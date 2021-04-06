The Journal Gazette
 
    Tuesday, April 06, 2021 8:10 pm

    Homestead tennis is top-ranked local team in first poll

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Homestead girls tennis is the top-ranked local team in the state at No. 8 according to the first Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association (IHSTECA) poll of the season, which was posted Tuesday. Carroll is the only other local team in the state-wide top 30, coming in at No. 14. Park Tudor begins the season at No. 1.

    In the District 2 rankings, which include most of Northeast and North Central Indiana, Homestead is No. 1 and Carroll follows at No. 2, while Adams Central is fourth, Concordia sixth and Leo seventh. 

    The polls are listed below:

    2021 Girls Tennis Poll (Week #1: 4-5-2021)

    1.Park Tudor

    2.Carmel

    3.Columbus North

    4.Evansville Memorial

    5.Hamilton Southeast 

    6T.SB St. Joseph

    6T.Terre Haute South

    8.Homestead

    9.Lawrence North

    10.Avon

    11.Brownsburg

    12.Penn

    13.Center Grove

    14.Carroll

    15.Delta

    16.Jasper

    17.Cathedral

    18.Zionsville

    19.Fishers

    20.West Lafayette Harrison

    21.West Lafayette

    22.Culver Academy

    23.Northridge

    24.Munster

    25.North Central

    26.Floyd Central

    27.Castle

    28.Plymouth

    29.Mt. Vernon

    30.Plainfield

     

    2021 1st Week Girls District Rankings (4-5-2021)

    1.Homestead

    2.Carroll

    3.Northridge

    4.Adams Central

    5.NorthWodd

    6.Concordia

    7.Leo

    8.Elkhart

