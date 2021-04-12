Blackhawk Christian's Furst named Mr. Basketball finalist

Blackhawk Christian senior Caleb Furst is one of six finalists for the 2021 Indiana Mr. Basketball award, the IndyStar announced on Monday. The Purdue signee averaged 21.4 points, 14.1 rebounds, 3 assists and 2.2 blocked shots per game this season and was a key player for the Braves, who won their second state basketball title in three years earlier this month.

The other finalists are Shamar Avance of Lawrence North, Brooks Barnhizer of Lafayette Jeff, Luke Brown of Blackford, Trey Kaufman-Renn of Silver Creek and J.R. Konieczny of South Bend St. Joseph. The winner will be announced by the IndyStar on Friday.

