Six region players selected to Senior Top 60 workouts

Six region boys basketball players were selected to the Hoosier Basketball Magazine Top 60 senior workouts.

Selected from northeast Indiana include Zane Burke of Blackhawk Christian, Jackson Paul of Churubusco and Naylon Thompson of Bishop Luers.

Selected but unable to attend the workouts are Blake Davison of Leo, Caleb Furst of Blackhawk Christian, and Luke Goode of Homestead.

They were selected from approximately 1,500 senior players statewide. The workouts will be at Marian University in Indianapolis on Sunday.

Hoosier Basketball Magazine's Top 60 Senior Workout is highlighted by 13 players who participated in the 2021 IHSAA State Finals on April 3, including seven state champions— Brycen Graber and Curt Hopf (Class A - Barr-Reeve), Zane Burke and Caleb Furst (Class 2A - Blackhawk Christian), Kooper Jacobi and Trey Kaufman-Renn (Class 3A - Silver Creek) and Brian Waddell (Class 4A - Carmel). Selected from runner-up teams are Cale and Cole Wireman (Class A - Kouts), Connor Davis (Class 2A - Parke Heritage), Blake Davison (Clas 3A Leo) along with Shamar Avance and DJ Hughes (Class 4A - Lawrence North).

Due to spring break conflicts a few of these players are selected, but unable to attend. They include Davison and future Purdue Boilermakers Furst and Kaufman-Renn.

The top two scorers in the state are also featured in the Top 60 Workout. They are Jalen Blackmon, Marion (33.5 ppg) who will attend Divison I Grand Canyon and Brooks Barnhizer, Lafayette Jeff (32.7), who will play in the Big Ten at Northwestern. Two more high scorers are also signees with the University of Notre Dame. They are JR Konieczny, South Bend St. Joe (28.6 ppg) and Blake Wesley, South Bend Riley (27.1).

More Division I talent that will be headed to in-state colleges include Payton Sparks, Winchester (Ball State) and Blake Sisley, Heritage Hills (Evansville) along with three Bulter recruits— Hughes, Lawrence North and Jayden Taylor, Perry Meridian and Pierce Thomas, Brownsburg. Other Division I players on display at the Top 60 Workout will be Jacobi, Silver Creek (Toledo), Darrell Reed, Hammond (Alabama State), Christopher Mantis, Lowell (Appalachian State), Gus Etchison, Hamilton Heights (Western Michigan), Langdon "LT" Hatton, North Harrison (William & Mary) along with three US Military Academy commits— Blake Barker, Columbus North (Army - West Point) plus Vincent Brady, Indianapolis Cathedral (Air Force Academy) and Jake Heidbreder, Floyd Central (Air Force Academy).

Boys primarily from Northern and Southern Indiana will participate in the first session (1-3 p.m.). The remaining players, mostly from Central Indiana, will compete during the second session (3:30-5:30 p.m.).

Coach Steve Lynch (Brownsburg) will direct both sessions. Four other IBCA coaches— Chad Ballenger (Hamilton Heights), Chad Johnston (South Bend Adams), Rich Schelsky (Parke Heritage) and Kendall Wildey (South Decatur)— have been invited to assist with on-court coaching.

Both sessions are open to the public for admission fee of $8 ($5 for students).

The Top 60 boys

Shamar Avance, Lawrence North

Blake Barker, Columbus North

Brooks Barnhizer, Lafayette Jeff

Jalen Blackmon, Marion

Joey Bomba, Bloomington South

Brett Bosley, Paoli

Vincent Brady, Indianapolis Cathedral

Jayden Brewer, Ben Davis

Vinny Buccilla, Hamilton Southeastern

Zane Burke, Blackhawk Christian

Chrishawn Christmas, Gary West

Quentez Columbus, South Bend Adams

Connor Davis, Parke Heritage

Koron Davis, Bowman Academy

Gus Etchison, Hamilton Heights

Braydon Flagg, New Prairie

Trey Flatt, Covenant Christian (Marion)

Chase Garrett, South Spencer

Brycen Graber, Barr-Reeve

Lincoln Hale, Linton-Stockton

Langdon “LT” Hatton, North Harrison

Jake Heidbreder, Floyd Central

Curt Hopf, Barr-Reeve

DJ Hughes, Lawrence North

Brady Hunt, Delta

Kooper Jacobi, Silver Creek

Greg Jenkins, Lawrence Central

Trent Johnson, Mishawaka

Edward Jones Jr, Pike

JR Konieczny, South Bend St. Joe

Lane Lauderbaugh, South Decatur

Christopher Mantis, Lowell

Kaden McCollough, Shenandoah

Styles McCorkle, Greenwood Christian

Miles McGowen, Mooresville

Foster Mefford, Southwestern (Hanover)

Colson Montgomery, Southridge

Jake Moynihan, Seton Catholic

Benny Ogayonne, Franklin Central

Jackson Paul, Churubusco

Quimari Peterson, Gary West

Darrell Reed, Hammond

Logan Rohrbacher, East Central

Kyle Ross, Lake Central

Coleman Sater, Edgewood

Ian Scott, Plainfield

Blake Sisley, Heritage Hills

Lane Sparks, Greensburg

Payton Sparks, Winchester

Isaiah Stafford, Indianapolis Attucks

Malik Stanley, Warren Central

Caleb Swearingen, Northview

Jayden Taylor, Perry Meridian

Pierce Thomas, Brownsburg

Naylon Thompson, Bishop Luers

Kolden Vanlandingham, Northeastern

Isaac Vencel, Bloomington North

Brian Waddell, Carmel

Kobe Ward, Danville

Blake Wesley, South Bend Riley

Brody Whitaker, Greencastle

Cale Wireman, Kouts

Cole Wireman, Kouts

Harold Woods, Hammond

SELECTED BUT INJURED

Connor Hickman, Bloomington South (Bradley)

SELECTED BUT UNABLE TO ATTEND

Luka Balac, Munster

Andrew Bennett, Shenandoah

Luke Brown, Blackford

Blake Davison, Leo

Owen Dease, Evansville Reitz

Caleb Furst. Blackhawk Christian

Luke Goode, Homestead

Trey Kaufman-Renn, Silver Creek

Joseph Phinisee, McCutcheon

Isaiah Swope, Castle