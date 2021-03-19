Jayla Smith named Miss Basketball 2021

The IndyStar announced today that Lawrence North senior Jayla Smith is the 2021 Indiana Miss Basketball winner. She beat Heritage Christian's Ari Wiggins by six votes and Brownsburg's Ally Becki by seven votes.

The Purdue commit led Lawrence North to the program's first state title game as a sophomore in 2019, where the Wildcats lost to Hamilton Southeastern, and then scored 22 points as Lawrence North beat Northwestern in the Class 4A state title game in 2020. Her team did not make it out of the sectional tournament this year, but she averaged 19.5 points per game and 4.6 steals per game, breaking her own program record for most steals in a season.