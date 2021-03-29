Jackson, Loyer named Junior All-Stars

Carroll's Jalen Jackson and Homestead's Fletcher Loyer have both been named to the Indiana Junior All-Star team, which was revealed by the IndyStar on Monday night. Jackson averaged 22.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Chargers, while Loyer, a Purdue commit, put up 24.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.1 steals for the Spartans after moving from Michigan over the summer.

Connor Essegian, a Central Noble junior who was named to the IBCA Underclass All-State Supreme 15, was not among the 12 players selected. The roster was cut down from the typical 18 players because the juniors will be playing just one game against the Senior All-Stars on June 9 at a site to be determined, and will not play the Kentucky Junior All-Stars.

The full roster of 12 Junior All-Stars is listed below:

Tayshawn Comer, Cathedral

Tae Davis, Warren Central

C.J. Gunn, Lawrence North

Jalen Jackson, Carroll

Will Lovings-Watts, Jeffersonville

Fletcher Loyer, Homestead

Branden Northern, Silver Creek

Braden Smith, Westfield

Peter Suder, Carmel

Leland Walker, North Central

Jalen Washington, Gary West Side

Charlie Williams, Carmel