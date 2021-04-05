The Journal Gazette
 
    Monday, April 05, 2021 10:40 pm

    Fremont up to No. 3 in latest softball poll

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Fremont softball has climbed up a spot into a tie for No. 3 in Class A in the first regular-season Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association poll, which was released Monday. 

    Indianapolis Lutheran remains the top-ranked team in Class A, and Southern Wells is tied for 18th.

    In Class 2A, Whitko is ranked sixth, South Adams is tied for eighth, Eastside and Central Noble are tied for 19th and Churubusco is tied for 28th. Tecumseh is the top-ranked team in Class 2A. 

    Bellmont is ranked 12th in Class 3A, Heritage is tied for 13th, Bishop Dwenger is tied for 25th and West Noble is 30th. Yorktown is the top-ranked team in the class.

    Leo is No. 7 in Class 4A, while Crown Point is the top-ranked team in the division. 

    The full poll is listed below: 

    ICGSA Softball Poll for the Week Of 2021-04-05

    Class School Points

    Class 1A

    1A Indianapolis Lutheran High School 45

    1A Loogootee High School 36

    1A Fremont High School 27

    1A West Washington High School 27

    1A Frontier High School 24

    1A Tri High School 22

    1A Hauser 18

    1A Henryville 17

    1A Morgan Township High School 16

    1A Cambridge City Lincoln High School 14

    1A Covenant Christian High School (DeMotte) 12

    1A Clay City High School 10

    1A Borden High School 10

    1A Edinburgh High School 9

    1A North Miami High School 9

    1A Daleville High School 9

    1A Northfield High School 8

    1A Cowan High School 7

    1A South Central (Union Mills) High School 7

    1A Southern Wells High School 7

    1A North Central (Farmersburg) High School 6

    1A Barr-Reeve High School 5

    1A North Vermillion High School 4

    1A North Daviess High School 4

    1A Orleans High School 3

    1A Clinton Central High School 2

    1A Rising Sun High School 2

     

    Class 2A

    2A Tecumseh High School 103

    2A Boone Grove High School 77

    2A Tipton High School 75

    2A Union County High School 68

    2A Andrean High School 57

    2A Whitko High School 43

    2A Speedway High School 29

    2A Frankton High School 28

    2A South Adams High School 28

    2A Evansville Mater Dei High School 28

    2A South Vermillion High School 26

    2A Oak Hill High School 23

    2A Pioneer High School 22

    2A Eastern Hancock High School 22

    2A Delphi Community High School 22

    2A Hammond Bishop Noll High School 21

    2A Alexandria Monroe High School 21

    2A Indianapolis Scecina Memorial High School 16

    2A Eastside High School 15

    2A North Posey High School 15

    2A Central Noble High School 15

    2A Prairie Heights High School 14

    2A Whiting High School 10

    2A Forest Park High School 8

    2A Eastern (Greentown) High School 8

    2A Paoli High School 8

    2A Lapel High School 7

    2A Elwood Community High School 6

    2A Churubusco High School 6

    2A Southridge High School 5

    2A Southmont High School 4

    2A Covenant Christian (Indianapolis) 4

    2A Winamac Community High School 3

    2A Western Boone High School 2

    2A Westview High School 1

    Class 3A 

    3A Yorktown High School 71

    3A Edgewood High School 53

    3A Hanover Central High School 46

    3A Guerin Catholic High School 46

    3A Danville Community High School 42

    3A Benton Central High School 34

    3A Indianapolis Bishop Chatard High School 33

    3A South Bend St. Joseph's High School 28

    3A Tri-West Hendricks High School 26

    3A Kankakee Valley High School 21

    3A New Prairie High School 20

    3A Bellmont High School 19

    3A Bremen High School 16

    3A Heritage 16

    3A Silver Creek High School 15

    3A Indianapolis Cathedral High School 14

    3A Greensburg High School 13

    3A Brown County High School 13

    3A Boonville High School 12

    3A Frankfort High School 10

    3A Knox High School 10

    3A Mishawaka Marian High School 6

    3A Beech Grove High School 5

    3A South Dearborn High School 5

    3A Twin Lakes High School 4

    3A Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger High School 4

    3A Franklin County High School 3

    3A Mt. Vernon High School 2

    3A Madison Consolidated High School 2

    3A West Noble High School 1

     

    Class 4A

    4A Crown Point High School 114

    4A Roncalli High School 100

    4A Center Grove High School 100

    4A Decatur Central High School 96

    4A Lake Central High School 92

    4A New Palestine High School 85

    4A Leo High School 81

    4A Bedford North Lawrence High School 48

    4A Hamilton Southeastern High School 44

    4A Franklin Central High School 40

    4A Penn High School 38

    4A Castle High School 30

    4A Brownsburg High School 22

    4A Avon High School 22

    4A Franklin Community High School 19

    4A Chesterton High School 18

    4A Pendleton Heights High School 15

    4A Mooresville HIgh School 15

    4A Shelbyville High School 14

    4A Carmel High School 14

    4A Gibson Southern High School 11

    4A Jasper High School 10

    4A Zionsville High School 9

    4A Floyd Central High School 8

    4A Noblesville High School 7

    4A Fishers High School 7

    4A East Central High School 6

    4A Harrison (West Lafayette) 5

    4A McCutcheon High School 4

    4A Greenfield-Central High School 2

    4A Mt. Vernon (Fortville) High School 2

    4A Seymour High School 1

    4A Northridge High School 1

     

