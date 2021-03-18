Eight locals named to gymnastics all-state teams

Four local gymnasts were named to the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association Gymnastics all-state first team, which was released Thursday, and four more were named to the second team.

Angola junior Ashtyn Evans, who tied for first on the uneven bars at the state finals last Saturday, and Homestead sophomore Gina Zirille, who shared an individual title on floor and finished sixth in the all-around, were both named to the first team. Bishop Dwenger senior Emma Doyle, who tied for third on the vault, and Carroll senior Julia Goodine, who placed eighth in the all-around, were also named to the first team all-state.

The second-team includes Angola senior Emma Schoenherr, DeKalb junior Lauren Blythe, Homestead freshman Allison Sierks and Homestead junior Jillian Wohlwend.