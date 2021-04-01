Thursday, April 01, 2021 6:10 pm
Bishop Dwenger, Homestead and Warsaw ranked in preseason boys golf poll
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
Bishop Dwenger is ranked seventh, higher than any local team, in the 2021 Indiana High School Golf Coaches Association Preseason Rankings, which were released on Thursday. Homestead will start the season ranked 14th and Warsaw 20th.
Carmel starts the season ranked No. 1, and Guerin Catholic is close behind at No. 2.
The full top 20 is listed below:
1. Carmel
2. Guerin Catholic
3. Center Grove
4. Zionsville
5. Westfield
6. Columbus North
7. Bishop Dwenger
8. Floyd Central
9. Tipton
10. Yorktown
11. Hamilton Southeastern
12. Valparaiso
13. Penn
14. Homestead
15. Crown Point
16. Evansville North
17. Cathedral
18. Lafayette Harrison
19. Bloomington South
20. Warsaw
