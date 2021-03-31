Homestead's Johnson named Bob King Coach of the Year

Homestead boys basketball coach Chris Johnson is one of six coaches who were selected as Bob King Coaches of the Year by the IBCA. Johnson's Spartans went 25-1 this season and were ranked as the No. 1 team in the state for a large portion of the season. Homestead was undefeated until the Spartans lost to Carmel in the regional semifinals. Johnson is now 372-152 in 22 years coaching the Spartans, and his team won the seventh sectional title of his tenure this year. He has also won two regional titles with Homestead and a semistate and state title in 2015. Johnson was previously a District 1 Coach of the Year in 2010 and 2012.

Chad Johnston of South Bend Adams was the other honoree from District 1. Ryan Osborn of Carmel and Andy Weaver of Plainfield were the honorees from District 2 and Jeff Moore of Sullivan and Josh Thompson of Barr-Reeve were the honorees from District 3.

vjacobsen@jg.net