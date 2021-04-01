Bishop Dwenger, Homestead and Warsaw ranked in preseason boys golf poll

Bishop Dwenger is ranked seventh, higher than any local team, in the 2021 Indiana High School Golf Coaches Association Preseason Rankings, which were released on Thursday. Homestead will start the season ranked 14th and Warsaw 20th.

Carmel starts the season ranked No. 1, and Guerin Catholic is close behind at No. 2.

The full top 20 is listed below:

1. Carmel

2. Guerin Catholic

3. Center Grove

4. Zionsville

5. Westfield

6. Columbus North

7. Bishop Dwenger

8. Floyd Central

9. Tipton

10. Yorktown

11. Hamilton Southeastern

12. Valparaiso

13. Penn

14. Homestead

15. Crown Point

16. Evansville North

17. Cathedral

18. Lafayette Harrison

19. Bloomington South

20. Warsaw