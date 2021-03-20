Blackhawk Christian beats Blackford for semistate title

Blackhawk Christian is going back to Indy.

The Braves started building a lead right out of the gate in the Class 2A semistate matchup against Blackford (25-5) at Elkhart's North Side Gymnasium and never let up, winning 88-61.

It is the team's second straight semistate title.

Three Braves scored at least 20 points: Caleb Furst and Callan Wood each finished the game with 20, and Zane Burke with 21 after scoring 14 in the first quarter alone. Marcus Davidson was close behind with 17 points.

Blackhawk Christian (27-3) showed that a balanced offense can outperform even a mesmerizing solo performance: Blackford senior Luke Brown, who came into the game averaging 31.6 points, scored 10 points in the first quarter, had 19 at the half and finished with a slightly-above-average 34.

In a postgame interview before raising the trophy, Burke gave credit to Brown, who hit the 3,000-point milestone and passed Romeo Langford as the No. 4 all-time scorer in Indiana boys basketball history during the third quarter.

"One of the best players I've ever had to guard," Burke said, noting that Brown had been double-teamed the whole game.

The Braves controlled the game from the get-go. In the first minute of the game, Furst hit two free throws and scored on a dunk, and then the Bruins were called for a charge. Jacob Boyer hit his first shot (he would finish with six points) and then Burke hit his first 3, and Blackhawk Christian was up 9-0.

Burke would score seven points in a row for the Braves, putting his team up 13-4 with 5:20 still to play in the first quarter, and by 3:04 in the first quarter Blackford called its first timeout trailing 18-7. At that point, all seven of the Bruins points had come from Brown, while four different players had scored for the Braves.

Brown would score his team's first 10 points, and Dane Baker would hit a 3-pointer right before the end of the first quarter to make it 29-13 after 8 minutes of play.

Baker also opened the second quarter with a 3, and Bruins big man Landon Grimes completed an old-fashioned 3-point play when he received a cross-court heave from Brown and was fouled by Gage Sefton while taking the shot. That closed the gap to 29-19, but a 7-0 run by the Braves quickly had them back up 38-21, and Blackhawk Christian would take a 43-28 lead into the locker rooms at halftime.

Blackhawk Christian will face the winner of Southridge vs. Parke Heritage, which starts at 4:30 p.m. The state finals game will be played at Bankers Life Fieldhouse at 1:30 p.m. on April 3.