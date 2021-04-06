The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Tuesday, April 06, 2021 11:50 pm

    Six region players selected to Senior Top 60 workouts

    JOURNAL GAZETTE

    Six region boys basketball players were selected to the Hoosier Basketball Magazine Top 60 senior workouts.

    Selected from northeast Indiana include Zane Burke of Blackhawk Christian, Jackson Paul of Churubusco and Naylon Thompson of Bishop Luers.

    Selected but unable to attend the workouts are Blake Davison of Leo, Caleb Furst of Blackhawk Christian, and Luke Goode of Homestead.

    They  were selected from approximately 1,500 senior players statewide. The workouts will be at Marian University in Indianapolis on Sunday.

    Hoosier Basketball Magazine's Top 60 Senior Workout is highlighted by 13 players who participated in the 2021 IHSAA State Finals on April 3, including seven state champions— Brycen Graber and Curt Hopf (Class A - Barr-Reeve), Zane Burke and Caleb Furst (Class 2A - Blackhawk Christian), Kooper Jacobi and Trey Kaufman-Renn (Class 3A - Silver Creek) and Brian Waddell (Class 4A - Carmel). Selected from runner-up teams are Cale and Cole Wireman (Class A - Kouts), Connor Davis (Class 2A - Parke Heritage), Blake Davison (Clas 3A Leo) along with Shamar Avance and DJ Hughes (Class 4A - Lawrence North).

    Due to spring break conflicts a few of these players are selected, but unable to attend. They include Davison and future Purdue Boilermakers Furst and Kaufman-Renn.

    The top two scorers in the state are also featured in the Top 60 Workout. They are Jalen Blackmon, Marion (33.5 ppg) who will attend Divison I Grand Canyon and Brooks Barnhizer, Lafayette Jeff (32.7), who will play in the Big Ten at Northwestern. Two more high scorers are also signees with the University of Notre Dame. They are JR Konieczny, South Bend St. Joe (28.6 ppg) and Blake Wesley, South Bend Riley (27.1).

    More Division I talent that will be headed to in-state colleges include Payton Sparks, Winchester (Ball State) and Blake Sisley, Heritage Hills (Evansville) along with three Bulter recruits— Hughes, Lawrence North and Jayden Taylor, Perry Meridian and Pierce Thomas, Brownsburg. Other Division I players on display at the Top 60 Workout will be Jacobi, Silver Creek (Toledo), Darrell Reed, Hammond (Alabama State), Christopher Mantis, Lowell (Appalachian State), Gus Etchison, Hamilton Heights (Western Michigan), Langdon "LT" Hatton, North Harrison (William & Mary) along with three US Military Academy commits— Blake Barker, Columbus North (Army - West Point) plus Vincent Brady, Indianapolis Cathedral (Air Force Academy) and Jake Heidbreder, Floyd Central (Air Force Academy).

    Boys primarily from Northern and Southern Indiana will participate in the first session (1-3 p.m.). The remaining players, mostly from Central Indiana, will compete during the second session (3:30-5:30 p.m.).

    Coach Steve Lynch (Brownsburg) will direct both sessions. Four other IBCA coaches— Chad Ballenger (Hamilton Heights), Chad Johnston (South Bend Adams), Rich Schelsky (Parke Heritage) and Kendall Wildey (South Decatur)— have been invited to assist with on-court coaching.

    Both sessions are open to the public for admission fee of $8 ($5 for students).

    The Top 60 boys

    Shamar Avance, Lawrence North

    Blake Barker, Columbus North

    Brooks Barnhizer, Lafayette Jeff

    Jalen Blackmon, Marion

    Joey Bomba, Bloomington South

    Brett Bosley, Paoli

    Vincent Brady, Indianapolis Cathedral

    Jayden Brewer, Ben Davis

    Vinny Buccilla, Hamilton Southeastern

    Zane Burke, Blackhawk Christian

    Chrishawn Christmas, Gary West

    Quentez Columbus, South Bend Adams

    Connor Davis, Parke Heritage

    Koron Davis, Bowman Academy

    Gus Etchison, Hamilton Heights

    Braydon Flagg, New Prairie

    Trey Flatt, Covenant Christian (Marion)

    Chase Garrett, South Spencer

    Brycen Graber, Barr-Reeve

    Lincoln Hale, Linton-Stockton

    Langdon “LT” Hatton, North Harrison

    Jake Heidbreder, Floyd Central

    Curt Hopf, Barr-Reeve

    DJ Hughes, Lawrence North

    Brady Hunt, Delta

    Kooper Jacobi, Silver Creek

    Greg Jenkins, Lawrence Central

    Trent Johnson, Mishawaka

    Edward Jones Jr, Pike

    JR Konieczny, South Bend St. Joe

    Lane Lauderbaugh, South Decatur

    Christopher Mantis, Lowell

    Kaden McCollough, Shenandoah

    Styles McCorkle, Greenwood Christian

    Miles McGowen, Mooresville

    Foster Mefford, Southwestern (Hanover)

    Colson Montgomery, Southridge

    Jake Moynihan, Seton Catholic

    Benny Ogayonne, Franklin Central

    Jackson Paul, Churubusco

    Quimari Peterson, Gary West

    Darrell Reed, Hammond

    Logan Rohrbacher, East Central

    Kyle Ross, Lake Central

    Coleman Sater, Edgewood

    Ian Scott, Plainfield

    Blake Sisley, Heritage Hills

    Lane Sparks, Greensburg

    Payton Sparks, Winchester

    Isaiah Stafford, Indianapolis Attucks

    Malik Stanley, Warren Central

    Caleb Swearingen, Northview

    Jayden Taylor, Perry Meridian

    Pierce Thomas, Brownsburg

    Naylon Thompson, Bishop Luers

    Kolden Vanlandingham, Northeastern

    Isaac Vencel, Bloomington North

    Brian Waddell, Carmel

    Kobe Ward, Danville

    Blake Wesley, South Bend Riley

    Brody Whitaker, Greencastle

    Cale Wireman, Kouts

    Cole Wireman, Kouts

    Harold Woods, Hammond

    SELECTED BUT INJURED

    Connor Hickman, Bloomington South (Bradley)

    SELECTED BUT UNABLE TO ATTEND

    Luka Balac, Munster

    Andrew Bennett, Shenandoah

    Luke Brown, Blackford

    Blake Davison, Leo

    Owen Dease, Evansville Reitz

    Caleb Furst. Blackhawk Christian

    Luke Goode, Homestead

    Trey Kaufman-Renn, Silver Creek

    Joseph Phinisee, McCutcheon

    Isaiah Swope, Castle

     

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story