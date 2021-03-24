Signings and commitments

Carroll basketball announced Wednesday that Ryan Preston has committed to play at Trine. Preston averaged 10.2 points, 2.9 assists and 1.2 steals his senior season and was a first-team all-SAC selection.

Concordia's Kameron Johnson signed with Saint Francis football Wednesday. Johnson had 21 catches for 469 yards and five touchdowns his senior season. He also had four rushing touchdowns and returned a punt and a kickoff for a score. He also made 39 tackles on defense and had two interceptions. He was named second-team all-SAC as a defensive back.

vjacobsen@jg.net