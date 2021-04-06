Tuesday, April 06, 2021 8:10 pm
Homestead tennis is top-ranked local team in first poll
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
Homestead girls tennis is the top-ranked local team in the state at No. 8 according to the first Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association (IHSTECA) poll of the season, which was posted Tuesday. Carroll is the only other local team in the state-wide top 30, coming in at No. 14. Park Tudor begins the season at No. 1.
In the District 2 rankings, which include most of Northeast and North Central Indiana, Homestead is No. 1 and Carroll follows at No. 2, while Adams Central is fourth, Concordia sixth and Leo seventh.
The polls are listed below:
2021 Girls Tennis Poll (Week #1: 4-5-2021)
1.Park Tudor
2.Carmel
3.Columbus North
4.Evansville Memorial
5.Hamilton Southeast
6T.SB St. Joseph
6T.Terre Haute South
8.Homestead
9.Lawrence North
10.Avon
11.Brownsburg
12.Penn
13.Center Grove
14.Carroll
15.Delta
16.Jasper
17.Cathedral
18.Zionsville
19.Fishers
20.West Lafayette Harrison
21.West Lafayette
22.Culver Academy
23.Northridge
24.Munster
25.North Central
26.Floyd Central
27.Castle
28.Plymouth
29.Mt. Vernon
30.Plainfield
2021 1st Week Girls District Rankings (4-5-2021)
1.Homestead
2.Carroll
3.Northridge
4.Adams Central
5.NorthWodd
6.Concordia
7.Leo
8.Elkhart
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story