Monday, March 29, 2021 10:20 pm
Jackson, Loyer named Junior All-Stars
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
Carroll's Jalen Jackson and Homestead's Fletcher Loyer have both been named to the Indiana Junior All-Star team, which was revealed by the IndyStar on Monday night. Jackson averaged 22.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Chargers, while Loyer, a Purdue commit, put up 24.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.1 steals for the Spartans after moving from Michigan over the summer.
Connor Essegian, a Central Noble junior who was named to the IBCA Underclass All-State Supreme 15, was not among the 12 players selected. The roster was cut down from the typical 18 players because the juniors will be playing just one game against the Senior All-Stars on June 9 at a site to be determined, and will not play the Kentucky Junior All-Stars.
The full roster of 12 Junior All-Stars is listed below:
Tayshawn Comer, Cathedral
Tae Davis, Warren Central
C.J. Gunn, Lawrence North
Jalen Jackson, Carroll
Will Lovings-Watts, Jeffersonville
Fletcher Loyer, Homestead
Branden Northern, Silver Creek
Braden Smith, Westfield
Peter Suder, Carmel
Leland Walker, North Central
Jalen Washington, Gary West Side
Charlie Williams, Carmel
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story