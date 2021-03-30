Eshbach to be next Cadets football coach

Concordia has named Mike Eshbach as its new head football coach.

Eshbach was an assistant at Concordia from 1995-1997, and since then has coached at DeKalb, Paoli, New Haven, Bishop Dwenger, Eastside and Wawasee. During his two-year stint as a head coach of the Warriors in 2017 and 2018, Eshbach went 4-16. He led the Blazers from 2008 to 2016, where the team went from a combined seven wins in his first three seasons to 22 victories over his final three years in Butler.

“I decided to pursue the head football coaching position because I always remembered the friendships I made and the great kids I had the opportunity to coach when I was a young coach trying to get my feet wet,” Eshbach was quoted as saying in a Concordia release announcing the hire.

Eshbach takes over the program from Tom Mannigel, who stepped down earlier this year to focus on his role as the Cadets athletic director. Concordia went 6-6 and reached the regional final last season. The Cadets went 59-68 during Mannigel's 11 years as the head football coach, winning three sectional titles, a regional title and the Class 3A state title in 2016.

vjacobsen@jg.net