IHSAA delays reclassification process for a year

The IHSAA announced on Friday that the organization will keep enrollment figures from the current classification cycle for another year and will delay the expected reclassification and sectional realignment process until next spring.

All schools will remain in their current classifications in all sports unless a program meets the "Tournament Success Factor" criteria (that is, performs well enough in state tournaments to move up a classification.)

According to a release from the IHSAA, the state executive committee noted that, "This year’s enrollment numbers showed significant fluctuation in the case of many schools likely affected by the pandemic," and concluded that the numbers collected this school year were likely not indicative of how many students will be attending each school in the years to come.

The IHSAA will now reclassify a year from now using enrollment numbers from the 2021-2022 school year, and those classification decisions will determine which classes teams will compete in during the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years. "Tournament Success Factor" points from this school year and next will apply to that 2022-2024 cycle.

