Mention

Katie Ezzell Salem Girls Honorable Mention

Abigail Ferguson Franklin Community Girls Honorable Mention

Chloe Ferris Madison Girls Honorable Mention

Hannah Fields Valparaiso Girls Honorable Mention

Mia Finn Cathedral Girls Honorable Mention

Courtney Fox Kankakee Valley Girls Honorable Mention

Brylee Froman Northridge Girls Honorable Mention

Savvanah Frye Greenwood Christian Girls Honorable Mention

Rose Fuentes Hammond Bishop Noll Girls Honorable Mention

Jessica Fulk Corydon Central Girls Honorable Mention

Nina Gable North Montgomery Girls Honorable Mention

Megan Gallagher Goshen Girls Honorable Mention

Cecilia Garret Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger Girls Honorable Mention

Kylie Garton East Noble Girls Honorable Mention

Tallulah Gault Plymouth Girls Honorable Mention

Aubrey Gearhart Winamac Girls Honorable Mention

Phylicia Gee Lawrence Central Girls Honorable Mention

Yesenia Gilmore Springs Valley Girls Honorable Mention

Elena Giorgi Wheeler Girls Honorable Mention

Iyre Gomez Bedford North Lawrence Girls Honorable Mention

Lexi Griffitts West Washington Girls Honorable Mention

Audrey Grimm Warsaw Girls Honorable Mention

Brooke Grinstead Bloomington South Girls Honorable Mention

Jenna Gruber Cardinal Ritter Girls Honorable Mention

Kayliana Hammel Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger Girls Honorable Mention

Adalynn Harper North Judson-San Pierre Girls Honorable Mention

Brooke Hartman Speedway Girls Honorable Mention

Riley Hasseld Mt. Vernon (Fortville) Girls Honorable Mention

Abby Haverkos Oldenburg Academy Girls Honorable Mention

Anna Henderson Harrison (West Lafayette) Girls Honorable Mention

Emma Henderson Harrison (West Lafayette) Girls Honorable Mention

Haylee Henderson Prairie Heights Girls Honorable Mention

Kathryn Herman Vincennes Rivet Girls Honorable Mention

Emily Herndon Columbus North Girls Honorable Mention

Sarah Hiestand South Bend St. Joseph Girls Honorable Mention

Alyssa Hill Perry Central Girls Honorable Mention

Desiree Holmes Covenant Christian (DeMotte) Girls Honorable Mention

Kate Hornocker Oak Hill Girls Honorable Mention

Bri Houpt Andrean Girls Honorable Mention

Katie Howard Fishers Girls Honorable Mention

Megan Howell South Dearborn Girls Honorable Mention

Anna Hubbard Jac-Cen-Del Girls Honorable Mention

McKenzie Hudgen Mishawaka Marian Girls Honorable Mention

Dillan Hughes Jac-Cen-Del Girls Honorable Mention

Bailey Hypes Salem Girls Honorable Mention

Brooke Jackson Mt. Vernon (Posey) Girls Honorable Mention

Lindsay Janus Plymouth Girls Honorable Mention

Daesja Jay Madison Girls Honorable Mention

Danielle Jenkins Wawasee Girls Honorable Mention

Micah Tatiyana Jett Ben Davis Girls Honorable Mention

Heather Johnson McCutcheon Girls Honorable Mention

Addi Jones New Palestine Girls Honorable Mention

Rhaya Kaschinske Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran Girls Honorable Mention

