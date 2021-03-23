Huntington North to begin work on new stadium

A new stadium will be built for the Huntington North football, boys and girls soccer and track and field teams, the Huntington County Community School Corporation announced today. The new stadium will be built adjacent to the high school, right by the east end of the fieldhouse, which should make it easier for students to get to (the current football facility, Kriegbaum Stadium, is separated from the high school by North Jefferson St. and a strip of businesses). The new facility will have an artificial field, a nine-lane track, bleachers for 2,950 fans and additional buildings that will house locker rooms, concessions and restrooms.

The release said that Kriegbaum Stadium, which was opened in 1929, "has become a failing facility in multiple areas, causing health and safety concerns for athletes and fans alike." The bleachers are not accessible for people with disabilities, which is required by the Americans with Disabilities Act, and the 12-inch steps have caused multiple falls. The release also described a crack in the stadium structure which allows leaks into the visiting locker room and stated that the field is not actually as wide as a standard soccer field.

The new project is expected to cost $7.5 million and should be complete by late this fall.