Lions keep it up, advance to state finals

Leo's storybook run through the Class 3A state playoffs continued with a 61-59 win over South Bend St. Joseph today, as the Lions claimed the program's first semistate title.

The Lions had trailed 35-19 at halftime at North Side Gymnasium in Elkhart, but slowly pulled even in the second half.

St. Joseph hit one of two free throws to tie the game at 59-59, and Leo took possession clearly angling to take the last shot. As the clock wound down, senior Blake Davison drove down the lane and banked the go-ahead shot off the glass.

Leo thought the game was won then, but the refs put 1.7 seconds back on the clock. The desperation heave by St. Joseph missed, and the Lions student section, which had to be held back after Davison's shot, then flooded the court.

"It was just heart, we knew we had it in us," Davison said in a TV interview after the game. "We just fought back every possession, every possession counts. It ended up paying off."

Davison hit the final three shots of the game for the Lions, including a 3-pointer that gave Leo a 59-58 lead with 1:03 to play. He finished with 17 points, as did Zack Troyer, who scored 10 in the third quarter alone and also had nine rebounds. Troyer and DJ Allen combined to make seven of their eight shot attempts in the third quarter, cutting the Leo deficit from 16 points at halftime to eight points heading into the fourth quarter.

Allen, who finished with 13 points and eight rebounds, started the fourth quarter by being fouled on a second-chance shot, and he completed the 3-point play to make the score 45-40 St. Joseph.

Xavier Middleton then hit a 3-pointer – the first of the game for the Lions – to cut the deficit to 2. He would tie the game for the first time at 48-48 with an old-fashioned 3-point play, and St. Joseph star J.R. Konieczny picked up his fourth foul with four minutes left to play soon afterward. Middleton would finish the game with nine points.

Konieczny was unstoppable in the first half and had 20 points by halftime, but was held scoreless in the second half.

"He's a great player, he's going to Notre Dame, and we knew that coming in," Davison said. "He lit us up in the first half, and in the second half we figured him out. We did what we had to do."

St. Joseph shot 51.7% in the first half, but that fell to 29.2% in the second half. Those numbers were flipped for the Lions, who shot just 32% in the first half but improved to 50% in the third and fourth quarters.

At the end of the first quarter, St. Joseph had led the rebounding battle while Leo had nine turnovers (St. Joseph had just five.) But by the end of the game, the Lions had 37 rebounds to St. Joseph's 28, and Leo even won the turnover battle (11 to St. Joseph's 12).

Will Terry scored 16 points for St. Joseph, and Cole Hatkevich finished with 15.

The Lions will face Silver Creek in the Class 3A state final, which will be held at Bankers Life Fieldhouse at 5 p.m. on April 3.

