Three more college commitments

Norwell senior Kaylee Fuelling has signed to play basketball at Saint Francis. She scored 15.2 points per game this season, and was an all-NE8 selection and IBCA Large School All-State honorable mention this season.

Homestead quarterback Evan Ormsby announced Wednesday night that he has committed to Olivet football. Ormsby completed just over 60% of his passes this fall, throwing for 215.6 yards per game and 36 touchdowns. He was named to the IFCA Class 6A Senior All-State team.

Garrett's Ella Baver, a senior defender and midfielder, has signed with the women's basketball and track and field teams of St. Mary's of the Woods.

