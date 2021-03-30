Tuesday, March 30, 2021 6:50 pm
Naylon Thompson heading to Saint Francis
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
Bishop Luers announced Tuesday that Knights senior Naylon Thompson has committed to the Saint Francis men's basketball. Thompson averaged 20.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.6 steals per game as a senior. He was a first-team All-SAC selection and was an IBCA Senior All-State Honorable Mention.
