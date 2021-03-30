Carroll's Redding named Bob King Coach of the Year

Carroll girls basketball coach Mark Redding is one of six coaches who have been recognized by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association as a Bob King Coach of the Year. Redding's Chargers went 25-3 this season, winning both the DeKalb sectional and Marion regional before falling in a Class 4A semistate game. He is now 140-77 in nine seasons at Carroll and 334-249 in 26 seasons as a head girls basketball coach, including a 2009 run with the Elmhurst girls that ended with a Class 3A state title. He was also recognized by the IBCA as a District 1 Coach of the Year in 2009.

Chris Seibert of Crown Point was the other District 1 coach to be named Coach of the Year. Donna Buckley of Noblesville and Debbie Smiley of Brownsburg were the District 2 honorees and Jared Rehmel of Linton-Stockton and Scott Schoen of Silver Creek were the District 3 honorees.