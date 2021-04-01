The Journal Gazette
 
    Bishop Dwenger, Homestead and Warsaw ranked in preseason boys golf poll

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Bishop Dwenger is ranked seventh, higher than any local team, in the 2021 Indiana High School Golf Coaches Association Preseason Rankings, which were released on Thursday. Homestead will start the season ranked 14th and Warsaw 20th.

    Carmel starts the season ranked No. 1, and Guerin Catholic is close behind at No. 2.

    The full top 20 is listed below:

    1. Carmel

    2. Guerin Catholic

    3. Center Grove

    4. Zionsville

    5. Westfield

    6. Columbus North

    7. Bishop Dwenger

    8. Floyd Central

    9. Tipton

    10. Yorktown

    11. Hamilton Southeastern

    12. Valparaiso 

    13. Penn

    14. Homestead

    15. Crown Point

    16. Evansville North

    17. Cathedral

    18. Lafayette Harrison

    19. Bloomington South

    20. Warsaw

