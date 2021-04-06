Tuesday, April 06, 2021 11:50 pm
Six region players selected to Senior Top 60 workouts
JOURNAL GAZETTE
Six region boys basketball players were selected to the Hoosier Basketball Magazine Top 60 senior workouts.
Selected from northeast Indiana include Zane Burke of Blackhawk Christian, Jackson Paul of Churubusco and Naylon Thompson of Bishop Luers.
Selected but unable to attend the workouts are Blake Davison of Leo, Caleb Furst of Blackhawk Christian, and Luke Goode of Homestead.
They were selected from approximately 1,500 senior players statewide. The workouts will be at Marian University in Indianapolis on Sunday.
Hoosier Basketball Magazine's Top 60 Senior Workout is highlighted by 13 players who participated in the 2021 IHSAA State Finals on April 3, including seven state champions— Brycen Graber and Curt Hopf (Class A - Barr-Reeve), Zane Burke and Caleb Furst (Class 2A - Blackhawk Christian), Kooper Jacobi and Trey Kaufman-Renn (Class 3A - Silver Creek) and Brian Waddell (Class 4A - Carmel). Selected from runner-up teams are Cale and Cole Wireman (Class A - Kouts), Connor Davis (Class 2A - Parke Heritage), Blake Davison (Clas 3A Leo) along with Shamar Avance and DJ Hughes (Class 4A - Lawrence North).
Due to spring break conflicts a few of these players are selected, but unable to attend. They include Davison and future Purdue Boilermakers Furst and Kaufman-Renn.
The top two scorers in the state are also featured in the Top 60 Workout. They are Jalen Blackmon, Marion (33.5 ppg) who will attend Divison I Grand Canyon and Brooks Barnhizer, Lafayette Jeff (32.7), who will play in the Big Ten at Northwestern. Two more high scorers are also signees with the University of Notre Dame. They are JR Konieczny, South Bend St. Joe (28.6 ppg) and Blake Wesley, South Bend Riley (27.1).
More Division I talent that will be headed to in-state colleges include Payton Sparks, Winchester (Ball State) and Blake Sisley, Heritage Hills (Evansville) along with three Bulter recruits— Hughes, Lawrence North and Jayden Taylor, Perry Meridian and Pierce Thomas, Brownsburg. Other Division I players on display at the Top 60 Workout will be Jacobi, Silver Creek (Toledo), Darrell Reed, Hammond (Alabama State), Christopher Mantis, Lowell (Appalachian State), Gus Etchison, Hamilton Heights (Western Michigan), Langdon "LT" Hatton, North Harrison (William & Mary) along with three US Military Academy commits— Blake Barker, Columbus North (Army - West Point) plus Vincent Brady, Indianapolis Cathedral (Air Force Academy) and Jake Heidbreder, Floyd Central (Air Force Academy).
Boys primarily from Northern and Southern Indiana will participate in the first session (1-3 p.m.). The remaining players, mostly from Central Indiana, will compete during the second session (3:30-5:30 p.m.).
Coach Steve Lynch (Brownsburg) will direct both sessions. Four other IBCA coaches— Chad Ballenger (Hamilton Heights), Chad Johnston (South Bend Adams), Rich Schelsky (Parke Heritage) and Kendall Wildey (South Decatur)— have been invited to assist with on-court coaching.
Both sessions are open to the public for admission fee of $8 ($5 for students).
The Top 60 boys
Shamar Avance, Lawrence North
Blake Barker, Columbus North
Brooks Barnhizer, Lafayette Jeff
Jalen Blackmon, Marion
Joey Bomba, Bloomington South
Brett Bosley, Paoli
Vincent Brady, Indianapolis Cathedral
Jayden Brewer, Ben Davis
Vinny Buccilla, Hamilton Southeastern
Zane Burke, Blackhawk Christian
Chrishawn Christmas, Gary West
Quentez Columbus, South Bend Adams
Connor Davis, Parke Heritage
Koron Davis, Bowman Academy
Gus Etchison, Hamilton Heights
Braydon Flagg, New Prairie
Trey Flatt, Covenant Christian (Marion)
Chase Garrett, South Spencer
Brycen Graber, Barr-Reeve
Lincoln Hale, Linton-Stockton
Langdon “LT” Hatton, North Harrison
Jake Heidbreder, Floyd Central
Curt Hopf, Barr-Reeve
DJ Hughes, Lawrence North
Brady Hunt, Delta
Kooper Jacobi, Silver Creek
Greg Jenkins, Lawrence Central
Trent Johnson, Mishawaka
Edward Jones Jr, Pike
JR Konieczny, South Bend St. Joe
Lane Lauderbaugh, South Decatur
Christopher Mantis, Lowell
Kaden McCollough, Shenandoah
Styles McCorkle, Greenwood Christian
Miles McGowen, Mooresville
Foster Mefford, Southwestern (Hanover)
Colson Montgomery, Southridge
Jake Moynihan, Seton Catholic
Benny Ogayonne, Franklin Central
Jackson Paul, Churubusco
Quimari Peterson, Gary West
Darrell Reed, Hammond
Logan Rohrbacher, East Central
Kyle Ross, Lake Central
Coleman Sater, Edgewood
Ian Scott, Plainfield
Blake Sisley, Heritage Hills
Lane Sparks, Greensburg
Payton Sparks, Winchester
Isaiah Stafford, Indianapolis Attucks
Malik Stanley, Warren Central
Caleb Swearingen, Northview
Jayden Taylor, Perry Meridian
Pierce Thomas, Brownsburg
Naylon Thompson, Bishop Luers
Kolden Vanlandingham, Northeastern
Isaac Vencel, Bloomington North
Brian Waddell, Carmel
Kobe Ward, Danville
Blake Wesley, South Bend Riley
Brody Whitaker, Greencastle
Cale Wireman, Kouts
Cole Wireman, Kouts
Harold Woods, Hammond
SELECTED BUT INJURED
Connor Hickman, Bloomington South (Bradley)
SELECTED BUT UNABLE TO ATTEND
Luka Balac, Munster
Andrew Bennett, Shenandoah
Luke Brown, Blackford
Blake Davison, Leo
Owen Dease, Evansville Reitz
Caleb Furst. Blackhawk Christian
Luke Goode, Homestead
Trey Kaufman-Renn, Silver Creek
Joseph Phinisee, McCutcheon
Isaiah Swope, Castle