Rilynn Kaufmann Bethany Christian Girls Honorable Mention

Madison Keil Lakeland Girls Honorable Mention

Mary Patricia Kelley Michigan City Girls Honorable Mention

Addyson Kent Jennings County Girls Honorable Mention

Abigail Kerkhoff Southridge Girls Honorable Mention

Gracy Key Princeton Girls Honorable Mention

Julia Knight Bishop Chatard Girls Honorable Mention

Carson Kruse Gibson Southern Girls Honorable Mention

Katherine Kuhn Jac-Cen-Del Girls Honorable Mention

Seja Lang John Glenn Girls Honorable Mention

Emma Lawson Rossville Girls Honorable Mention

Briana Lazo Christel House Academy Girls Honorable Mention

Aili Lothamer Center Grove Girls Honorable Mention

Jailyn Lundy White River Valley Girls Honorable Mention

Caroline Lutz Lafayette Central Catholic Girls Honorable Mention

Gracie Madison Barr-Reeve Girls Honorable Mention

Bree Mahoney-Sutherland South Putnam Girls Honorable Mention

Kylee Maish Clinton Prairie Girls Honorable Mention

Carlee Marburger Peru Girls Honorable Mention

Grace Martindale Avon Girls Honorable Mention

Kanon Matsuno Columbus North Girls Honorable Mention

Kyla Maxwell East Central Girls Honorable Mention

Abigal McCain Lafayette Central Catholic Girls Honorable Mention

Megan McCall Cardinal Ritter Girls Honorable Mention

Lydia McCammon Linton-Stockton Girls Honorable Mention

Grace McClaskey North Montgomery Girls Honorable Mention

Jenna McFarland Northeastern Girls Honorable Mention

Moira McGinley Bishop Chatard Girls Honorable Mention

Sayla McIntosh Muncie Central Girls Honorable Mention

Alexa McKinley Columbus North Girls Honorable Mention

Chloe McKnight Bedford North Lawrence Girls Honorable Mention

Emily McWilliams Center Grove Girls Honorable Mention

Pam Meneses Oldenburg Academy Girls Honorable Mention

Kyla Mennen Lewis Cass Girls Honorable Mention

Coriana Micou Avon Girls Honorable Mention

Jaeda Miller Rushville Girls Honorable Mention

Kamryn Miller Gibson Southern Girls Honorable Mention

Kayla Miller Farifield Girls Honorable Mention

Kendal Miller NorthWood Girls Honorable Mention

Madison Miller Rossville Girls Honorable Mention

Mallory Miller Noblesville Girls Honorable Mention

Mya Miller Springs Valley Girls Honorable Mention

Madison Millspaugh Parke Heritage Girls Honorable Mention

Preston Minix Knox Girls Honorable Mention

Alea Minnich NorthWood Girls Honorable Mention

Tiana Morales Lake Central Girls Honorable Mention

Sally Mortensen Perry Meridian Girls Honorable Mention

Brooke Mowery Jennings County Girls Honorable Mention

Abby Muck Southwestern (Shelby) Girls Honorable Mention

Eversyn Murphy Carroll (Fort Wayne) Girls Honorable Mention

Maddie Musser Tri-County Girls Honorable Mention

Kennedy Nalley Southridge Girls Honorable Mention

Avery Neff Heritage Hills Girls Honorable Mention

Haley Nelson Delphi Girls Honorable Mention

Meg Newman North Central Girls Honorable Mention

Elaine Nickerson Bishop Chatard Girls Honorable Mention

Annaliese Nobbe Oldenburg Academy Girls Honorable Mention

Riley Nunn Henryville Girls Honorable Mention

Kiana Oelling Valparaiso Girls Honorable Mention

Haley Padgett Clinton Prairie Girls Honorable Mention

Kira Padgett Eastern Greene Girls Honorable Mention

Reaghan Page Princeton Girls Honorable Mention

Emma Parsons Cascade Girls Honorable Mention

Maddie Patterson Danville Girls Honorable Mention

Shelbi Patton Eastern (Pekin) Girls Honorable Mention

Riley Pennington Carmel Girls Honorable Mention

Kylie Perez Clarksville Girls Honorable Mention

Brionna Perkinson Sullivan Girls Honorable Mention

Alyssa Perry Seymour Girls Honorable Mention

Lauren Pollock LaPorte Girls Honorable Mention

Sophia Raffin Chesterton Girls Honorable Mention

Elizabeth Reece Yorktown Girls Honorable Mention

Mia Reinhardt Bethany Christian Girls Honorable Mention

Autumn Rice Union (Modoc) Girls Honorable Mention

Allison Robbins Clinton Central Girls Honorable Mention

