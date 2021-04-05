Monday, April 05, 2021 10:40 pm
Fremont up to No. 3 in latest softball poll
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
Fremont softball has climbed up a spot into a tie for No. 3 in Class A in the first regular-season Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association poll, which was released Monday.
Indianapolis Lutheran remains the top-ranked team in Class A, and Southern Wells is tied for 18th.
In Class 2A, Whitko is ranked sixth, South Adams is tied for eighth, Eastside and Central Noble are tied for 19th and Churubusco is tied for 28th. Tecumseh is the top-ranked team in Class 2A.
Bellmont is ranked 12th in Class 3A, Heritage is tied for 13th, Bishop Dwenger is tied for 25th and West Noble is 30th. Yorktown is the top-ranked team in the class.
Leo is No. 7 in Class 4A, while Crown Point is the top-ranked team in the division.
The full poll is listed below:
ICGSA Softball Poll for the Week Of 2021-04-05
Class School Points
Class 1A
1A Indianapolis Lutheran High School 45
1A Loogootee High School 36
1A Fremont High School 27
1A West Washington High School 27
1A Frontier High School 24
1A Tri High School 22
1A Hauser 18
1A Henryville 17
1A Morgan Township High School 16
1A Cambridge City Lincoln High School 14
1A Covenant Christian High School (DeMotte) 12
1A Clay City High School 10
1A Borden High School 10
1A Edinburgh High School 9
1A North Miami High School 9
1A Daleville High School 9
1A Northfield High School 8
1A Cowan High School 7
1A South Central (Union Mills) High School 7
1A Southern Wells High School 7
1A North Central (Farmersburg) High School 6
1A Barr-Reeve High School 5
1A North Vermillion High School 4
1A North Daviess High School 4
1A Orleans High School 3
1A Clinton Central High School 2
1A Rising Sun High School 2
Class 2A
2A Tecumseh High School 103
2A Boone Grove High School 77
2A Tipton High School 75
2A Union County High School 68
2A Andrean High School 57
2A Whitko High School 43
2A Speedway High School 29
2A Frankton High School 28
2A South Adams High School 28
2A Evansville Mater Dei High School 28
2A South Vermillion High School 26
2A Oak Hill High School 23
2A Pioneer High School 22
2A Eastern Hancock High School 22
2A Delphi Community High School 22
2A Hammond Bishop Noll High School 21
2A Alexandria Monroe High School 21
2A Indianapolis Scecina Memorial High School 16
2A Eastside High School 15
2A North Posey High School 15
2A Central Noble High School 15
2A Prairie Heights High School 14
2A Whiting High School 10
2A Forest Park High School 8
2A Eastern (Greentown) High School 8
2A Paoli High School 8
2A Lapel High School 7
2A Elwood Community High School 6
2A Churubusco High School 6
2A Southridge High School 5
2A Southmont High School 4
2A Covenant Christian (Indianapolis) 4
2A Winamac Community High School 3
2A Western Boone High School 2
2A Westview High School 1
Class 3A
3A Yorktown High School 71
3A Edgewood High School 53
3A Hanover Central High School 46
3A Guerin Catholic High School 46
3A Danville Community High School 42
3A Benton Central High School 34
3A Indianapolis Bishop Chatard High School 33
3A South Bend St. Joseph's High School 28
3A Tri-West Hendricks High School 26
3A Kankakee Valley High School 21
3A New Prairie High School 20
3A Bellmont High School 19
3A Bremen High School 16
3A Heritage 16
3A Silver Creek High School 15
3A Indianapolis Cathedral High School 14
3A Greensburg High School 13
3A Brown County High School 13
3A Boonville High School 12
3A Frankfort High School 10
3A Knox High School 10
3A Mishawaka Marian High School 6
3A Beech Grove High School 5
3A South Dearborn High School 5
3A Twin Lakes High School 4
3A Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger High School 4
3A Franklin County High School 3
3A Mt. Vernon High School 2
3A Madison Consolidated High School 2
3A West Noble High School 1
Class 4A
4A Crown Point High School 114
4A Roncalli High School 100
4A Center Grove High School 100
4A Decatur Central High School 96
4A Lake Central High School 92
4A New Palestine High School 85
4A Leo High School 81
4A Bedford North Lawrence High School 48
4A Hamilton Southeastern High School 44
4A Franklin Central High School 40
4A Penn High School 38
4A Castle High School 30
4A Brownsburg High School 22
4A Avon High School 22
4A Franklin Community High School 19
4A Chesterton High School 18
4A Pendleton Heights High School 15
4A Mooresville HIgh School 15
4A Shelbyville High School 14
4A Carmel High School 14
4A Gibson Southern High School 11
4A Jasper High School 10
4A Zionsville High School 9
4A Floyd Central High School 8
4A Noblesville High School 7
4A Fishers High School 7
4A East Central High School 6
4A Harrison (West Lafayette) 5
4A McCutcheon High School 4
4A Greenfield-Central High School 2
4A Mt. Vernon (Fortville) High School 2
4A Seymour High School 1
4A Northridge High School 1
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story