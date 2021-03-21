The Journal Gazette
 
    Sunday, March 21, 2021

    Canterbury announces new basketball coach

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Canterbury announced Sunday that Deric Adams will take over as the head boys basketball coach. Adams was an assistant coach for the team this winter, when the team went 5-15. Adams will take over from Rob Westfall, who went 17-27 over two seasons, although his team won three of their last four games this season before being eliminated by Blackhawk Christian in the sectional finals. 

