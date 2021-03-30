The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Tuesday, March 30, 2021 6:50 pm

    Naylon Thompson heading to Saint Francis

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Bishop Luers announced Tuesday that Knights senior Naylon Thompson has committed to the Saint Francis men's basketball. Thompson averaged 20.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.6 steals per game as a senior. He was a first-team All-SAC selection and was an IBCA Senior All-State Honorable Mention. 

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story