The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Monday, March 29, 2021 10:20 pm

    Jackson, Loyer named Junior All-Stars

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Carroll's Jalen Jackson and Homestead's Fletcher Loyer have both been named to the Indiana Junior All-Star team, which was revealed by the IndyStar on Monday night. Jackson averaged 22.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Chargers, while Loyer, a Purdue commit, put up 24.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.1 steals for the Spartans after moving from Michigan over the summer. 

    Connor Essegian, a Central Noble junior who was named to the IBCA Underclass All-State Supreme 15, was not among the 12 players selected. The roster was cut down from the typical 18 players because the juniors will be playing just one game against the Senior All-Stars on June 9 at a site to be determined, and will not play the Kentucky Junior All-Stars. 

    The full roster of 12 Junior All-Stars is listed below:

    Tayshawn Comer, Cathedral

    Tae Davis, Warren Central

    C.J. Gunn, Lawrence North

    Jalen Jackson, Carroll

    Will Lovings-Watts, Jeffersonville

    Fletcher Loyer, Homestead

    Branden Northern, Silver Creek

    Braden Smith, Westfield

    Peter Suder, Carmel

    Leland Walker, North Central

    Jalen Washington, Gary West Side

    Charlie Williams, Carmel

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story