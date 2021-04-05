Fremont up to No. 3 in latest softball poll

Fremont softball has climbed up a spot into a tie for No. 3 in Class A in the first regular-season Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association poll, which was released Monday.

Indianapolis Lutheran remains the top-ranked team in Class A, and Southern Wells is tied for 18th.

In Class 2A, Whitko is ranked sixth, South Adams is tied for eighth, Eastside and Central Noble are tied for 19th and Churubusco is tied for 28th. Tecumseh is the top-ranked team in Class 2A.

Bellmont is ranked 12th in Class 3A, Heritage is tied for 13th, Bishop Dwenger is tied for 25th and West Noble is 30th. Yorktown is the top-ranked team in the class.

Leo is No. 7 in Class 4A, while Crown Point is the top-ranked team in the division.

The full poll is listed below:

ICGSA Softball Poll for the Week Of 2021-04-05

Class School Points

Class 1A

1A Indianapolis Lutheran High School 45

1A Loogootee High School 36

1A Fremont High School 27

1A West Washington High School 27

1A Frontier High School 24

1A Tri High School 22

1A Hauser 18

1A Henryville 17

1A Morgan Township High School 16

1A Cambridge City Lincoln High School 14

1A Covenant Christian High School (DeMotte) 12

1A Clay City High School 10

1A Borden High School 10

1A Edinburgh High School 9

1A North Miami High School 9

1A Daleville High School 9

1A Northfield High School 8

1A Cowan High School 7

1A South Central (Union Mills) High School 7

1A Southern Wells High School 7

1A North Central (Farmersburg) High School 6

1A Barr-Reeve High School 5

1A North Vermillion High School 4

1A North Daviess High School 4

1A Orleans High School 3

1A Clinton Central High School 2

1A Rising Sun High School 2

Class 2A

2A Tecumseh High School 103

2A Boone Grove High School 77

2A Tipton High School 75

2A Union County High School 68

2A Andrean High School 57

2A Whitko High School 43

2A Speedway High School 29

2A Frankton High School 28

2A South Adams High School 28

2A Evansville Mater Dei High School 28

2A South Vermillion High School 26

2A Oak Hill High School 23

2A Pioneer High School 22

2A Eastern Hancock High School 22

2A Delphi Community High School 22

2A Hammond Bishop Noll High School 21

2A Alexandria Monroe High School 21

2A Indianapolis Scecina Memorial High School 16

2A Eastside High School 15

2A North Posey High School 15

2A Central Noble High School 15

2A Prairie Heights High School 14

2A Whiting High School 10

2A Forest Park High School 8

2A Eastern (Greentown) High School 8

2A Paoli High School 8

2A Lapel High School 7

2A Elwood Community High School 6

2A Churubusco High School 6

2A Southridge High School 5

2A Southmont High School 4

2A Covenant Christian (Indianapolis) 4

2A Winamac Community High School 3

2A Western Boone High School 2

2A Westview High School 1

Class 3A

3A Yorktown High School 71

3A Edgewood High School 53

3A Hanover Central High School 46

3A Guerin Catholic High School 46

3A Danville Community High School 42

3A Benton Central High School 34

3A Indianapolis Bishop Chatard High School 33

3A South Bend St. Joseph's High School 28

3A Tri-West Hendricks High School 26

3A Kankakee Valley High School 21

3A New Prairie High School 20

3A Bellmont High School 19

3A Bremen High School 16

3A Heritage 16

3A Silver Creek High School 15

3A Indianapolis Cathedral High School 14

3A Greensburg High School 13

3A Brown County High School 13

3A Boonville High School 12

3A Frankfort High School 10

3A Knox High School 10

3A Mishawaka Marian High School 6

3A Beech Grove High School 5

3A South Dearborn High School 5

3A Twin Lakes High School 4

3A Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger High School 4

3A Franklin County High School 3

3A Mt. Vernon High School 2

3A Madison Consolidated High School 2

3A West Noble High School 1

Class 4A

4A Crown Point High School 114

4A Roncalli High School 100

4A Center Grove High School 100

4A Decatur Central High School 96

4A Lake Central High School 92

4A New Palestine High School 85

4A Leo High School 81

4A Bedford North Lawrence High School 48

4A Hamilton Southeastern High School 44

4A Franklin Central High School 40

4A Penn High School 38

4A Castle High School 30

4A Brownsburg High School 22

4A Avon High School 22

4A Franklin Community High School 19

4A Chesterton High School 18

4A Pendleton Heights High School 15

4A Mooresville HIgh School 15

4A Shelbyville High School 14

4A Carmel High School 14

4A Gibson Southern High School 11

4A Jasper High School 10

4A Zionsville High School 9

4A Floyd Central High School 8

4A Noblesville High School 7

4A Fishers High School 7

4A East Central High School 6

4A Harrison (West Lafayette) 5

4A McCutcheon High School 4

4A Greenfield-Central High School 2

4A Mt. Vernon (Fortville) High School 2

4A Seymour High School 1

4A Northridge High School 1