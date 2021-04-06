Fremont baseball will not attend Michigan tournament, searching for Saturday game

Fremont baseball will not be playing in the Southern Michigan Bank and Trust Varsity Baseball Tournament in Coldwater, Michigan, as scheduled this Saturday. The school has determined that it will not be feasible to get all members of the team tested for COVID ahead of the tournament, which is currently required by the state of Michigan.

The Eagles will now play a single game at Wauseon, Ohio, on Friday and is searching for an opponent for Saturday.

vjacobsen@jg.net