Taryn Roberson Elkhart Girls Honorable Mention

Haylie Rodriguez Bremen Girls Honorable Mention

Kaitlin Rogers Rochester Girls Honorable Mention

Natosha Root Franklin Community Girls Honorable Mention

Haley Rose Linton-Stockton Girls Honorable Mention

Kendyl Ruhe Jasper Girls Honorable Mention

Kensignton Ryman Warsaw Girls Honorable Mention

Emily Salwin Penn Girls Honorable Mention

Lauren Sandrock Franklin Community Girls Honorable Mention

Morgan Schaafsma Covenant Christian (DeMotte) Girls Honorable Mention

Autumn Schigur Crawford County Girls Honorable Mention

Juliana Schmidt Cascade Girls Honorable Mention

Grace Schutt Penn Girls Honorable Mention

Marnie Schwarzkopf Hauser Girls Honorable Mention

Hannah Schwenk Jasper Girls Honorable Mention

Lydia Self Hamilton Southeastern Girls Honorable Mention

Madison Shedrow Culver Community Girls Honorable Mention

Addison Sheets Clinton Central Girls Honorable Mention

Delane Sheets Carroll (Fort Wayne) Girls Honorable Mention

Kylee Shelton Bloomfield Girls Honorable Mention

Lexi Shelton Mt. Vernon (Fortville) Girls Honorable Mention

Erin Shoemaker West Noble Girls Honorable Mention

Brynn Shoup-Hill Goshen Girls Honorable Mention

Kendra Sill Eastern (Pekin) Girls Honorable Mention

Hannah Sisk Princeton Girls Honorable Mention

Ella Smith Woodlan Girls Honorable Mention

Jordyn Smith Penn Girls Honorable Mention

Kendall Smith Austin Girls Honorable Mention

Madison Smith South Adams Girls Honorable Mention

Emily Starnes Tri-West Girls Honorable Mention

Elizabeth Steinhart Mt. Vernon (Posey) Girls Honorable Mention

Mackayla Stutsman Farifield Girls Honorable Mention

Grace Suer Floyd Central Girls Honorable Mention

Karly Sweeney Salem Girls Honorable Mention

Anna Tallent Plainfield Girls Honorable Mention

Shelley Tarr Eastern Greene Girls Honorable Mention

Trinity Tatlock Southwestern (Shelby) Girls Honorable Mention

Alivia Terry North Central Girls Honorable Mention

Destiny Thomas Brownsburg Girls Honorable Mention

Jii'Tyonne Thomas Muncie Central Girls Honorable Mention

Lauryn Thomas Waldron Girls Honorable Mention

Kurstin Thompson Indian Creek Girls Honorable Mention

Megan Thompson Franklin Community Girls Honorable Mention

Paige Thompson Bremen Girls Honorable Mention

Abby Thornburgh Blue River Valley Girls Honorable Mention

Daylynn Thornton McCutcheon Girls Honorable Mention

Allie Tolen Harrison (West Lafayette) Girls Honorable Mention

Jennifer Tomasic Lake Central Girls Honorable Mention

Chloe Tucker Lapel Girls Honorable Mention

Carly Turner East Noble Girls Honorable Mention

Lauren Umpleby Paoli Girls Honorable Mention

Morgan Viney Carroll (Flora) Girls Honorable Mention

Jaci Walker Northridge Girls Honorable Mention

Mackenzie Walker Pioneer Girls Honorable Mention

Madison Ward Boone Grove Girls Honorable Mention

Keira Warren Springs Valley Girls Honorable Mention

Aunaka Wasil Hauser Girls Honorable Mention

Kendall Wayne Warsaw Girls Honorable Mention

Alayna Webb Mississinewa Girls Honorable Mention

Anna West Greensburg Girls Honorable Mention

Michaela Whitaker Elkhart Girls Honorable Mention

Madison White Columbus North Girls Honorable Mention

Lexi Wilkins Southwestern (Shelby) Girls Honorable Mention

Ashley Williams North White Girls Honorable Mention

Jalynn Willis Wapahani Girls Honorable Mention

Hannah Wilson Clinton Prairie Girls Honorable Mention

Maddi Wilson Rising Sun Girls Honorable Mention

Madison Wilson Maconaquah Girls Honorable Mention

Brelynn Wise NorthWood Girls Honorable Mention

Rena Witham Knightstown Girls Honorable Mention

Emily Wood Noblesville Girls Honorable Mention

Luci Woodrum Indian Creek Girls Honorable Mention

Maycee Woods Plainfield Girls Honorable Mention

Emma Wright Northeastern Girls Honorable Mention

Olivia Yeley Mt. Vernon (Fortville) Girls Honorable Mention

Zoe Zellers Scottsburg Girls Honorable Mention