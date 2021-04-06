Homestead tennis is top-ranked local team in first poll

Homestead girls tennis is the top-ranked local team in the state at No. 8 according to the first Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association (IHSTECA) poll of the season, which was posted Tuesday. Carroll is the only other local team in the state-wide top 30, coming in at No. 14. Park Tudor begins the season at No. 1.

In the District 2 rankings, which include most of Northeast and North Central Indiana, Homestead is No. 1 and Carroll follows at No. 2, while Adams Central is fourth, Concordia sixth and Leo seventh.

The polls are listed below:

2021 Girls Tennis Poll (Week #1: 4-5-2021)

1.Park Tudor

2.Carmel

3.Columbus North

4.Evansville Memorial

5.Hamilton Southeast

6T.SB St. Joseph

6T.Terre Haute South

8.Homestead

9.Lawrence North

10.Avon

11.Brownsburg

12.Penn

13.Center Grove

14.Carroll

15.Delta

16.Jasper

17.Cathedral

18.Zionsville

19.Fishers

20.West Lafayette Harrison

21.West Lafayette

22.Culver Academy

23.Northridge

24.Munster

25.North Central

26.Floyd Central

27.Castle

28.Plymouth

29.Mt. Vernon

30.Plainfield

2021 1st Week Girls District Rankings (4-5-2021)

1.Homestead

2.Carroll

3.Northridge

4.Adams Central

5.NorthWodd

6.Concordia

7.Leo

8.Elkhart