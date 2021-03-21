Sunday, March 21, 2021 9:50 pm
Canterbury announces new basketball coach
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
Canterbury announced Sunday that Deric Adams will take over as the head boys basketball coach. Adams was an assistant coach for the team this winter, when the team went 5-15. Adams will take over from Rob Westfall, who went 17-27 over two seasons, although his team won three of their last four games this season before being eliminated by Blackhawk Christian in the sectional finals.
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story