Wiley wins mile at Meet of Champions

Addison Wiley, a junior at Huntington North, won the mile race at the National Scholastic Athletic Foundation's Meet of Champions in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on Sunday after finishing second in the 5,000-meter run on Friday. Wiley overcame gusting wind to move past race leader Audrey DeDamio of Michigan and held off a late challenge by Heidi Nielson of Texas to win in 4:48.23, equivalent to a 1,600-meter time of 4:46.50.

In Wiley's 5K race on the track Friday, Wiley was in second place behind New Jersey's Charlotte Bednar for most of the race, and though Bednar won by more than 30 seconds Wiley set a personal 5K record with a time of 17:16.15, nearly 20 seconds in front of the third-place finisher.

