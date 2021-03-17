The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Wednesday, March 17, 2021 10:30 pm

    Three more college commitments

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Norwell senior Kaylee Fuelling has signed to play basketball at Saint Francis. She scored 15.2 points per game this season, and was an all-NE8 selection and IBCA Large School All-State honorable mention this season. 

    Homestead quarterback Evan Ormsby announced Wednesday night that he has committed to Olivet football. Ormsby completed just over 60% of his passes this fall, throwing for 215.6 yards per game and 36 touchdowns. He was named to the IFCA Class 6A Senior All-State team.

    Garrett's Ella Baver, a senior defender and midfielder, has signed with the women's basketball and track and field teams of St. Mary's of the Woods.

    vjacobsen@jg.net

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story